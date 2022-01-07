TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

TXZ211-081000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ237-081000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ196-081000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late.

Patchy fog late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ195-081000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ214-081000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a slight chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in

the lower 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ210-081000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 70 percent chance late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ227-081000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ238-081000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers after

midnight. A 60 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ198-081000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late.

Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ213-081000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. A 50 percent chance late. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ163-081000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ235-081000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Showers likely late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ200-081000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.

Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ176-081000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late.

Patchy fog late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ236-081000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Showers likely late.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ199-081000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late.

Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ179-081000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.

Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ178-081000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.

A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ164-081000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 50 percent

chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely until late night, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ177-081000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late.

Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ212-081000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely until late night, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ197-081000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

A 60 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Not as

cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ226-081000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight. Showers likely late. Patchy fog

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ300-081000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ313-081000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers after

midnight. A 60 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ338-081000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers after

midnight. A 60 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ337-081000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Showers likely late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ336-081000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ335-081000-

Coastal Jackson-

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ436-081000-

Matagorda Islands-

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Patchy fog after

midnight. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. A chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-081000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Showers likely late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Thunderstorms

likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-081000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers after

midnight. A 60 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ439-081000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. A 50 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 20 percent chance of

showers late. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

