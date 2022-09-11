TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

