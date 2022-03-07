TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low

as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ118-072215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers, snow

showers and freezing rain in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ159-072215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ158-072215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-072215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder

with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of snow showers. A chance of showers with

a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ103-072215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers, snow showers, a

slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ093-072215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers, freezing rain,

snow showers and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-072215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers, freezing rain with a slight

chance of sleet after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values around

20 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers, a slight

chance of showers, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ091-072215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers, freezing rain, snow showers with a

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ102-072215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers, a slight chance of freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values around

20 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ101-072215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers, freezing rain, snow showers with a

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ100-072215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers, freezing rain and snow

showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ115-072215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers, freezing rain, snow showers

and sleet after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ116-072215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers, freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ117-072215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ131-072215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Brisk

and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as

low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ132-072215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Brisk

and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as

low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ130-072215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ129-072215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers, freezing rain and snow

showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ141-072215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and freezing rain after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ142-072215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ156-072215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-072215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ143-072215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ144-072215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ133-072215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Brisk

and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values

around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ134-072215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low

as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ145-072215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with

highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ146-072215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low

as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ161-072215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low

as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ160-072215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low

as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ174-072215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-072215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low

as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-072215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low

as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-072215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ148-072215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-072215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ122-072215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Brisk and much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ121-072215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low

as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ120-072215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Brisk and much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ105-072215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder with

lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ123-072215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ107-072215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ106-072215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ095-072215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance

of showers and snow showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Wind chill values as low as

15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ094-072215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

320 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance

of showers and snow showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as

low as 15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather