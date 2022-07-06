TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

TXZ119-062215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ118-062215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ159-062215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ158-062215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ104-062215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ103-062215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ093-062215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ092-062215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ091-062215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ102-062215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ101-062215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ100-062215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ115-062215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ116-062215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ117-062215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ131-062215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ132-062215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ130-062215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ129-062215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ141-062215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ142-062215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ156-062215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ157-062215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ143-062215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ144-062215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ133-062215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ134-062215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ145-062215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ146-062215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ161-062215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ160-062215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ174-062215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ175-062215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ162-062215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ147-062215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ148-062215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ135-062215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ122-062215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ121-062215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ120-062215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ105-062215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ123-062215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ107-062215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ106-062215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ095-062215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ094-062215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

