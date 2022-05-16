TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022 _____ 991 FPUS54 KFWD 160712 AAA ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 TXZ119-160915- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ118-160915- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ159-160915- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ158-160915- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-160915- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ103-160915- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ093-160915- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ092-160915- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ091-160915- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ102-160915- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ101-160915- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ100-160915- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ115-160915- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Less humid with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ116-160915- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ117-160915- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ131-160915- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ132-160915- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ130-160915- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ129-160915- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ141-160915- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ142-160915- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ156-160915- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-160915- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-160915- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ144-160915- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-160915- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ134-160915- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ145-160915- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-160915- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ161-160915- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ160-160915- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ174-160915- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ175-160915- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ162-160915- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ147-160915- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ148-160915- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ135-160915- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ122-160915- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ121-160915- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ120-160915- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ105-160915- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ123-160915- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ107-160915- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ106-160915- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ095-160915- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ094-160915- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 212 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. 