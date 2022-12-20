TX Forecast

Skip to main content
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy in the p.m.;52;21;SW;12;75%;2%;2

Abilene Dyess;Low clouds may break;52;20;SW;12;77%;2%;2

Alice;Mostly cloudy;66;45;WSW;5;72%;3%;1

Alpine;Mostly cloudy;64;45;WSW;11;37%;0%;3

Amarillo;Breezy, not as cool;58;-2;W;17;47%;1%;3

Angleton;Low clouds;58;45;ENE;7;80%;12%;1

Arlington;Partly sunny;52;35;S;9;72%;4%;2

Austin;Low clouds;57;45;SSW;5;74%;4%;1

Austin Bergstrom;Low clouds;58;45;SSW;6;75%;4%;1

Bay;Rather cloudy;57;45;E;6;87%;11%;1

Beaumont;Low clouds;58;45;SE;6;78%;10%;1

Beeville;Rather cloudy;62;45;WSW;5;77%;3%;1

Borger;Warmer;58;-2;W;13;45%;2%;3

Bowie;Low clouds;51;23;S;9;78%;4%;1

Breckenridge;Low clouds;53;21;SSW;9;72%;3%;1

Brenham;Low clouds;57;45;S;4;76%;6%;1

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;26;S;8;80%;4%;1

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;71;52;NNW;8;64%;4%;2

Brownwood;Low clouds breaking;55;34;SSW;8;73%;3%;3

Burnet;Partly sunny;55;43;SSW;6;70%;3%;3

Canadian;Breezy and warmer;54;-1;WNW;14;59%;26%;2

Castroville;Partly sunny;59;41;SSW;6;70%;5%;2

Childress;Breezy;50;7;SW;15;71%;2%;2

Cleburne;Partly sunny;52;34;S;9;81%;5%;2

College Station;Low clouds;56;45;S;6;77%;6%;1

Comanche;Low clouds may break;54;32;SSW;8;74%;3%;1

Conroe;Turning cloudy;55;40;SSE;5;83%;7%;2

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;64;48;NNW;8;75%;3%;1

Corsicana;Cloudy;53;41;S;8;71%;5%;1

Cotulla;Partly sunny;61;44;S;5;65%;4%;3

Dalhart;Not as cool;59;-5;NNW;13;40%;2%;3

Dallas Love;Cloudy and cool;52;34;S;8;71%;5%;1

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy and cool;52;35;S;8;73%;4%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Periods of sun;52;33;S;10;70%;4%;2

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;50;27;S;8;79%;4%;1

Del Rio;Cloudy and cooler;58;42;SE;10;69%;4%;1

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy and cooler;57;41;SSE;9;81%;4%;1

Denton;Cloudy and cool;51;30;S;10;76%;4%;1

Dryden;Rather cloudy;57;39;SSE;8;69%;2%;2

Dumas;Breezy and warmer;56;-5;NW;15;41%;2%;3

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;69;50;NNE;6;67%;4%;3

El Paso;Mostly sunny;61;38;W;7;39%;0%;3

Ellington;A thick cloud cover;58;45;SE;7;82%;10%;1

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;66;47;N;5;65%;3%;3

Fort Hood;Low clouds may break;56;44;SSW;7;75%;5%;1

Fort Worth;Periods of sun, cool;52;32;S;9;69%;4%;2

Fort Worth Alliance;Periods of sun, cool;52;32;S;10;74%;4%;2

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;52;33;S;9;73%;5%;2

Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sun;53;34;S;8;77%;4%;2

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;56;43;SW;7;73%;4%;3

Gainesville;Low clouds;50;25;S;9;77%;4%;1

Galveston;Low clouds;56;53;SE;8;86%;14%;1

Gatesville;Partly sunny;55;39;SSW;7;74%;5%;3

Georgetown;Low clouds;56;44;SSW;6;74%;4%;1

Giddings;Low clouds;54;45;SSW;5;80%;6%;1

Gilmer;Rather cloudy, cool;50;40;S;5;78%;10%;2

Graham;Low clouds;52;21;S;9;76%;3%;1

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;53;33;S;8;78%;4%;1

Grand Prairie;Periods of sun;52;36;S;9;72%;4%;2

Greenville;Low clouds and cool;50;33;S;7;73%;5%;2

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;55;37;W;20;43%;0%;3

Hamilton;Partly sunny;54;36;SSW;8;75%;4%;2

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;69;51;NNW;9;68%;3%;2

Hearne;Low clouds;54;44;S;5;78%;8%;1

Hebbronville;Rather cloudy;64;47;SSE;5;61%;3%;2

Henderson;Rather cloudy;53;40;S;5;75%;9%;2

Hereford;Increasingly windy;59;2;W;17;45%;1%;3

Hillsboro;Low clouds may break;53;37;S;9;78%;4%;1

Hondo;Periods of sun;58;41;SSW;6;71%;5%;3

Houston;Low clouds;57;44;SE;5;80%;9%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;61;48;SE;7;70%;10%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;58;45;SE;6;78%;9%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;57;45;SE;6;79%;9%;1

Houston Clover;Low clouds;57;44;ENE;6;78%;11%;1

Houston Hooks;Low clouds;57;43;SSE;5;78%;8%;1

Houston Hull;A thick cloud cover;59;46;SE;6;76%;8%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Low clouds;56;43;SE;5;80%;7%;1

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;54;44;S;4;80%;6%;1

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;62;51;NNW;7;79%;6%;1

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;52;41;S;5;78%;10%;1

Jasper;High clouds;56;40;SSE;4;85%;9%;2

Junction;Partly sunny;56;39;SW;8;75%;3%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;58;42;SSW;6;74%;5%;2

Kerrville;Partly sunny;56;42;SSW;7;75%;4%;3

Killeen;Low clouds may break;56;44;SSW;7;75%;5%;1

Killeen/Ft Hood;Low clouds may break;56;42;SSW;7;75%;5%;1

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;66;46;N;6;75%;3%;2

La Grange;Low clouds;57;47;SSW;4;75%;6%;1

Lago Vista;Low clouds breaking;57;45;SSW;5;73%;3%;2

Lancaster;Cloudy and cool;52;35;S;8;75%;4%;1

Laredo;Clearing;64;50;SSE;6;63%;5%;2

Llano;Partly sunny;58;41;SSW;6;72%;4%;3

Longview;Mostly cloudy;52;40;S;5;76%;8%;2

Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;54;9;WSW;14;59%;1%;3

Lufkin;High clouds;55;40;S;5;78%;10%;2

Mcallen;Mainly cloudy;69;51;NNE;6;67%;4%;3

Mcgregor;Low clouds may break;54;39;S;8;75%;5%;1

Mckinney;Rather cloudy;49;34;S;8;75%;5%;2

Mesquite;Cloudy and cool;51;34;S;7;71%;5%;1

Midland;Mostly cloudy;59;34;SW;10;66%;1%;3

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;59;34;SW;10;66%;1%;3

Midlothian;Cloudy and cool;51;33;S;8;81%;4%;1

Mineola;Cloudy and cool;51;41;S;5;76%;11%;2

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, cool;52;32;S;9;73%;4%;3

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy and cool;50;38;S;7;70%;11%;1

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;53;39;S;5;77%;10%;2

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;59;43;SSW;6;70%;5%;2

Odessa;Rather cloudy;58;35;SSW;10;61%;1%;3

Orange;Low clouds;57;44;ESE;5;78%;10%;1

Palacios;Turning cloudy;57;47;NNE;7;84%;9%;1

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;53;43;S;6;76%;10%;1

Pampa;Breezy and warmer;56;-4;WSW;16;51%;2%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy and warmer;57;-4;NW;14;52%;2%;3

Paris;Cloudy and chilly;48;32;S;8;68%;12%;1

Pecos;Partly sunny, warmer;61;40;WSW;5;53%;1%;3

Perryton;Milder;54;-8;NW;16;51%;4%;3

Plainview;Breezy;54;4;W;16;63%;1%;3

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;61;43;SSW;5;70%;5%;1

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;60;55;N;8;76%;6%;1

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;70;55;NW;11;63%;5%;2

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;59;48;W;6;80%;6%;1

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;58;42;SW;6;68%;5%;2

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;67;49;NNW;7;73%;3%;1

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;61;52;NNW;7;75%;6%;1

Rocksprings;Partly sunny, cooler;51;43;SSW;10;87%;3%;3

San Angelo;Low clouds may break;53;30;SW;11;73%;2%;1

San Antonio;Partly sunny;57;43;SSW;6;73%;5%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Areas of low clouds;59;44;SSW;6;73%;5%;2

San Marcos;Areas of low clouds;59;44;SSW;6;70%;5%;2

Seminole;Partly sunny;57;28;WSW;10;59%;1%;3

Sherman-Denison;Low clouds;49;28;S;9;78%;4%;1

Snyder;Warmer;54;18;SW;12;78%;1%;2

Sonora;Low clouds;52;33;SSW;11;83%;3%;1

Stephenville;Low clouds may break;53;34;SSW;7;75%;3%;1

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;36;S;6;72%;13%;2

Sweetwater;Breezy in the p.m.;54;21;SW;13;73%;2%;2

Temple;Low clouds may break;55;42;SSW;8;74%;5%;1

Terrell;Cloudy and cool;51;34;S;8;73%;5%;2

Tyler;Rather cloudy;52;42;S;7;72%;10%;2

Uvalde;Areas of low clouds;58;41;S;6;74%;4%;2

Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;51;15;S;12;69%;2%;2

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;61;45;WSW;5;79%;4%;1

Waco;Low clouds may break;54;39;S;8;77%;5%;1

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;68;51;N;7;64%;4%;3

Wharton;Cloudy;56;44;S;5;85%;9%;1

Wichita Falls;Low clouds may break;51;16;S;11;77%;3%;1

Wink;Partly sunny;60;38;SW;7;56%;1%;3

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;65;48;SE;4;63%;4%;2

