TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ 441 FPUS54 KHGX 072014 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 072013 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 TXZ211-081000- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ237-081000- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ196-081000- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ195-081000- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ214-081000- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a slight chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ210-081000- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 70 percent chance late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ227-081000- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ238-081000- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers after midnight. A 60 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ198-081000- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ213-081000- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. A 50 percent chance late. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ163-081000- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ235-081000- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ200-081000- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ176-081000- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ236-081000- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Showers likely late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ199-081000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ179-081000- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ178-081000- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ164-081000- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 50 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely until late night, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ177-081000- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ212-081000- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely until late night, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ197-081000- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 60 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ226-081000- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Showers likely late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ300-081000- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ313-081000- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers after midnight. A 60 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ338-081000- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers after midnight. A 60 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ337-081000- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ336-081000- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ335-081000- Coastal Jackson- 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ436-081000- Matagorda Islands- 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ437-081000- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ438-081000- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers after midnight. A 60 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ439-081000- Bolivar Peninsula- 213 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. A 50 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather