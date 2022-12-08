Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;69;58;S;9;73%;70%;1

Abilene Dyess;Rather cloudy;69;58;S;8;75%;70%;1

Alice;Partly sunny, warm;83;66;SE;11;75%;28%;3

Alpine;Nice with some sun;70;48;ESE;9;65%;25%;4

Amarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;59;33;SW;12;37%;44%;2

Angleton;Periods of sun;78;64;SE;10;82%;29%;2

Arlington;A shower in spots;73;64;S;8;74%;92%;2

Austin;A shower in places;78;67;SSE;5;75%;55%;1

Austin Bergstrom;A shower in spots;80;68;SSE;7;74%;55%;1

Bay;Partly sunny;77;64;SE;10;92%;30%;2

Beaumont;A passing shower;80;67;SSE;8;77%;81%;2

Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;82;67;SE;10;78%;28%;2

Borger;Cooler with some sun;59;35;SW;10;35%;8%;3

Bowie;Inc. clouds;67;58;S;5;88%;77%;2

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;69;59;S;6;69%;70%;1

Brenham;Warm with a shower;80;67;SSE;7;75%;55%;1

Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;68;60;S;5;83%;63%;2

Brownsville;Partly sunny, warm;83;68;SE;12;79%;29%;3

Brownwood;A shower or two;74;60;SSE;12;73%;88%;1

Burnet;A shower in spots;74;64;S;7;72%;55%;2

Canadian;Partly sunny, cooler;56;34;SSW;9;47%;88%;3

Castroville;A shower in spots;78;67;SE;7;70%;55%;1

Childress;High clouds, cooler;54;42;SSW;5;56%;90%;2

Cleburne;A shower in places;72;63;SSE;10;85%;66%;1

College Station;A shower in places;80;67;SSE;9;75%;55%;1

Comanche;A shower in places;72;61;S;9;76%;70%;1

Conroe;A shower in places;78;65;SSE;7;80%;58%;1

Corpus Christi;Areas of low clouds;80;68;SE;13;83%;29%;2

Corsicana;A shower in spots;75;66;S;10;73%;58%;1

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;83;68;SE;9;68%;26%;2

Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;59;25;WSW;13;39%;4%;3

Dallas Love;Inc. clouds;72;64;SSE;7;80%;78%;2

Dallas Redbird;A quick shower;72;63;S;7;81%;76%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;Inc. clouds;71;63;S;8;81%;74%;2

Decatur;Inc. clouds;68;59;S;6;82%;73%;2

Del Rio;A shower in places;78;67;SE;10;71%;55%;1

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A shower in places;75;64;SE;10;83%;55%;1

Denton;Inc. clouds;70;60;S;7;82%;63%;2

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;71;55;E;7;81%;25%;1

Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;57;29;SW;12;40%;5%;3

Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;83;68;SE;12;72%;7%;4

El Paso;Partial sunshine;63;40;NW;6;53%;0%;3

Ellington;A shower;78;65;SSE;9;87%;81%;1

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;82;66;SE;11;73%;6%;3

Fort Hood;A stray shower;77;66;S;10;73%;61%;1

Fort Worth;Inc. clouds;71;61;S;8;75%;84%;2

Fort Worth Alliance;Inc. clouds;71;63;S;8;80%;84%;2

Fort Worth Nas;Inc. clouds;72;62;S;9;75%;83%;2

Fort Worth Spinks;A shower in spots;73;64;S;8;77%;86%;2

Fredericksburg;A stray shower;72;62;SSE;8;73%;55%;1

Gainesville;Inc. clouds;67;58;S;6;89%;63%;2

Galveston;Partly sunny;77;69;SE;10;87%;29%;2

Gatesville;A shower or two;75;64;S;9;72%;85%;1

Georgetown;A shower in spots;77;67;SSE;7;73%;55%;1

Giddings;A stray shower;79;66;SSE;7;75%;55%;1

Gilmer;A shower or two;74;63;S;5;76%;85%;1

Graham;Inc. clouds;68;57;S;5;73%;70%;2

Granbury;A stray shower;72;62;S;8;76%;94%;2

Grand Prairie;A shower in places;73;64;S;8;73%;90%;2

Greenville;Inc. clouds;71;62;S;7;80%;67%;2

Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;59;42;WNW;16;65%;0%;3

Hamilton;A shower in places;73;62;S;10;75%;68%;1

Harlingen;Partly sunny, breezy;82;67;SE;14;80%;28%;4

Hearne;A shower in spots;79;66;SSE;7;71%;57%;1

Hebbronville;Partial sunshine;82;66;SE;9;65%;26%;3

Henderson;A shower in places;78;65;S;8;72%;71%;1

Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;61;33;WSW;10;41%;31%;2

Hillsboro;A stray shower;73;65;S;11;77%;69%;1

Hondo;A shower in places;77;66;SE;10;74%;55%;1

Houston;A shower;78;65;SSE;9;81%;82%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower;80;67;SSE;9;75%;82%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower;79;66;SSE;9;81%;81%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower;79;64;SE;10;81%;82%;1

Houston Clover;A shower;79;65;SE;10;80%;81%;2

Houston Hooks;A shower in places;79;66;SSE;7;80%;67%;1

Houston Hull;A shower;80;67;SE;10;80%;84%;1

Houston Intercontinental;A shower;78;66;SSE;9;80%;82%;1

Huntsville;A shower in places;78;67;SSE;6;75%;55%;1

Ingleside;Areas of low clouds;77;68;SSE;11;88%;30%;1

Jacksonville;A shower in places;76;64;S;7;75%;69%;1

Jasper;A shower in places;79;65;S;6;75%;62%;1

Junction;A shower in places;75;62;SSE;9;70%;62%;1

Kellyusa Airport;A shower in places;77;67;SSE;8;75%;55%;1

Kerrville;A shower in spots;73;63;SSE;8;76%;58%;1

Killeen;A stray shower;77;66;S;10;73%;61%;1

Killeen/Ft Hood;A stray shower;76;65;S;9;74%;66%;1

Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;82;67;SE;12;85%;28%;2

La Grange;A stray shower;80;67;SSE;7;75%;45%;1

Lago Vista;A shower in spots;76;65;S;6;77%;55%;2

Lancaster;A stray shower;72;63;S;8;80%;55%;2

Laredo;Breezy and humid;79;71;SE;14;73%;2%;3

Llano;A brief shower;77;62;SSE;7;72%;55%;2

Longview;A shower or two;77;64;S;7;73%;87%;1

Lubbock;Cooler;57;43;SSW;6;60%;44%;1

Lufkin;A stray shower;80;65;S;7;72%;55%;1

Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;84;69;SE;13;71%;7%;4

Mcgregor;A stray shower;74;65;S;10;75%;66%;1

Mckinney;Inc. clouds;71;61;SSE;7;82%;84%;2

Mesquite;A shower in spots;72;63;S;7;81%;80%;2

Midland;Not as warm;65;53;S;9;83%;44%;1

Midland Airpark;Not as warm;65;53;S;9;83%;44%;1

Midlothian;A stray shower;73;63;S;9;83%;66%;2

Mineola;A shower in spots;74;64;S;6;80%;55%;1

Mineral Wells;Inc. clouds;70;61;S;7;80%;63%;2

Mount Pleasant;A shower or two;71;62;S;7;84%;85%;2

Nacogdoches;A stray shower;78;64;S;7;73%;55%;1

New Braunfels;A brief shower;79;67;SSE;8;72%;55%;1

Odessa;Not as warm;65;52;S;10;74%;44%;1

Orange;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;67;SSE;7;73%;30%;2

Palacios;Partly sunny;76;67;SSE;11;92%;30%;2

Palestine;A shower in places;77;65;S;8;72%;61%;1

Pampa;Cooler;57;35;SW;12;38%;12%;2

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler;58;32;SW;12;42%;11%;3

Paris;Inc. clouds;69;59;SSE;6;84%;92%;2

Pecos;Partial sunshine;64;48;N;5;74%;27%;2

Perryton;Cooler;55;29;SSW;13;47%;7%;3

Plainview;Cooler;56;38;WSW;6;50%;44%;1

Pleasanton;A shower in spots;81;67;SE;8;67%;44%;2

Port Aransas;Areas of low clouds;74;68;SSE;11;98%;14%;1

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;80;69;SE;12;87%;10%;3

Port Lavaca;Warm with some sun;77;66;SE;11;85%;29%;2

Randolph AFB;A shower in spots;78;66;SSE;7;74%;60%;1

Robstown;Clouds and sun, warm;82;69;SE;12;81%;28%;2

Rockport;Partly sunny;76;67;SSE;10;89%;30%;1

Rocksprings;A stray shower;70;60;SSE;10;80%;58%;1

San Angelo;A shower in places;73;59;S;10;70%;70%;1

San Antonio;A shower in spots;78;68;SSE;7;72%;59%;2

San Antonio Stinson;A shower in spots;80;68;SSE;7;72%;55%;2

San Marcos;A stray shower;79;67;SSE;8;71%;57%;1

Seminole;Cooler;60;48;S;6;79%;38%;1

Sherman-Denison;Inc. clouds;68;60;S;6;90%;72%;2

Snyder;Cooler;60;53;SSW;6;77%;44%;1

Sonora;A shower in places;71;61;SSE;12;74%;60%;1

Stephenville;A stray shower;71;61;S;8;73%;62%;1

Sulphur Springs;Inc. clouds;71;63;SSE;7;83%;40%;2

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;67;57;S;8;75%;44%;1

Temple;A stray shower;77;65;S;10;72%;55%;1

Terrell;A stray shower;73;64;S;7;81%;55%;2

Tyler;A shower or two;76;66;S;8;72%;87%;1

Uvalde;A shower in places;76;66;SE;8;78%;60%;1

Vernon;Cooler;61;50;W;6;47%;94%;2

Victoria;Periods of sun, warm;80;66;SE;11;80%;30%;2

Waco;A shower in spots;73;64;S;10;78%;61%;2

Weslaco;Breezy in the p.m.;83;68;SE;13;71%;7%;4

Wharton;A shower;77;64;SE;10;87%;83%;1

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;63;53;S;6;66%;93%;1

Wink;Mostly cloudy;65;50;SE;7;81%;28%;1

Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;82;69;SE;9;71%;26%;3

