TX Forecast for Thursday, November 17, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny;61;33;S;9;40%;1%;4 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;59;31;S;9;41%;1%;4 Alice;Cloudy and cool;55;43;NNE;8;50%;36%;1 Alpine;Partly sunny, cool;55;33;S;7;42%;0%;4 Amarillo;Sunny, but cool;54;22;NE;14;46%;21%;3 Angleton;A morning shower;58;41;NE;8;47%;42%;1 Arlington;Plenty of sun;61;37;S;6;41%;1%;3 Austin;Partly sunny;62;40;S;4;38%;3%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Periods of sun;65;34;S;5;43%;3%;4 Bay;A shower or two;59;42;ENE;8;51%;57%;1 Beaumont;Partly sunny, cool;59;35;E;6;47%;5%;3 Beeville;Cloudy and cool;55;43;ENE;7;51%;26%;1 Borger;Mostly sunny, cool;54;23;NE;11;48%;69%;3 Bowie;Mostly sunny;59;32;S;7;45%;1%;3 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;63;34;S;7;38%;1%;4 Brenham;Partly sunny;61;38;SSE;3;45%;5%;4 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;61;32;S;6;46%;1%;3 Brownsville;Rain and drizzle;57;52;NNW;13;66%;90%;1 Brownwood;Mostly sunny;59;31;SSE;7;40%;2%;4 Burnet;Mostly sunny;59;37;SSE;5;36%;3%;4 Canadian;Sunny;56;24;NE;9;57%;88%;3 Castroville;Mostly cloudy;62;41;SSE;6;33%;3%;3 Childress;Plenty of sunshine;60;28;E;11;44%;8%;3 Cleburne;Partly sunny;59;37;S;6;43%;1%;4 College Station;Warmer;62;39;SSE;5;42%;5%;4 Comanche;Partly sunny;61;35;S;7;37%;2%;4 Conroe;Partly sunny, cool;60;32;ESE;5;46%;4%;4 Corpus Christi;Cloudy and cool;54;49;NE;12;56%;38%;1 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;59;37;SSE;5;45%;2%;4 Cotulla;Cloudy;59;46;SE;6;38%;26%;2 Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;48;19;NE;12;53%;23%;3 Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;SSE;6;42%;1%;3 Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;60;38;S;6;43%;1%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Plenty of sun;61;39;S;7;41%;1%;3 Decatur;Mostly sunny;60;34;S;6;42%;1%;3 Del Rio;Partly sunny;63;41;SE;6;39%;2%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;60;37;SE;6;44%;2%;4 Denton;Mostly sunny;61;33;S;7;44%;1%;3 Dryden;Periods of sun, cool;57;35;ESE;7;39%;1%;4 Dumas;Sunny, but chilly;48;18;NE;12;56%;69%;3 Edinburg;Rain and drizzle;58;47;NNW;11;51%;70%;1 El Paso;Sunny, but cool;54;33;E;5;45%;0%;4 Ellington;Sun and clouds, cool;58;41;E;8;45%;6%;3 Falfurrias;Cloudy and cool;53;46;N;8;55%;56%;1 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;59;39;S;5;41%;2%;4 Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;S;6;39%;1%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;62;35;S;7;41%;1%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;61;39;S;6;39%;1%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and warmer;61;35;S;6;43%;1%;4 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;59;32;S;5;35%;3%;4 Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;59;33;S;7;47%;1%;3 Galveston;Showers around;59;49;ENE;13;50%;61%;2 Gatesville;Mostly sunny, cool;59;37;S;5;40%;2%;4 Georgetown;Mostly sunny;61;37;S;5;39%;3%;4 Giddings;Periods of sun, cool;61;38;SSE;4;42%;5%;4 Gilmer;Partly sunny, cool;55;32;SSE;4;53%;1%;3 Graham;Mostly sunny;62;31;SSE;6;42%;1%;3 Granbury;Mostly sunny;62;35;S;6;42%;1%;4 Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;S;6;41%;1%;3 Greenville;Sunny, but cool;57;34;S;6;50%;1%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;48;28;W;16;50%;0%;4 Hamilton;Mostly sunny;60;36;S;6;39%;2%;4 Harlingen;Rain and drizzle;60;53;NNW;15;62%;89%;1 Hearne;Warmer;61;37;SSE;4;45%;5%;4 Hebbronville;Cloudy and cool;54;44;NE;7;40%;36%;2 Henderson;Mostly sunny, cool;56;31;SSE;4;48%;1%;4 Hereford;Sunny and breezy;54;22;NE;13;43%;15%;3 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;60;37;SSE;6;43%;2%;4 Hondo;Partly sunny;61;41;SSE;6;33%;3%;4 Houston;Clouds and sun;59;40;E;6;43%;5%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sun;61;44;E;8;37%;5%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Clouds and sun, cool;58;41;ESE;8;44%;5%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun, cool;59;40;ESE;8;44%;6%;3 Houston Clover;Clouds and sun, cool;59;41;E;8;44%;6%;3 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;59;35;ESE;5;44%;5%;4 Houston Hull;Clouds and sun;59;41;SE;7;44%;6%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun, cool;58;37;ESE;6;45%;5%;4 Huntsville;Partly sunny;60;34;SE;4;44%;5%;4 Ingleside;Cloudy;57;50;ENE;10;57%;33%;1 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, cool;56;36;SSE;4;46%;2%;4 Jasper;Clouds and sun, cool;56;30;ESE;6;50%;6%;4 Junction;Mostly sunny;60;29;S;6;37%;3%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Periods of sun, cool;59;41;SSE;6;37%;3%;4 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;59;33;S;5;34%;3%;4 Killeen;Mostly sunny;59;39;S;5;41%;2%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, cool;59;39;S;5;43%;2%;4 Kingsville Nas;Cloudy and cool;54;47;N;10;57%;41%;1 La Grange;Partly sunny;62;40;SSE;4;40%;6%;4 Lago Vista;Partly sunny;61;39;S;4;38%;3%;4 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;59;36;S;5;45%;1%;3 Laredo;Cool with clearing;62;45;SE;7;35%;7%;4 Llano;Mostly sunny, cool;61;34;SSE;5;38%;2%;4 Longview;Mostly sunny, cool;55;30;SSE;4;52%;1%;3 Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;54;24;SW;13;45%;3%;4 Lufkin;Periods of sun;59;33;SE;5;43%;5%;4 Mcallen;Rain and drizzle;58;48;NNW;11;55%;70%;1 Mcgregor;Partly sunny;59;34;S;5;47%;2%;4 Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;59;34;SSE;6;46%;1%;3 Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;59;36;S;6;46%;1%;3 Midland;Mostly sunny, cool;55;32;S;9;45%;1%;4 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, cool;55;32;S;9;45%;1%;4 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;59;36;S;5;48%;1%;4 Mineola;Mostly sunny, cool;56;32;SSE;4;51%;1%;3 Mineral Wells;Plenty of sun;61;34;SSE;7;40%;1%;3 Mount Pleasant;Sunny, but cool;56;32;SSE;5;52%;1%;3 Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun, cool;57;29;SE;5;45%;3%;4 New Braunfels;Periods of sun, cool;61;38;S;6;37%;3%;4 Odessa;Mostly sunny, cool;54;31;S;9;42%;1%;4 Orange;Sun and clouds, cool;58;33;ENE;6;48%;5%;3 Palacios;A morning shower;59;42;ENE;11;52%;42%;1 Palestine;Mostly sunny;58;34;SSE;5;48%;2%;4 Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;55;22;NE;11;49%;22%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny, but cool;54;24;NE;11;55%;88%;3 Paris;Sunny, but cool;55;35;S;6;48%;4%;3 Pecos;Mostly sunny, cool;56;31;ESE;5;49%;1%;4 Perryton;Chilly with sunshine;49;21;NE;11;58%;90%;3 Plainview;Sunny, but cool;53;22;NNW;12;48%;8%;3 Pleasanton;A morning shower;61;42;SSE;5;35%;41%;2 Port Aransas;Cloudy and breezy;58;54;ENE;15;54%;33%;1 Port Isabel;A p.m. shower or two;63;58;NE;19;57%;91%;1 Port Lavaca;A morning shower;57;45;ENE;10;51%;48%;1 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, cool;60;39;S;6;37%;3%;4 Robstown;Cloudy and cool;54;48;NE;10;53%;44%;1 Rockport;Cloudy;55;49;ENE;11;56%;31%;1 Rocksprings;Partly sunny;57;35;SSE;7;39%;2%;4 San Angelo;Periods of sun;59;31;SSW;8;39%;2%;4 San Antonio;Partly sunny, cool;61;42;SSE;6;36%;3%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Clouds and sun, cool;61;43;SSE;6;36%;4%;4 San Marcos;Periods of sun;61;38;S;6;38%;3%;4 Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;54;27;S;10;43%;1%;4 Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;57;33;S;7;51%;1%;3 Snyder;Mostly sunny;56;27;SSW;9;39%;2%;4 Sonora;Clouds and sun, cool;57;31;S;7;40%;2%;4 Stephenville;Partly sunny;60;35;S;6;38%;1%;4 Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;S;5;51%;1%;3 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;59;30;SSW;10;37%;2%;4 Temple;Mostly sunny;59;37;S;5;43%;3%;4 Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;58;35;SSE;5;47%;1%;3 Tyler;Mostly sunny;57;34;SSE;5;47%;1%;4 Uvalde;Partly sunny, cool;59;40;SE;5;36%;2%;4 Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;62;33;SSE;8;42%;2%;3 Victoria;A morning shower;58;42;E;7;52%;43%;1 Waco;Mostly sunny;61;34;S;5;44%;2%;4 Weslaco;Rain and drizzle;58;48;NNW;13;51%;74%;1 Wharton;A shower in the a.m.;60;41;SE;6;48%;56%;2 Wichita Falls;Plenty of sun;60;31;S;9;44%;1%;3 Wink;Mostly sunny, cool;55;32;SE;7;45%;1%;4 Zapata;Cloudy;59;48;SE;6;39%;35%;2 _____