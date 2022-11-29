TX Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny, chilly;49;35;ESE;10;47%;0%;3 Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, chilly;48;35;SE;9;48%;0%;3 Alice;Windy and cooler;68;50;NNE;15;63%;21%;3 Alpine;Partly sunny, cooler;60;40;SSE;9;41%;0%;4 Amarillo;Lots of sun, cooler;44;27;S;12;53%;0%;3 Angleton;Winds subsiding;68;47;NE;16;52%;12%;4 Arlington;Cooler;54;36;E;10;42%;0%;3 Austin;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;40;NE;10;47%;2%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Windy and cooler;60;40;NNE;16;48%;2%;4 Bay;Winds subsiding;68;44;NE;11;61%;13%;4 Beaumont;Breezy, not as warm;68;43;NE;15;54%;8%;3 Beeville;Winds subsiding;65;49;NE;16;69%;22%;3 Borger;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;32;S;10;48%;0%;3 Bowie;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;33;ESE;7;43%;2%;3 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;35;ESE;7;45%;2%;3 Brenham;Cooler;64;40;NNE;11;48%;12%;3 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;32;E;7;44%;0%;3 Brownsville;Not as warm;75;64;NE;13;88%;95%;1 Brownwood;Breezy in the a.m.;51;34;E;9;45%;1%;3 Burnet;Cooler;55;37;NE;10;48%;3%;3 Canadian;Mostly sunny, cooler;46;29;S;8;52%;0%;3 Castroville;Cooler;65;45;NE;13;41%;3%;4 Childress;Mostly sunny;43;27;SSE;7;48%;0%;3 Cleburne;Cooler;53;36;ENE;12;47%;0%;3 College Station;Winds subsiding;63;39;NE;15;46%;11%;3 Comanche;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;35;E;10;49%;1%;3 Conroe;Cooler;64;38;NE;10;50%;9%;3 Corpus Christi;Windy and cooler;68;53;NE;20;67%;22%;2 Corsicana;Cooler;57;36;ENE;12;44%;1%;3 Cotulla;Cooler;71;49;NE;13;44%;2%;4 Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;45;26;SSW;13;57%;0%;3 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;36;E;8;41%;1%;3 Dallas Redbird;Cooler;53;35;E;10;42%;1%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;36;E;11;41%;1%;3 Decatur;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;34;E;7;42%;1%;3 Del Rio;Sunny, not as warm;69;45;ESE;7;44%;1%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny, not as warm;67;43;E;7;50%;1%;4 Denton;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;32;E;10;42%;0%;3 Dryden;Partly sunny, cooler;60;38;E;10;49%;0%;4 Dumas;Sunshine and cooler;43;28;S;12;57%;0%;3 Edinburg;A couple of showers;71;62;NNE;17;81%;95%;2 El Paso;Partly sunny;67;40;E;8;36%;0%;3 Ellington;Breezy and cooler;67;44;NE;16;63%;10%;4 Falfurrias;Winds subsiding;69;54;NNE;15;68%;31%;2 Fort Hood;Breezy and cooler;56;36;NE;15;48%;0%;3 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;35;E;10;40%;0%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;34;E;11;40%;0%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;37;E;10;38%;0%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;33;E;10;46%;0%;3 Fredericksburg;Cooler;56;36;ENE;11;46%;3%;4 Gainesville;Sunny and cooler;52;32;E;9;41%;1%;3 Galveston;Becoming very windy;68;51;ENE;20;59%;11%;4 Gatesville;Sunny, but cooler;54;35;NE;10;48%;0%;3 Georgetown;Winds subsiding;57;38;NNE;14;47%;2%;3 Giddings;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;40;NE;11;49%;12%;4 Gilmer;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;34;ENE;8;48%;4%;3 Graham;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;31;ESE;7;47%;2%;3 Granbury;Mostly sunny;52;34;E;8;45%;0%;3 Grand Prairie;Cooler;55;36;E;10;41%;0%;3 Greenville;Sunny and cooler;54;34;ENE;10;43%;2%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cooler;46;34;ESE;27;59%;0%;3 Hamilton;Breezy in the a.m.;52;34;ENE;12;49%;1%;3 Harlingen;Cooler;72;65;NE;17;78%;93%;2 Hearne;Winds subsiding;62;37;NE;13;47%;12%;3 Hebbronville;Winds subsiding;68;50;NE;14;55%;30%;3 Henderson;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;35;ENE;8;46%;5%;3 Hereford;Mostly sunny, cooler;47;29;S;11;52%;0%;3 Hillsboro;Sunny and cooler;54;36;ENE;12;48%;0%;3 Hondo;Winds subsiding;66;43;NE;16;42%;3%;4 Houston;Breezy and cooler;67;43;NE;15;49%;9%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Increasingly windy;70;45;NE;17;45%;10%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Breezy and cooler;66;43;NE;15;52%;10%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Windy and cooler;67;43;NE;19;50%;10%;4 Houston Clover;Increasingly windy;67;45;NE;17;48%;10%;4 Houston Hooks;Breezy and cooler;65;41;NE;12;49%;11%;3 Houston Hull;Winds subsiding;68;43;ENE;16;52%;11%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Breezy and cooler;65;43;NE;15;50%;10%;4 Huntsville;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;37;ENE;7;48%;9%;3 Ingleside;Windy;68;56;NE;19;67%;23%;3 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;35;ENE;8;48%;5%;3 Jasper;Cooler;64;37;NE;10;52%;13%;3 Junction;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;33;E;10;50%;4%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Winds subsiding;63;43;NE;16;44%;3%;4 Kerrville;Breezy and cooler;58;35;ENE;12;47%;3%;4 Killeen;Breezy and cooler;56;36;NE;15;48%;0%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Breezy and cooler;55;36;NE;15;46%;0%;3 Kingsville Nas;Windy and cooler;71;54;NE;15;70%;26%;2 La Grange;Cooler;63;42;NNE;10;48%;12%;4 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;39;ENE;9;48%;3%;4 Lancaster;Sunny and cooler;54;34;E;10;45%;2%;3 Laredo;Winds subsiding;71;52;NE;13;52%;10%;2 Llano;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;35;NE;9;47%;3%;3 Longview;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;34;ENE;8;46%;4%;3 Lubbock;Mostly sunny, colder;44;31;SSE;10;52%;0%;3 Lufkin;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;36;ENE;8;48%;8%;3 Mcallen;Cooler;70;60;NNE;14;86%;79%;2 Mcgregor;Cooler;55;34;NE;13;55%;0%;3 Mckinney;Cooler with sunshine;54;34;E;10;40%;1%;3 Mesquite;Sunny and cooler;54;35;E;10;43%;2%;3 Midland;Partly sunny, cooler;52;38;ESE;10;51%;0%;3 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, cooler;52;38;ESE;10;51%;0%;3 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;34;ENE;11;46%;1%;3 Mineola;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;33;ENE;9;44%;5%;3 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;33;E;9;40%;0%;3 Mount Pleasant;Sunny and cooler;55;31;ENE;9;43%;3%;3 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;34;ENE;9;49%;5%;3 New Braunfels;Windy and cooler;62;43;NNE;16;48%;3%;4 Odessa;Partly sunny, cooler;52;38;ESE;11;49%;0%;3 Orange;Not as warm;68;42;NE;12;52%;8%;3 Palacios;Windy, not as warm;67;47;NE;19;64%;14%;4 Palestine;Cooler;58;36;ENE;10;47%;6%;3 Pampa;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;29;S;10;49%;0%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunshine and chilly;47;31;S;9;53%;0%;3 Paris;Cooler with sunshine;54;33;E;9;42%;2%;3 Pecos;Partly sunny;52;36;ESE;8;54%;0%;3 Perryton;Sunshine and chilly;44;27;S;11;59%;0%;3 Plainview;Mostly sunny;43;26;S;8;60%;0%;3 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;47;NE;11;40%;3%;4 Port Aransas;Very windy;65;58;ENE;21;72%;25%;2 Port Isabel;Becoming very windy;73;64;NE;18;93%;92%;1 Port Lavaca;Windy;68;48;NE;16;63%;14%;4 Randolph AFB;Winds subsiding;61;43;NE;14;46%;3%;4 Robstown;Winds subsiding;68;53;NE;16;64%;22%;2 Rockport;Windy;67;55;NE;19;63%;20%;4 Rocksprings;Cooler;58;40;E;14;45%;1%;4 San Angelo;Partly sunny;54;34;E;10;50%;0%;3 San Antonio;Breezy and cooler;63;45;NE;15;44%;2%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Winds subsiding;65;46;NE;15;42%;3%;4 San Marcos;Windy and cooler;60;42;NNE;16;48%;3%;4 Seminole;Partly sunny, chilly;49;34;SE;9;48%;0%;3 Sherman-Denison;Sunshine and cooler;52;34;E;9;42%;1%;3 Snyder;Partly sunny, colder;46;34;ESE;9;54%;0%;3 Sonora;Cooler;57;34;E;13;47%;0%;4 Stephenville;Partly sunny, cooler;51;33;E;10;44%;0%;3 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and cooler;55;35;E;10;44%;5%;3 Sweetwater;Partly sunny;48;37;SE;10;50%;0%;3 Temple;Cooler;57;37;NE;13;49%;0%;3 Terrell;Sunny and cooler;55;35;ENE;10;44%;3%;3 Tyler;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;35;ENE;10;45%;5%;3 Uvalde;Sunny, not as warm;66;43;ENE;10;44%;2%;4 Vernon;Sunshine and cooler;49;31;SE;7;43%;0%;3 Victoria;Breezy and cooler;68;46;NNE;14;54%;15%;4 Waco;Sunny and cooler;55;35;NE;11;46%;0%;3 Weslaco;Winds subsiding;71;62;NNE;14;80%;92%;2 Wharton;Winds subsiding;66;42;NE;14;60%;12%;4 Wichita Falls;Lots of sun, cooler;48;33;ESE;8;44%;2%;3 Wink;Periods of sun;53;37;ESE;10;48%;0%;3 Zapata;Not as warm;73;52;NNE;9;64%;47%;3