TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

TXZ119-202215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance

of sleet in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in

the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ118-202215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain and sleet likely. Freezing rain

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in

the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill values around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, sleet and freezing

rain in the evening, then rain, freezing rain likely with a

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with possible freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in

the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ159-202215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ158-202215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ104-202215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain in

the morning, then rain, sleet likely with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. A chance of freezing

rain and sleet in the evening, then a slight chance of sleet

after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely, a slight chance of

snow and sleet in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in

the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ103-202215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with sleet and rain likely. Freezing rain

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in

the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, sleet and freezing

rain in the evening, then rain, freezing rain likely with a

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow. Rain, freezing rain likely with a

slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in

the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind

chill values around 20 in the morning.

TXZ093-202215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain in

the morning, then sleet, rain likely with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. A chance of freezing

rain and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain likely with a

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow. Rain, freezing rain likely with a

slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in

the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ092-202215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with sleet likely. Freezing rain likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the evening, then freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow. Rain, freezing rain likely with a

slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

values around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ091-202215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with sleet likely with a slight chance

of snow. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the evening, then freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TXZ102-202215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling

to around 60 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with sleet likely. Freezing rain likely in

the morning, then rain likely with a slight chance of freezing

rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

colder with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and

rain in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain, a

slight chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ101-202215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely in the

morning, then a chance of sleet, a slight chance of freezing rain

and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

colder with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the evening, then freezing rain, sleet likely with a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ100-202215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet likely with a

slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow,

sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight

chance of freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then freezing

rain and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of freezing

rain, snow, sleet and rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ115-202215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely in the

morning, then a chance of sleet, a slight chance of freezing rain

and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

colder with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet likely with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ116-202215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet and rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of sleet with a slight chance of freezing

rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

colder with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and

rain in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain, a

slight chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ117-202215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain and sleet likely. Freezing rain

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in

the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain, a

slight chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ131-202215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, sleet and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values around

20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet in the evening, then freezing rain likely with a slight

chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain, a

slight chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TXZ132-202215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and sleet.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, rain likely with a

slight chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain

with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TXZ130-202215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. A chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing

rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

colder with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A

chance of rain and sleet in the evening, then a slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain, a

slight chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values

around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TXZ129-202215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of sleet and rain. A chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing

rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

colder with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain,

sleet and rain in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet

likely after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain, a

slight chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ141-202215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. A chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing

rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight

chance of rain and freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain, a

slight chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values

around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ142-202215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain

with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ156-202215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ157-202215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

TXZ143-202215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and sleet.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain

with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as

10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TXZ144-202215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and sleet.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain

with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TXZ133-202215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet in the evening, then rain and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with possible freezing

rain and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

TXZ134-202215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

TXZ145-202215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

TXZ146-202215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. More humid with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

TXZ161-202215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind

chill values around 20 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ160-202215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows around 30. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind

chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ174-202215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ175-202215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ162-202215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ147-202215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. More

humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind

chill values around 20 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

TXZ148-202215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight

chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

TXZ135-202215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chill values around 20 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

TXZ122-202215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. More humid with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow and freezing rain in

the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ121-202215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow and freezing rain in

the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ120-202215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in

the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ105-202215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. More

humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in

the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ123-202215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in

the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ107-202215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in

the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ106-202215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. More

humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the morning,

then rain, sleet likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in

the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ095-202215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain in the

morning, then rain, sleet with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler

with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in the

evening. A slight chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ094-202215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

346 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. More

humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around

60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet in

the morning, then rain, sleet likely with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Freezing rain likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of sleet after midnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of sleet in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in

the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

