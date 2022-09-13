TX Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;SSE;11;41%;7%;8 Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;94;68;S;11;39%;6%;8 Alice;A t-storm around;91;73;E;9;65%;50%;9 Alpine;A t-storm around;82;61;ESE;7;55%;50%;9 Amarillo;A t-storm around;84;62;S;17;49%;55%;5 Angleton;Mostly sunny;89;72;E;10;59%;33%;8 Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;91;68;SE;8;51%;4%;8 Austin;Mostly sunny;95;69;SE;4;55%;7%;8 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;93;65;SE;6;58%;3%;8 Bay;Mostly sunny;89;71;ENE;9;62%;47%;8 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;89;67;ENE;7;61%;12%;8 Beeville;Partly sunny;89;70;E;7;68%;34%;7 Borger;Breezy;87;66;S;15;49%;33%;6 Bowie;Sunny and very warm;91;63;SE;8;46%;5%;7 Breckenridge;Sunny and very warm;96;71;SE;8;42%;6%;8 Brenham;Mostly sunny;93;68;SE;6;55%;7%;8 Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;SE;7;47%;4%;7 Brownsville;A t-storm around;89;74;ESE;9;69%;57%;7 Brownwood;Mostly sunny;94;62;SSE;8;46%;5%;8 Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;93;66;SE;7;50%;3%;8 Canadian;Breezy and warm;90;63;S;14;49%;28%;5 Castroville;Mostly sunny;96;69;ESE;7;51%;4%;8 Childress;Partly sunny;91;69;SSE;12;41%;24%;7 Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;ESE;8;55%;4%;8 College Station;Plenty of sunshine;93;69;SSE;7;53%;7%;8 Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;95;66;SE;8;45%;5%;8 Conroe;Plenty of sunshine;93;64;ESE;6;52%;6%;8 Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;91;77;E;10;65%;69%;9 Corsicana;Plenty of sun;92;64;ESE;7;56%;4%;8 Cotulla;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;8;56%;10%;9 Dalhart;A t-storm around;82;59;S;16;52%;50%;5 Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;90;68;ESE;8;46%;4%;7 Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;90;67;SE;9;48%;3%;8 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;93;69;ESE;9;43%;4%;7 Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;SE;8;45%;5%;7 Del Rio;Plenty of sun;92;70;SSE;11;58%;11%;8 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;92;68;SSE;10;69%;12%;8 Denton;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;ESE;9;51%;4%;7 Dryden;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;67;SE;14;55%;6%;8 Dumas;A t-storm around;83;59;S;15;51%;50%;5 Edinburg;A t-storm around;92;73;E;9;59%;57%;9 El Paso;Mostly sunny;87;64;SSE;6;51%;4%;8 Ellington;Mostly sunny;88;73;ESE;9;53%;13%;8 Falfurrias;A t-storm around;89;70;E;7;60%;66%;9 Fort Hood;Sunny;92;67;SSE;7;51%;4%;8 Fort Worth;Plenty of sun;92;67;SE;8;46%;4%;7 Fort Worth Alliance;Abundant sunshine;91;68;SE;9;47%;5%;7 Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;SE;10;45%;5%;7 Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sun;91;65;SE;7;49%;5%;8 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;91;61;SE;7;52%;3%;8 Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;SE;9;50%;4%;7 Galveston;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;79;E;14;56%;30%;8 Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;93;64;ESE;7;51%;4%;8 Georgetown;Sunny;94;67;SE;7;53%;2%;8 Giddings;Mostly sunny;94;65;SE;6;53%;7%;8 Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;88;61;ESE;6;51%;2%;7 Graham;Sunshine;94;67;SE;8;45%;6%;7 Granbury;Plenty of sun;93;64;ESE;7;48%;4%;8 Grand Prairie;Plenty of sun;91;66;SE;8;51%;4%;7 Greenville;Sunny and pleasant;91;60;ESE;9;50%;2%;7 Guadalupe Pass;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;63;E;14;70%;69%;5 Hamilton;Sunny and very warm;94;63;SE;8;48%;5%;8 Harlingen;A t-storm around;89;73;E;10;69%;62%;9 Hearne;Sunny and very warm;94;67;ESE;6;54%;7%;8 Hebbronville;A t-storm around;90;72;E;8;56%;52%;9 Henderson;Sunny and pleasant;91;61;ESE;6;49%;3%;8 Hereford;A t-storm around;82;60;SSW;13;53%;55%;4 Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;93;64;ESE;8;49%;4%;8 Hondo;Mostly sunny;96;69;SE;8;57%;5%;8 Houston;Mostly sunny;91;72;ESE;7;57%;11%;8 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;91;72;SE;10;49%;26%;8 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;89;72;SE;10;48%;25%;8 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;90;69;ESE;9;57%;27%;8 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;89;73;ESE;10;53%;29%;8 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;94;68;SSE;7;51%;16%;8 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;91;69;SE;9;54%;24%;8 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;92;69;SE;8;51%;9%;8 Huntsville;Plenty of sunshine;93;64;SE;5;49%;7%;8 Ingleside;A t-storm around;89;76;E;12;64%;66%;9 Jacksonville;Sunny and nice;90;65;ESE;6;50%;2%;8 Jasper;Sunny and pleasant;89;60;E;6;56%;5%;8 Junction;Mostly sunny;92;65;SE;7;54%;7%;8 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;94;70;SSE;7;59%;3%;8 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;91;62;ESE;7;59%;26%;8 Killeen;Sunny;92;67;SSE;7;51%;4%;8 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;SSE;8;54%;4%;8 Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;90;74;ENE;10;68%;65%;6 La Grange;Mostly sunny;94;68;SE;6;59%;7%;8 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;95;65;SE;5;55%;6%;8 Lancaster;Sunny and pleasant;91;64;ESE;8;54%;3%;8 Laredo;Partial sunshine;95;73;ESE;9;55%;15%;9 Llano;Mostly sunny;94;63;SE;7;50%;3%;8 Longview;Sunny and nice;91;63;ESE;7;50%;2%;8 Lubbock;A t-storm around;86;64;SSW;13;50%;55%;5 Lufkin;Sunny and nice;91;63;ESE;6;47%;6%;8 Mcallen;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;E;9;62%;66%;9 Mcgregor;Plenty of sun;93;65;SE;9;53%;3%;8 Mckinney;Plenty of sun;91;63;ESE;9;48%;2%;7 Mesquite;Plenty of sun;89;64;ESE;7;54%;4%;7 Midland;Breezy;89;68;SSE;14;50%;15%;6 Midland Airpark;Breezy;89;68;SSE;14;50%;15%;6 Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;92;63;SE;6;50%;3%;8 Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;ESE;6;53%;2%;7 Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;SE;9;47%;5%;8 Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sun;89;61;ESE;7;49%;3%;7 Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;91;62;E;6;48%;2%;8 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;96;68;SE;8;53%;3%;8 Odessa;A t-storm around;88;66;SSE;14;50%;47%;7 Orange;Mostly sunny;91;67;ENE;7;57%;10%;8 Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;89;73;ENE;12;61%;42%;8 Palestine;Sunny and nice;91;62;ESE;7;55%;4%;8 Pampa;Breezy;88;63;SSE;15;44%;27%;6 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Breezy in the p.m.;88;64;SSE;13;40%;23%;5 Paris;Sunny and beautiful;90;60;SE;8;45%;4%;7 Pecos;A p.m. t-storm;91;68;SE;7;55%;66%;6 Perryton;Breezy in the p.m.;86;63;S;17;50%;21%;7 Plainview;Rather cloudy;84;61;S;10;60%;38%;5 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;94;69;ESE;7;53%;3%;8 Port Aransas;Breezy with a shower;86;78;ESE;14;69%;75%;6 Port Isabel;A stray shower;87;75;ESE;10;71%;75%;9 Port Lavaca;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;E;12;66%;57%;8 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;93;67;SSE;7;56%;3%;8 Robstown;A t-storm around;89;74;E;9;67%;69%;5 Rockport;A t-storm around;90;79;E;12;66%;69%;9 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;88;65;SE;9;57%;27%;8 San Angelo;Sunshine and warm;94;68;SSE;10;47%;8%;8 San Antonio;Sunshine, very warm;95;71;ESE;8;53%;3%;8 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;94;72;SE;7;55%;14%;8 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;94;67;SE;8;53%;3%;8 Seminole;A p.m. t-storm;87;65;S;12;52%;66%;6 Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;ESE;9;42%;3%;7 Snyder;Clouds limiting sun;92;68;S;11;49%;33%;6 Sonora;Mostly sunny;91;65;SSE;10;49%;28%;8 Stephenville;Mostly sunny;92;65;SE;7;46%;4%;8 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and pleasant;89;64;SE;7;48%;3%;7 Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;69;SSE;11;41%;9%;6 Temple;Plenty of sunshine;93;64;SSE;9;56%;4%;8 Terrell;Sunny and pleasant;91;62;ESE;8;55%;4%;7 Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;91;64;ESE;7;50%;3%;8 Uvalde;Mostly sunny;91;67;ESE;7;60%;11%;8 Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;SE;11;39%;14%;7 Victoria;Mostly sunny, humid;92;72;E;9;66%;13%;8 Waco;Plenty of sunshine;94;66;SE;8;54%;4%;8 Weslaco;A t-storm around;90;74;ESE;9;60%;55%;8 Wharton;Mostly sunny;89;68;E;8;69%;13%;8 Wichita Falls;Very warm;94;66;SE;11;43%;8%;7 Wink;A p.m. t-storm;89;68;SE;14;50%;64%;7 Zapata;A t-storm around;95;73;E;6;56%;48%;9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather