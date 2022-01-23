TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

TXZ119-232215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ118-232215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ159-232215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ158-232215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ104-232215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ103-232215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ093-232215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ092-232215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ091-232215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ102-232215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ101-232215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ100-232215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ115-232215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ116-232215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ117-232215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ131-232215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ132-232215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ130-232215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ129-232215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ141-232215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ142-232215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ156-232215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ157-232215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ143-232215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ144-232215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ133-232215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ134-232215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ145-232215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ146-232215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ161-232215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ160-232215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ174-232215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ175-232215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ162-232215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ147-232215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ148-232215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ135-232215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ122-232215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ121-232215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ120-232215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ105-232215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ123-232215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ107-232215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ106-232215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ095-232215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ094-232215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

323 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

