TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

504 FPUS54 KFWD 052110

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

TXZ119-060015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ118-060015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ159-060015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much warmer with

highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ158-060015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ104-060015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 19.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into

the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ103-060015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 19 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 14.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ093-060015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ092-060015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 11 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-060015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 11 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 4 above in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ102-060015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ101-060015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 20. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ100-060015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 19. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 2 above in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-060015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-060015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ117-060015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ131-060015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 18.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ132-060015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ130-060015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 17.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ129-060015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ141-060015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 16 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-060015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ156-060015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ157-060015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ143-060015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ144-060015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ133-060015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ134-060015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ145-060015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ146-060015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ161-060015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much

warmer with highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ160-060015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ174-060015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ175-060015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ162-060015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ147-060015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, cooler with highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ148-060015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ135-060015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ122-060015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ121-060015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ120-060015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ105-060015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ123-060015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ107-060015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ106-060015-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Not as cool with

lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ095-060015-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

to around 40 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ094-060015-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

310 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 16.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather