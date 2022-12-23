TX Forecast for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and quite cold;38;20;SSE;5;23%;1%;3 Abilene Dyess;Sunny and very cold;38;19;S;6;24%;1%;3 Alice;Sunny, but cold;44;25;NE;8;27%;11%;4 Alpine;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;22;NNE;7;31%;0%;4 Amarillo;Not as cold;38;19;SW;9;28%;2%;3 Angleton;Sunny, but cold;42;23;N;8;33%;9%;3 Arlington;Very cold;37;21;NE;6;29%;2%;3 Austin;Sunny, but cold;41;23;NE;5;25%;1%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and cold;42;21;NE;7;27%;1%;3 Bay;Sunny, but cold;42;22;N;8;40%;9%;3 Beaumont;Sunny and very cold;43;22;NNE;8;33%;7%;3 Beeville;Sunny, but cold;43;24;NE;6;27%;12%;4 Borger;Mostly sunny;39;21;SW;8;26%;2%;3 Bowie;Very cold;36;19;SE;4;33%;1%;3 Breckenridge;Sunny and very cold;38;20;SSE;4;24%;1%;3 Brenham;Sunny, but cold;42;22;NNE;6;30%;9%;3 Bridgeport;Quite cold;36;16;ESE;4;33%;2%;3 Brownsville;Very cold;39;33;NNW;14;45%;33%;1 Brownwood;Sunshine, very cold;39;18;ESE;4;22%;0%;3 Burnet;Sunny and very cold;40;21;E;4;23%;1%;3 Canadian;Partly sunny, cold;38;12;SSW;7;36%;2%;3 Castroville;Sunny, but cold;44;22;ENE;5;22%;1%;3 Childress;Sunny, but very cold;36;15;S;8;27%;1%;3 Cleburne;Sunny, but very cold;37;20;ENE;7;27%;2%;3 College Station;Sunny, but very cold;41;22;NNE;7;28%;8%;3 Comanche;Sunny and quite cold;39;22;ESE;4;23%;0%;3 Conroe;Sunny, but very cold;41;18;N;6;32%;8%;3 Corpus Christi;Sunny, but cold;43;28;NNE;10;32%;12%;4 Corsicana;Sunny, but very cold;38;22;NNE;7;30%;2%;3 Cotulla;Sunny, but cold;46;26;ENE;6;21%;0%;4 Dalhart;Rather cloudy;37;18;NW;9;39%;2%;2 Dallas Love;Very cold;37;22;NE;7;29%;2%;3 Dallas Redbird;Very cold;37;20;NE;6;28%;2%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Very cold;37;24;NE;7;29%;2%;3 Decatur;Very cold;36;21;E;4;31%;2%;3 Del Rio;Sunshine, very cold;45;25;SE;7;21%;0%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, cold;44;21;ESE;7;24%;0%;3 Denton;Sunshine, very cold;38;19;NE;6;31%;2%;3 Dryden;Very cold;38;22;E;7;24%;0%;3 Dumas;Partly sunny;35;18;NW;9;35%;2%;3 Edinburg;Very cold;39;32;N;9;32%;17%;2 El Paso;Sunny, but chilly;50;28;NE;6;34%;0%;3 Ellington;Sunny and quite cold;41;27;NNE;9;30%;8%;3 Falfurrias;Plenty of sun;42;29;NNE;7;30%;14%;4 Fort Hood;Sunny, but very cold;39;19;ENE;5;28%;1%;3 Fort Worth;Sunshine, very cold;37;22;ENE;6;26%;2%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Very cold;39;22;NE;6;29%;2%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Quite cold;37;22;ENE;6;27%;2%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny, but very cold;38;17;ENE;6;30%;2%;3 Fredericksburg;Sunny and very cold;40;16;ESE;4;26%;1%;3 Gainesville;Very cold;35;19;ENE;6;32%;1%;3 Galveston;Cold;42;34;NNE;13;41%;9%;3 Gatesville;Sunshine, very cold;39;14;ENE;5;30%;0%;3 Georgetown;Sunny, but very cold;40;20;NE;6;27%;1%;3 Giddings;Sunny and quite cold;41;22;NNE;5;30%;9%;3 Gilmer;Very cold;33;17;NNW;7;34%;2%;3 Graham;Sunny and very cold;37;15;SE;4;29%;1%;3 Granbury;Sunny, but very cold;36;18;ESE;4;34%;2%;3 Grand Prairie;Sunshine, very cold;37;22;NE;6;28%;2%;3 Greenville;Very cold;36;17;N;7;33%;1%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the p.m.;37;26;NE;12;41%;0%;3 Hamilton;Sunny and quite cold;38;19;ESE;4;27%;0%;3 Harlingen;Breezy and very cold;38;33;NNW;15;40%;25%;1 Hearne;Sunny and very cold;41;20;NNE;6;32%;7%;3 Hebbronville;Sunny, but cold;43;26;NE;6;19%;12%;4 Henderson;Sunny and quite cold;36;18;NNW;6;30%;2%;3 Hereford;Not as cold;39;16;WSW;8;30%;2%;3 Hillsboro;Sunny, but very cold;38;18;NE;5;29%;3%;3 Hondo;Sunny, but cold;43;21;ENE;5;21%;1%;3 Houston;Sunny, but cold;42;25;NNE;8;28%;9%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny, but cold;46;29;NNE;9;24%;9%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Plenty of sunshine;42;26;NNE;8;30%;9%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Sunny, but cold;43;24;NNE;8;29%;9%;3 Houston Clover;Sunny, but cold;43;25;NNE;9;30%;9%;3 Houston Hooks;Sunny, but very cold;42;21;N;7;28%;9%;3 Houston Hull;Cold with sunshine;44;24;N;8;27%;9%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sun;43;22;NNE;8;28%;9%;3 Huntsville;Sunshine, very cold;41;20;N;5;29%;8%;3 Ingleside;Sunny, but cold;42;29;NNE;9;36%;13%;4 Jacksonville;Sunny, but very cold;35;22;N;5;30%;2%;3 Jasper;Sunny, but very cold;38;19;N;7;37%;3%;3 Junction;Sunshine, but cold;42;17;SE;5;27%;0%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Sunny, but cold;42;21;NE;6;23%;1%;3 Kerrville;Sunny, but cold;41;16;SE;4;23%;1%;3 Killeen;Sunny, but very cold;39;19;ENE;5;28%;1%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny, but very cold;39;18;ENE;5;28%;1%;3 Kingsville Nas;Plenty of sunshine;45;26;NNE;8;29%;14%;4 La Grange;Sunny, but cold;43;22;NNE;6;28%;10%;3 Lago Vista;Sunny, but cold;43;23;NE;4;24%;1%;3 Lancaster;Very cold;36;18;NE;6;29%;2%;3 Laredo;Sunny, but cold;45;27;E;6;21%;1%;4 Llano;Sunny and cold;40;18;ESE;4;26%;1%;3 Longview;Sunshine, very cold;35;16;NNW;7;32%;2%;3 Lubbock;Sunny, but very cold;35;16;SSW;8;26%;2%;3 Lufkin;Sunny, but very cold;40;19;N;6;30%;3%;3 Mcallen;Very cold;40;33;N;9;31%;17%;2 Mcgregor;Sunny, but very cold;39;16;NE;6;33%;1%;3 Mckinney;Sunshine, very cold;36;17;NNE;7;31%;2%;3 Mesquite;Quite cold;36;19;NE;6;30%;2%;3 Midland;Sunny and quite cold;38;20;SSE;7;27%;0%;3 Midland Airpark;Sunny and quite cold;38;20;SSE;7;27%;0%;3 Midlothian;Sunny, but very cold;37;18;NE;6;30%;3%;3 Mineola;Very cold;34;17;N;7;30%;2%;3 Mineral Wells;Sunny, but very cold;38;18;ESE;5;26%;2%;3 Mount Pleasant;Quite cold;33;17;NNW;8;35%;1%;3 Nacogdoches;Sunny, but very cold;37;16;N;7;33%;3%;3 New Braunfels;Sunny, but cold;42;21;NNE;7;24%;1%;3 Odessa;Sunny, but very cold;38;19;SE;8;28%;0%;3 Orange;Sunny and very cold;43;21;N;6;35%;8%;3 Palacios;Cold with sunshine;41;25;NNE;10;39%;11%;3 Palestine;Sunny, but very cold;37;19;N;7;32%;3%;3 Pampa;Not as cold;38;21;SSW;10;26%;0%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Not as cold;40;17;SW;9;28%;2%;3 Paris;Very cold;32;18;NNW;9;39%;0%;3 Pecos;Sunny, but very cold;37;19;ENE;6;38%;2%;3 Perryton;Partly sunny;35;14;SW;9;47%;2%;3 Plainview;Mostly sunny;35;15;SW;8;35%;2%;3 Pleasanton;Sunny, but cold;44;21;ENE;5;22%;1%;3 Port Aransas;Cold;41;34;NNE;12;41%;13%;4 Port Isabel;Rain and drizzle;46;39;N;19;41%;70%;1 Port Lavaca;Sunny and cold;43;26;NNE;9;38%;11%;3 Randolph AFB;Sunny, but cold;41;21;NE;6;22%;1%;3 Robstown;Sunny, but cold;44;29;NNE;9;26%;12%;4 Rockport;Sunny, but cold;43;30;NNE;9;34%;11%;4 Rocksprings;Sunny and quite cold;39;23;SSE;6;26%;0%;3 San Angelo;Sunny, but cold;41;19;ESE;5;24%;2%;3 San Antonio;Sunny, but cold;43;23;NE;6;23%;1%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Sunny, but cold;43;22;NE;6;22%;1%;3 San Marcos;Sunny, but cold;42;20;NE;7;24%;1%;3 Seminole;Sunny, but very cold;37;19;SE;8;30%;2%;3 Sherman-Denison;Very cold;35;19;NE;6;36%;0%;3 Snyder;Sunny and quite cold;34;20;S;7;24%;1%;3 Sonora;Sunny and quite cold;39;19;SSE;6;28%;1%;3 Stephenville;Sunny and quite cold;37;19;ESE;4;26%;1%;3 Sulphur Springs;Very cold;34;21;NNW;8;33%;1%;3 Sweetwater;Sunny and quite cold;39;23;S;6;22%;1%;3 Temple;Sunny and very cold;38;20;NE;6;30%;1%;3 Terrell;Sunshine, very cold;36;21;NNE;7;30%;1%;3 Tyler;Sunshine, very cold;35;19;NNW;7;29%;2%;3 Uvalde;Sunny, but cold;41;20;E;4;25%;0%;3 Vernon;Very cold;37;17;SSE;7;27%;1%;3 Victoria;Sunny and cold;43;20;NNE;8;34%;10%;3 Waco;Sunny and quite cold;39;17;NE;6;31%;1%;3 Weslaco;Very cold;39;33;NNW;10;33%;20%;1 Wharton;Sunny and cold;42;22;N;8;35%;9%;3 Wichita Falls;Quite cold;34;19;SE;5;31%;0%;3 Wink;Sunny and quite cold;36;16;E;8;32%;2%;3 Zapata;Sunny, but cold;49;26;E;5;21%;7%;4