TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

TXZ119-201000-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ118-201000-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ159-201000-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ158-201000-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ104-201000-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows around

60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ103-201000-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ093-201000-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperatures

falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ092-201000-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperatures

falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ091-201000-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures

falling to around 80 in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ102-201000-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ101-201000-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ100-201000-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Hot with

highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ115-201000-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Hot with

highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ116-201000-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ117-201000-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ131-201000-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ132-201000-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ130-201000-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ129-201000-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ141-201000-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ142-201000-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ156-201000-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ157-201000-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ143-201000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ144-201000-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ133-201000-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ134-201000-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ145-201000-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ146-201000-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ161-201000-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ160-201000-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ174-201000-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ175-201000-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ162-201000-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ147-201000-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ148-201000-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ135-201000-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ122-201000-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ121-201000-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ120-201000-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ105-201000-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ123-201000-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ107-201000-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ106-201000-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ095-201000-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ094-201000-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

109 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

