TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

TXZ211-052200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ237-052200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Areas

of fog late. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ196-052200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ195-052200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ214-052200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s

inland...around 40 coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s inland...around 60 coast.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ210-052200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ227-052200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ238-052200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ198-052200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ213-052200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ163-052200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ235-052200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight, then areas of fog late. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ200-052200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ176-052200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ236-052200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening, then areas of fog in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ199-052200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of

showers early in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ179-052200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ178-052200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of

showers early in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ164-052200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ177-052200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ212-052200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ197-052200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ226-052200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ300-052200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ313-052200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ338-052200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s

inland...in the mid 40s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ337-052200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ336-052200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening, then areas of fog in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ335-052200-

Coastal Jackson-

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog early in the evening, then areas of fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ436-052200-

Matagorda Islands-

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ437-052200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ438-052200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ439-052200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

1028 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

