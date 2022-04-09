TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ 275 FPUS54 KFWD 090824 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 TXZ119-092115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ118-092115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ159-092115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ158-092115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ104-092115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ103-092115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ093-092115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ092-092115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ091-092115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ102-092115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ101-092115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ100-092115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ115-092115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ116-092115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ117-092115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ131-092115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ132-092115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ130-092115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ129-092115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ141-092115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ142-092115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ156-092115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ157-092115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ143-092115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ144-092115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ133-092115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ134-092115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ145-092115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ146-092115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ161-092115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ160-092115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ174-092115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ175-092115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ162-092115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ147-092115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ148-092115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ135-092115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ122-092115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ121-092115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ120-092115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ105-092115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ123-092115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ107-092115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ106-092115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ095-092115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ094-092115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 324 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. 