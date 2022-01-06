TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

_____

292 FPUS54 KFWD 062335

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

TXZ119-071030-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ118-071030-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ159-071030-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ158-071030-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-071030-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ103-071030-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ093-071030-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-071030-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ091-071030-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-071030-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ101-071030-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ100-071030-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ115-071030-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-071030-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ117-071030-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ131-071030-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ132-071030-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into

the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ130-071030-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into

the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ129-071030-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ141-071030-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ142-071030-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ156-071030-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ157-071030-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ143-071030-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds around

10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ144-071030-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ133-071030-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ134-071030-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ145-071030-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ146-071030-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-071030-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-071030-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ174-071030-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-071030-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-071030-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ147-071030-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ148-071030-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ135-071030-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ122-071030-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ121-071030-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into

the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ120-071030-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ105-071030-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ123-071030-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-071030-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ106-071030-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ095-071030-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

to around 40 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ094-071030-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

535 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather