TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 24, 2022 _____ 205 FPUS54 KFWD 250802 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 TXZ119-252200- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ118-252200- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ159-252200- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ158-252200- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ104-252200- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ103-252200- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ093-252200- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ092-252200- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ091-252200- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ102-252200- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ101-252200- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ100-252200- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ115-252200- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ116-252200- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ117-252200- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ131-252200- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ132-252200- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ130-252200- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ129-252200- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ141-252200- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ142-252200- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ156-252200- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ157-252200- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ143-252200- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ144-252200- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ133-252200- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ134-252200- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ145-252200- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ146-252200- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ161-252200- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ160-252200- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ174-252200- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ175-252200- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ162-252200- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ147-252200- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ148-252200- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ135-252200- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ122-252200- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ121-252200- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ120-252200- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ123-252200- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ105-252200- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ107-252200- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ106-252200- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperatures falling into the lower 90s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-252200- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ094-252200- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 302 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. 