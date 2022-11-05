TX Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and very warm;83;53;SE;13;32%;2%;4 Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the a.m.;83;49;E;13;33%;2%;4 Alice;Partly sunny;86;71;ESE;7;80%;44%;3 Alpine;Sunny and warmer;80;48;S;9;18%;0%;4 Amarillo;Sunny;69;37;E;11;34%;1%;4 Angleton;Warmer;83;71;SE;8;85%;59%;2 Arlington;Sunny and warmer;81;65;SSE;11;54%;8%;4 Austin;Sunny;85;70;SSE;7;70%;57%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and warmer;85;68;SSE;9;73%;57%;4 Bay;Warmer;82;71;SE;7;90%;63%;2 Beaumont;Warmer;82;69;SE;8;84%;47%;3 Beeville;Partly sunny, warmer;83;72;ESE;6;87%;66%;2 Borger;Sunny and pleasant;68;39;ENE;10;36%;1%;4 Bowie;Sunshine and warmer;81;56;SSE;10;46%;1%;4 Breckenridge;Breezy in the a.m.;84;52;NNE;12;32%;1%;4 Brenham;Warmer with some sun;82;69;SE;5;83%;61%;2 Bridgeport;Sunny and warmer;83;56;S;10;41%;1%;4 Brownsville;Partly sunny, warmer;87;73;SE;8;78%;44%;4 Brownwood;Sunny and warmer;86;55;SSE;9;40%;3%;4 Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;84;67;SSE;8;56%;26%;4 Canadian;Abundant sunshine;68;36;NE;9;47%;1%;4 Castroville;Sunny;86;69;ESE;6;67%;55%;4 Childress;Sunny;75;43;NE;8;36%;1%;4 Cleburne;Sunny and warmer;82;64;SSE;11;56%;26%;4 College Station;Mostly sunny;81;70;SSE;7;84%;60%;4 Comanche;Sunny and warmer;87;60;S;11;38%;25%;4 Conroe;A t-storm around;81;67;SE;6;85%;55%;4 Corpus Christi;A stray thunderstorm;83;72;SE;9;88%;55%;2 Corsicana;Sunny and warmer;81;66;SSE;12;66%;26%;4 Cotulla;Sunny and very warm;89;70;ESE;6;63%;26%;4 Dalhart;Breezy in the a.m.;67;34;E;12;37%;1%;4 Dallas Love;Sunshine and warmer;80;66;SSE;10;58%;11%;4 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and warmer;80;65;SSE;10;57%;13%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunshine and warmer;82;65;SSE;13;53%;26%;4 Decatur;Sunny and warmer;82;59;SSE;11;43%;1%;4 Del Rio;Plenty of sun;84;64;SE;7;54%;26%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sun;83;63;SE;7;56%;26%;4 Denton;Warmer with sunshine;81;61;SSE;12;51%;25%;4 Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;83;56;E;7;32%;1%;4 Dumas;Breezy in the a.m.;65;35;E;12;39%;1%;4 Edinburg;Partly sunny, warmer;88;73;SE;8;71%;12%;5 El Paso;Warmer with sunshine;75;47;SE;7;27%;0%;4 Ellington;A shower in the p.m.;82;71;SE;8;83%;61%;3 Falfurrias;Warmer with some sun;86;70;SE;7;76%;44%;4 Fort Hood;Sunny and warmer;86;66;S;10;62%;26%;4 Fort Worth;Sunny and warmer;82;63;SSE;10;46%;5%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;82;61;SSE;13;49%;3%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and warmer;84;65;SSE;11;44%;3%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and warmer;83;63;SSE;11;50%;26%;4 Fredericksburg;Sunny and very warm;85;63;SSE;10;55%;26%;4 Gainesville;Sunny and warmer;78;58;SSE;11;53%;1%;4 Galveston;A shower in the a.m.;80;73;SE;8;88%;57%;3 Gatesville;Sunny and warmer;86;65;S;9;53%;26%;4 Georgetown;Sunny and warmer;84;67;SSE;9;67%;27%;4 Giddings;Mostly sunny, nice;81;68;SSE;6;83%;60%;4 Gilmer;Sunny and warmer;78;64;SE;7;83%;55%;4 Graham;Sunny and warmer;84;50;NNE;8;35%;0%;4 Granbury;Sunny and warmer;86;62;SSE;10;43%;25%;4 Grand Prairie;Sunny and warmer;82;65;SSE;11;53%;8%;4 Greenville;Breezy in the a.m.;79;62;SSE;12;61%;26%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Windy and warmer;72;52;W;19;27%;0%;4 Hamilton;Sunny and warmer;86;63;S;10;45%;26%;4 Harlingen;Warmer;88;72;SE;10;78%;44%;5 Hearne;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;69;SSE;7;81%;59%;4 Hebbronville;Nice with some sun;85;71;ESE;6;69%;27%;4 Henderson;Sunny and warmer;78;66;SSE;6;83%;56%;4 Hereford;Sunny;72;37;E;8;32%;1%;4 Hillsboro;Sunny and warmer;82;66;SSE;12;59%;26%;4 Hondo;Sunshine;86;68;ESE;6;66%;55%;4 Houston;A shower in the p.m.;81;70;SE;7;85%;66%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);An afternoon shower;82;71;SE;8;84%;69%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;An afternoon shower;81;70;SE;9;86%;58%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;83;70;SE;8;84%;82%;3 Houston Clover;An afternoon shower;82;71;SE;8;83%;65%;2 Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;82;69;SE;6;86%;55%;2 Houston Hull;A t-storm around;83;71;SE;7;85%;52%;2 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;81;70;SE;7;85%;57%;2 Huntsville;Warm with some sun;81;70;SE;5;81%;61%;2 Ingleside;Warmer with some sun;82;74;SE;8;89%;32%;3 Jacksonville;Sunny and pleasant;77;66;SSE;8;85%;56%;4 Jasper;A shower in the p.m.;81;67;SE;6;85%;58%;2 Junction;Plenty of sun;88;59;S;8;45%;26%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;86;69;SE;7;71%;55%;4 Kerrville;Sunny and very warm;85;62;SSE;9;59%;55%;4 Killeen;Sunny and warmer;86;66;S;10;62%;26%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny and warmer;85;67;S;10;62%;27%;4 Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;86;72;SE;8;87%;55%;2 La Grange;Partly sunny;83;70;SE;4;84%;60%;3 Lago Vista;Sunshine;84;68;SSE;7;62%;27%;4 Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;80;63;SSE;10;61%;13%;4 Laredo;Sunny and very warm;88;72;SE;7;57%;26%;4 Llano;Plenty of sun;90;61;SSE;7;51%;26%;4 Longview;Sunny and warmer;79;66;SE;7;81%;55%;4 Lubbock;Warmer with sunshine;78;42;E;9;28%;1%;4 Lufkin;Mostly sunny, humid;79;67;SE;5;86%;60%;3 Mcallen;Partly sunny, warmer;88;73;SE;8;71%;11%;5 Mcgregor;Warmer with sunshine;83;66;S;12;64%;26%;4 Mckinney;Warmer;79;63;SSE;13;58%;8%;4 Mesquite;Sunny and warmer;79;64;SSE;10;62%;26%;4 Midland;Plenty of sun;81;52;SSE;7;27%;0%;4 Midland Airpark;Plenty of sun;81;52;SSE;7;27%;0%;4 Midlothian;Sunny and pleasant;81;64;SSE;11;61%;13%;4 Mineola;Sunny and warmer;79;64;SSE;8;76%;55%;4 Mineral Wells;Sunny and warmer;86;61;SSE;11;42%;7%;4 Mount Pleasant;Sunny and warmer;77;63;SSE;8;73%;55%;4 Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;78;66;SE;5;88%;58%;4 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;85;68;SE;9;70%;56%;4 Odessa;Sunshine and warmer;81;52;SSE;8;26%;0%;4 Orange;A t-storm around;82;69;SE;7;80%;42%;3 Palacios;Partly sunny, warmer;81;72;SE;9;90%;44%;3 Palestine;Sunny and warmer;79;68;SSE;7;81%;56%;4 Pampa;Sunshine;68;39;ENE;12;36%;1%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny;68;37;ENE;10;41%;1%;4 Paris;Sunny and warmer;76;62;SE;10;62%;16%;4 Pecos;Sunny and very warm;83;43;ESE;7;25%;0%;4 Perryton;Sunny and pleasant;65;36;ENE;14;45%;1%;4 Plainview;Mostly sunny;73;38;E;8;35%;1%;4 Pleasanton;Sunshine and humid;86;70;ESE;5;71%;56%;4 Port Aransas;Partly sunny, warmer;80;75;SE;8;90%;19%;3 Port Isabel;Sunshine and warmer;84;75;SE;8;81%;44%;4 Port Lavaca;Partial sunshine;81;71;SE;9;88%;44%;3 Randolph AFB;Partial sunshine;84;68;SE;8;70%;56%;4 Robstown;Partly sunny;85;73;SE;8;86%;44%;2 Rockport;Warmer with some sun;82;74;SE;8;89%;32%;3 Rocksprings;Sunny and very warm;82;62;SSE;10;49%;26%;4 San Angelo;Sunny and very warm;85;56;SSW;10;34%;25%;4 San Antonio;Sunshine, very warm;86;69;SE;7;71%;55%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;86;70;SE;7;71%;56%;4 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;85;68;SSE;9;69%;57%;4 Seminole;Sunny;81;44;SSE;8;29%;1%;4 Sherman-Denison;Sunny, breezy, nice;78;60;SSE;13;56%;2%;4 Snyder;Sunny;79;48;ENE;9;33%;0%;4 Sonora;Sunny, nice and warm;84;57;SSE;10;44%;25%;4 Stephenville;Sunny and warmer;85;60;S;10;39%;3%;4 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and warmer;78;64;SSE;9;64%;19%;4 Sweetwater;Breezy in the a.m.;82;53;NE;14;29%;1%;4 Temple;Breezy in the p.m.;84;66;SSE;12;65%;27%;4 Terrell;Sunny and warmer;78;64;SSE;10;70%;26%;4 Tyler;Sunny and warmer;79;66;SSE;9;77%;55%;4 Uvalde;Plenty of sun;84;66;ESE;6;64%;55%;4 Vernon;Mostly sunny;77;46;NNE;7;38%;1%;4 Victoria;Partly sunny, nice;82;70;ESE;7;88%;44%;3 Waco;Sunny and warmer;84;67;SSE;11;61%;26%;4 Weslaco;Partly sunny, warmer;88;73;SE;8;70%;13%;4 Wharton;A t-storm around;81;70;SE;7;89%;44%;2 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;49;NNE;11;38%;2%;4 Wink;Sunshine;82;47;SE;8;27%;0%;4 Zapata;Sunny;88;73;ESE;5;64%;9%;5