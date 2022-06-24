TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ 078 FPUS54 KFWD 240812 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 TXZ119-242115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ118-242115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ159-242115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ158-242115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ104-242115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ103-242115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ093-242115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ092-242115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ091-242115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ102-242115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ101-242115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ100-242115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ115-242115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ116-242115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ117-242115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ131-242115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ132-242115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ130-242115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ129-242115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ141-242115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ142-242115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ156-242115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ157-242115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ143-242115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ144-242115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ133-242115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ134-242115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ145-242115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ146-242115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ161-242115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ160-242115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ174-242115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ175-242115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ162-242115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ147-242115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ148-242115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ135-242115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ122-242115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ121-242115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ120-242115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ105-242115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ123-242115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ107-242115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ106-242115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ095-242115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ094-242115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 312 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather