TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ 779 FPUS54 KFWD 072052 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 TXZ119-080015- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ118-080015- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ159-080015- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ158-080015- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ104-080015- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ103-080015- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ093-080015- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ092-080015- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ091-080015- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ102-080015- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ101-080015- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ100-080015- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ115-080015- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ116-080015- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ117-080015- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ131-080015- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ132-080015- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ130-080015- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ129-080015- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ141-080015- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ142-080015- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ156-080015- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ157-080015- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ143-080015- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy drizzle. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ144-080015- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ133-080015- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ134-080015- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ145-080015- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ146-080015- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ161-080015- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ160-080015- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ174-080015- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ175-080015- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ162-080015- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ147-080015- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ148-080015- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ135-080015- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ122-080015- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ121-080015- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ120-080015- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ105-080015- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ123-080015- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ107-080015- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ106-080015- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ095-080015- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ094-080015- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 252 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather