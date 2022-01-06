TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ 292 FPUS54 KFWD 062335 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 TXZ119-071030- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ118-071030- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ159-071030- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ158-071030- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ104-071030- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ103-071030- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ093-071030- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ092-071030- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ091-071030- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ102-071030- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ101-071030- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ100-071030- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ115-071030- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ116-071030- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ117-071030- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ131-071030- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ132-071030- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ130-071030- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ129-071030- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ141-071030- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ142-071030- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ156-071030- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ157-071030- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ143-071030- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds around 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ144-071030- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ133-071030- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ134-071030- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ145-071030- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ146-071030- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ161-071030- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ160-071030- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ174-071030- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ175-071030- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ162-071030- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ147-071030- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ148-071030- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ135-071030- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ122-071030- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ121-071030- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ120-071030- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ105-071030- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ123-071030- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ107-071030- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ106-071030- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ095-071030- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ094-071030- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. 