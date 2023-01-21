Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;SE;9;42%;1%;4

Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;56;36;SE;7;38%;1%;4

Alice;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;45;ESE;10;36%;7%;4

Alpine;Sunny and breezy;58;36;S;13;28%;0%;4

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;50;25;SE;9;44%;1%;3

Angleton;Partly sunny;63;42;NE;11;56%;9%;4

Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;56;34;SE;10;49%;1%;3

Austin;Plenty of sun;62;36;E;7;40%;3%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;63;35;E;10;41%;3%;4

Bay;Partly sunny;62;40;ENE;10;56%;9%;4

Beaumont;Partly sunny;61;38;N;10;66%;11%;4

Beeville;Mostly sunny, milder;69;43;E;9;34%;7%;4

Borger;Mostly sunny;50;27;SE;8;47%;2%;3

Bowie;Sunny and cooler;52;30;SE;11;54%;2%;3

Breckenridge;Sunny and cooler;56;34;SE;7;44%;1%;4

Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;E;10;54%;4%;4

Bridgeport;Sunny and cooler;54;29;SE;9;49%;2%;3

Brownsville;Breezy;72;51;ENE;14;50%;36%;3

Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;59;29;ESE;9;43%;3%;4

Burnet;Plenty of sun;59;34;E;9;44%;2%;4

Canadian;Mostly sunny;48;25;ESE;9;52%;2%;3

Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;E;8;32%;2%;4

Childress;Mostly sunny;52;27;SE;9;45%;1%;3

Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;ESE;11;48%;2%;4

College Station;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;E;11;51%;4%;4

Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;58;34;ESE;11;42%;2%;4

Conroe;Mostly sunny;58;34;NE;10;60%;7%;4

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;72;50;E;11;40%;7%;4

Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;57;34;E;12;52%;3%;4

Cotulla;Sunny and nice;72;43;ESE;7;27%;1%;4

Dalhart;Partly sunny;47;23;ESE;8;44%;1%;3

Dallas Love;Abundant sunshine;56;36;ESE;11;50%;3%;3

Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;55;35;ESE;11;50%;1%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Abundant sunshine;56;35;ESE;13;50%;1%;3

Decatur;Sunny;53;31;ESE;9;52%;1%;3

Del Rio;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;SE;7;28%;0%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;SE;8;30%;0%;4

Denton;Plenty of sunshine;54;27;ESE;11;56%;2%;3

Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;SE;10;27%;1%;4

Dumas;Mostly sunny;45;23;SE;9;48%;1%;3

Edinburg;Decreasing clouds;73;50;ESE;11;37%;14%;4

El Paso;Plenty of sun;55;32;SSE;6;34%;1%;4

Ellington;Breezy;62;42;NE;14;53%;9%;4

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warmer;73;47;SE;10;35%;11%;4

Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;60;33;E;10;43%;2%;4

Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;56;34;SE;11;50%;1%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;ESE;12;53%;1%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;55;34;ESE;12;51%;2%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;56;30;SE;10;49%;2%;3

Fredericksburg;Plenty of sun;61;31;ESE;9;39%;3%;4

Gainesville;Plenty of sun;53;29;ESE;10;57%;1%;3

Galveston;Windy in the morning;62;48;NNE;14;56%;11%;4

Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;59;31;ESE;11;45%;2%;4

Georgetown;Plenty of sun;61;33;E;10;45%;3%;4

Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;E;9;50%;3%;4

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;53;31;NNE;9;64%;9%;3

Graham;Sunny and cooler;55;30;ESE;9;47%;2%;3

Granbury;Plenty of sunshine;56;31;SE;11;48%;2%;4

Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;ESE;11;49%;1%;3

Greenville;Plenty of sun;53;31;E;12;62%;2%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;49;35;SSW;23;33%;0%;4

Hamilton;Plenty of sun;58;32;ESE;11;44%;2%;4

Harlingen;Breezy in the a.m.;72;52;E;14;47%;15%;4

Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;59;34;E;10;55%;4%;4

Hebbronville;Sunny and warmer;72;44;ESE;9;30%;8%;4

Henderson;Mostly sunny;55;32;NNE;9;58%;10%;4

Hereford;Mostly sunny, warmer;51;26;SSE;8;47%;1%;3

Hillsboro;Plenty of sun;56;33;ESE;10;55%;3%;4

Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;69;35;E;9;32%;2%;4

Houston;Periods of sun;61;41;NE;12;56%;8%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy in the a.m.;62;44;NE;13;49%;9%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the a.m.;61;42;NE;12;50%;8%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;Breezy in the a.m.;62;40;NE;13;52%;8%;4

Houston Clover;Breezy in the a.m.;63;42;NE;13;51%;9%;4

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;60;37;NE;10;54%;7%;4

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;61;40;ENE;12;53%;8%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Periods of sun;61;39;NE;10;55%;8%;4

Huntsville;Mostly sunny;57;35;NE;10;62%;5%;4

Ingleside;Partly sunny;69;53;E;11;42%;8%;4

Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;54;34;NE;9;69%;9%;4

Jasper;Partly sunny;56;34;N;10;72%;16%;4

Junction;Plenty of sun;62;32;SE;7;39%;3%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;E;7;33%;2%;4

Kerrville;Plenty of sun;63;30;ESE;8;40%;2%;4

Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;60;33;E;10;43%;2%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;60;33;E;10;43%;2%;4

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;72;49;ESE;11;37%;9%;4

La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;E;9;51%;3%;4

Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;59;35;E;7;43%;2%;4

Lancaster;Brilliant sunshine;55;32;ESE;11;53%;2%;3

Laredo;Sunny and pleasant;70;47;ESE;8;26%;1%;4

Llano;Plenty of sunshine;60;32;ESE;9;41%;2%;4

Longview;Mostly sunny;54;31;NNE;11;66%;9%;3

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;53;28;SE;10;45%;2%;4

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;57;34;N;9;65%;11%;4

Mcallen;Decreasing clouds;74;51;ESE;10;36%;14%;4

Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;58;31;ESE;10;48%;3%;4

Mckinney;Breezy in the a.m.;53;31;ESE;13;55%;2%;3

Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;55;33;E;11;54%;3%;3

Midland;Sunny;57;38;SE;8;39%;1%;4

Midland Airpark;Sunny;57;38;SE;8;39%;1%;4

Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;56;31;ESE;11;54%;1%;4

Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;54;31;ENE;12;62%;8%;3

Mineral Wells;Sunny and cooler;56;31;SE;10;46%;2%;3

Mount Pleasant;Breezy in the a.m.;51;29;NW;13;65%;9%;3

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;55;30;NNE;11;71%;11%;4

New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;66;34;E;9;38%;2%;4

Odessa;Sunny;57;37;SE;8;40%;1%;4

Orange;Periods of sun;62;38;N;9;67%;11%;4

Palacios;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;43;ENE;14;56%;8%;4

Palestine;Mostly sunny;56;33;ENE;9;63%;8%;4

Pampa;Mostly sunny;50;26;SE;9;51%;1%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;49;26;ESE;8;47%;2%;3

Paris;Mostly sunny;49;30;E;12;69%;7%;3

Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;62;30;ESE;9;34%;1%;4

Perryton;Not as cold;44;21;ESE;9;57%;1%;3

Plainview;Mostly sunny;51;26;SE;9;46%;2%;3

Pleasanton;Plenty of sunshine;69;36;E;5;38%;2%;4

Port Aransas;Breezy in the a.m.;65;56;E;13;50%;8%;4

Port Isabel;Winds subsiding;68;58;ENE;18;62%;36%;3

Port Lavaca;Breezy in the a.m.;66;45;ENE;12;52%;7%;4

Randolph AFB;Plenty of sun;66;36;E;8;35%;2%;4

Robstown;Mostly sunny;71;50;E;10;37%;7%;4

Rockport;Breezy in the a.m.;67;54;E;12;46%;8%;4

Rocksprings;Plenty of sun;59;39;SE;8;37%;1%;4

San Angelo;Plenty of sun;58;33;SE;7;41%;1%;4

San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;E;7;35%;2%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;E;7;34%;2%;4

San Marcos;Breezy in the a.m.;65;34;E;12;39%;2%;4

Seminole;Mostly sunny;55;31;SE;9;42%;2%;4

Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sun;52;31;ESE;10;59%;1%;3

Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;SE;7;46%;2%;4

Sonora;Plenty of sun;60;35;SE;7;40%;2%;4

Stephenville;Sunny and cooler;56;31;SE;9;43%;2%;4

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;51;32;E;12;66%;7%;3

Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;SE;8;47%;1%;4

Temple;Plenty of sunshine;60;33;E;11;46%;3%;4

Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;E;11;56%;3%;3

Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;55;33;NE;12;64%;8%;4

Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;E;7;33%;0%;4

Vernon;Mostly sunny;54;31;SE;9;50%;2%;3

Victoria;Sunny and milder;67;38;E;10;50%;6%;4

Waco;Plenty of sun;58;30;E;10;49%;3%;4

Weslaco;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;E;11;40%;32%;4

Wharton;Mostly sunny;61;38;ENE;11;59%;8%;4

Wichita Falls;Abundant sunshine;53;28;SE;10;51%;2%;3

Wink;Brilliant sunshine;59;33;SE;8;35%;1%;4

Zapata;Mostly sunny, nice;73;47;ESE;8;24%;5%;4

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Written By
More News