TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

779 FPUS54 KFWD 072052

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

TXZ119-080015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ118-080015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ159-080015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ158-080015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

TXZ104-080015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ103-080015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ093-080015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid

40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

TXZ092-080015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy

with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ091-080015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ102-080015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ101-080015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ100-080015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ115-080015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ116-080015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ117-080015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ131-080015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ132-080015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ130-080015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ129-080015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ141-080015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ142-080015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ156-080015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy drizzle. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ157-080015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ143-080015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ144-080015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

patchy drizzle. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ133-080015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ134-080015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

TXZ145-080015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

TXZ146-080015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ161-080015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ160-080015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ174-080015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with

highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ175-080015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ162-080015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ147-080015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ148-080015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ135-080015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ122-080015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ121-080015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ120-080015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ105-080015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ123-080015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ107-080015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ106-080015-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ095-080015-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ094-080015-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

