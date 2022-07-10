TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022 _____ 601 FPUS54 KFWD 100911 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 TXZ119-102115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ118-102115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ159-102115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ158-102115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ104-102115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ103-102115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ093-102115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ092-102115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ091-102115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ102-102115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ101-102115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ100-102115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ115-102115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ116-102115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ117-102115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ131-102115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ132-102115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ130-102115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ129-102115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ141-102115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ142-102115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ156-102115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ157-102115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ143-102115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ144-102115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ133-102115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ134-102115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ145-102115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ146-102115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ161-102115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ160-102115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ174-102115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ175-102115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ162-102115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ147-102115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. North winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ148-102115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ135-102115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. North winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Temperatures falling into the upper 90s in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ122-102115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ121-102115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ120-102115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ123-102115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ105-102115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ107-102115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ106-102115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ095-102115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ094-102115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 411 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Copyright 2022 AccuWeather