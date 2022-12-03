TX Forecast for Sunday, December 4, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Low clouds;55;51;SSW;10;73%;5%;1 Abilene Dyess;Low clouds;57;54;SSW;10;75%;5%;1 Alice;A shower in the a.m.;70;64;ESE;8;89%;57%;2 Alpine;Some brightening;73;53;SW;9;59%;8%;3 Amarillo;High clouds, warmer;62;51;SW;10;53%;4%;3 Angleton;Fog in the morning;71;62;ESE;8;88%;14%;1 Arlington;An afternoon shower;54;50;S;6;68%;57%;1 Austin;Mostly cloudy;62;59;SSW;5;81%;80%;1 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;63;59;SSW;7;83%;46%;1 Bay;Fog in the morning;72;62;ESE;7;91%;44%;1 Beaumont;Not as warm;68;63;SSE;6;89%;13%;1 Beeville;A shower in the a.m.;67;62;ESE;7;99%;66%;1 Borger;Partly sunny, warmer;62;53;SSW;7;50%;3%;3 Bowie;A shower or two;53;48;S;6;69%;93%;1 Breckenridge;Low clouds;58;53;SSW;8;68%;14%;1 Brenham;Mostly cloudy;70;63;SSE;5;75%;61%;1 Bridgeport;Cloudy with a shower;55;50;S;6;72%;60%;1 Brownsville;A passing shower;81;65;SSE;9;85%;81%;2 Brownwood;Low clouds;59;53;S;8;79%;5%;1 Burnet;Cloudy;60;56;S;5;78%;44%;1 Canadian;Warmer;59;45;SSE;5;61%;3%;2 Castroville;Mostly cloudy;67;62;ESE;6;71%;26%;1 Childress;Clearing and warmer;64;50;SSW;10;69%;7%;2 Cleburne;Low clouds;54;51;S;7;79%;44%;1 College Station;Mostly cloudy;68;63;S;5;78%;81%;1 Comanche;Low clouds;59;54;SSW;7;76%;7%;1 Conroe;Patchy morning fog;69;61;SSE;5;84%;84%;1 Corpus Christi;A shower in the a.m.;68;65;ESE;12;99%;58%;1 Corsicana;Cloudy;56;54;S;6;79%;66%;1 Cotulla;A shower in the a.m.;71;66;ESE;6;77%;56%;1 Dalhart;Partly sunny, warmer;59;45;SW;7;53%;3%;3 Dallas Love;A shower or two;52;50;SSE;5;75%;97%;1 Dallas Redbird;An afternoon shower;52;49;S;5;77%;69%;1 Dallas\/Ft Worth;An afternoon shower;52;50;S;6;73%;92%;1 Decatur;A shower or two;53;48;S;6;68%;86%;1 Del Rio;A shower in the a.m.;63;60;SE;6;88%;66%;1 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A shower in the a.m.;62;59;SE;6;92%;66%;1 Denton;A shower or two;52;49;S;7;73%;93%;1 Dryden;Mostly cloudy;63;54;SE;6;85%;3%;1 Dumas;Partly sunny, warmer;57;46;SW;8;52%;2%;3 Edinburg;A shower;79;67;SE;8;78%;81%;2 El Paso;Cloudy;70;55;W;7;56%;30%;2 Ellington;Patchy morning fog;69;62;SE;8;94%;13%;1 Falfurrias;A passing shower;71;65;ESE;8;90%;81%;2 Fort Hood;Low clouds;60;56;SSW;6;81%;44%;1 Fort Worth;Cloudy;52;50;S;6;67%;44%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy with a shower;53;50;S;7;72%;88%;1 Fort Worth Nas;A thick cloud cover;54;52;S;7;70%;32%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;An afternoon shower;55;50;S;6;78%;59%;1 Fredericksburg;Cloudy;63;60;S;6;76%;26%;1 Gainesville;Cloudy with a shower;52;46;S;6;66%;93%;1 Galveston;Patchy morning fog;67;63;SE;9;95%;28%;1 Gatesville;Low clouds;59;56;S;5;79%;27%;1 Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;61;58;SSW;5;79%;55%;1 Giddings;Mostly cloudy;65;59;S;5;79%;26%;1 Gilmer;An afternoon shower;57;51;SE;4;84%;93%;1 Graham;A morning shower;58;52;S;7;71%;45%;1 Granbury;Low clouds;57;53;S;6;78%;31%;1 Grand Prairie;An afternoon shower;54;51;S;6;68%;80%;1 Greenville;An afternoon shower;52;48;SSE;5;78%;90%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Breezy and warmer;65;49;W;15;59%;26%;3 Hamilton;Low clouds;58;54;S;6;79%;5%;1 Harlingen;A passing shower;80;67;SSE;10;84%;81%;2 Hearne;Mostly cloudy;65;60;S;5;79%;81%;1 Hebbronville;A passing shower;71;63;ESE;7;84%;81%;2 Henderson;Mostly cloudy;60;55;SSE;5;85%;88%;1 Hereford;High clouds, warmer;64;51;WSW;12;54%;6%;3 Hillsboro;Cloudy;56;53;S;6;74%;44%;1 Hondo;A thick cloud cover;68;62;ESE;7;74%;27%;1 Houston;Patchy morning fog;69;63;SSE;6;87%;85%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);Patchy morning fog;70;65;SE;8;85%;13%;1 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Fog in the morning;69;64;SSE;7;86%;85%;1 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Fog in the morning;70;64;SE;7;84%;12%;1 Houston Clover;Fog in the morning;69;64;SE;8;88%;13%;1 Houston Hooks;Patchy morning fog;71;63;SSE;5;82%;61%;1 Houston Hull;Patchy morning fog;71;65;SE;7;81%;61%;1 Houston Intercontinental;Fog in the morning;71;63;SSE;6;83%;42%;1 Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;68;62;S;5;81%;81%;1 Ingleside;Not as warm;67;64;ESE;9;96%;60%;1 Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;61;56;S;5;86%;72%;1 Jasper;Mostly cloudy;65;57;SSE;5;89%;27%;1 Junction;Low clouds;62;58;S;6;87%;27%;1 Kellyusa Airport;Rather cloudy;66;62;ESE;8;77%;26%;1 Kerrville;Cloudy;65;59;S;6;79%;44%;1 Killeen;Low clouds;60;56;SSW;6;81%;44%;1 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Low clouds;60;56;S;6;76%;44%;1 Kingsville Nas;A passing shower;70;65;ESE;9;98%;81%;2 La Grange;Mostly cloudy;67;63;SSE;5;76%;84%;1 Lago Vista;Mainly cloudy;62;57;S;5;80%;26%;1 Lancaster;An afternoon shower;52;49;S;5;77%;71%;1 Laredo;A shower in the a.m.;80;68;ESE;7;70%;59%;1 Llano;Low clouds;62;57;SSE;6;76%;27%;1 Longview;Showers around;58;53;SE;5;84%;93%;1 Lubbock;Milder;62;53;SW;10;62%;5%;3 Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;65;58;SSE;5;86%;69%;1 Mcallen;A passing shower;81;68;SE;9;76%;81%;2 Mcgregor;Low clouds;59;56;S;6;77%;44%;1 Mckinney;Cloudy with a shower;52;48;SSE;6;75%;94%;1 Mesquite;An afternoon shower;52;49;S;5;78%;93%;1 Midland;Milder;65;52;SSW;8;65%;2%;3 Midland Airpark;Milder;65;52;SSW;8;65%;2%;3 Midlothian;Cloudy with a shower;52;49;S;5;88%;66%;1 Mineola;An afternoon shower;57;52;SSE;5;82%;79%;1 Mineral Wells;A morning shower;59;54;S;7;70%;46%;1 Mount Pleasant;An afternoon shower;54;49;SSE;5;86%;93%;1 Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;62;57;SSE;5;88%;85%;1 New Braunfels;Rather cloudy;65;60;S;7;72%;65%;1 Odessa;Warmer;65;50;SSW;8;63%;3%;3 Orange;Not as warm;68;62;ESE;5;85%;11%;1 Palacios;Fog in the morning;71;64;ESE;9;87%;44%;1 Palestine;Mostly cloudy;62;57;SSE;5;81%;74%;1 Pampa;Partly sunny, warmer;60;49;S;8;54%;3%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warmer;60;47;S;7;55%;3%;3 Paris;A shower or two;49;46;SSE;6;73%;97%;1 Pecos;High clouds;65;47;SSW;5;64%;11%;3 Perryton;Milder;55;40;S;7;64%;2%;3 Plainview;Warmer;61;49;SW;12;63%;5%;3 Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;68;63;ESE;6;66%;44%;1 Port Aransas;Not as warm;65;62;ESE;12;100%;60%;1 Port Isabel;A passing shower;75;65;SSE;9;95%;80%;2 Port Lavaca;Fog in the morning;69;63;ESE;8;85%;44%;1 Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;65;61;SSE;7;78%;80%;1 Robstown;Not as warm;70;66;ESE;9;96%;58%;1 Rockport;Not as warm;66;61;E;9;95%;60%;1 Rocksprings;Low clouds;60;57;SSE;8;92%;44%;1 San Angelo;Low clouds;60;55;SSW;7;85%;1%;1 San Antonio;Mainly cloudy;66;61;SE;7;73%;49%;1 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;66;61;SE;7;73%;45%;1 San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;63;60;S;7;71%;68%;1 Seminole;Cloudy and warmer;66;53;SW;8;60%;26%;2 Sherman-Denison;Cloudy with a shower;52;47;S;6;69%;91%;1 Snyder;Cloudy and milder;61;53;SSW;10;72%;5%;1 Sonora;Low clouds;60;57;S;8;91%;44%;1 Stephenville;Low clouds;58;53;S;7;80%;30%;1 Sulphur Springs;An afternoon shower;54;50;SSE;5;81%;91%;1 Sweetwater;Cloudy and milder;61;54;SSW;11;74%;5%;1 Temple;Cloudy;60;56;S;6;72%;41%;1 Terrell;An afternoon shower;54;50;S;5;82%;94%;1 Tyler;An afternoon shower;58;55;SSE;5;80%;92%;1 Uvalde;Low clouds;65;62;E;6;81%;44%;1 Vernon;A morning shower;58;50;S;10;66%;67%;1 Victoria;Fog in the morning;70;62;ESE;9;84%;32%;1 Waco;Low clouds;57;54;S;6;86%;66%;1 Weslaco;A shower;81;67;SE;8;75%;81%;2 Wharton;Fog in the morning;70;63;SE;6;86%;31%;1 Wichita Falls;A shower or two;56;50;S;9;71%;69%;1 Wink;Milder;66;46;S;6;62%;9%;3 Zapata;A passing shower;76;67;SE;6;77%;81%;2 