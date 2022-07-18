Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Hot;109;79;S;13;26%;2%;12

Abilene Dyess;Record-tying heat;108;80;S;13;22%;2%;12

Alice;Breezy and very warm;102;76;SE;14;58%;7%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny;95;69;SE;7;24%;0%;13

Amarillo;Hot;106;75;NNW;16;24%;19%;12

Angleton;Breezy in the p.m.;95;79;S;13;61%;5%;12

Arlington;Hot with sunshine;107;80;S;13;34%;2%;12

Austin;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;S;7;48%;3%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Hot;102;76;S;13;50%;3%;12

Bay;Sunshine and breezy;92;78;S;14;65%;6%;12

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;96;79;SSW;10;61%;6%;12

Beeville;Hot, becoming breezy;100;76;SSE;11;57%;7%;12

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;110;78;W;11;22%;35%;12

Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;107;77;S;10;32%;3%;11

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;109;81;S;11;25%;2%;12

Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;S;10;45%;4%;12

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;109;79;S;9;30%;2%;11

Brownsville;Increasingly windy;98;80;SSE;16;58%;8%;12

Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;S;11;35%;2%;12

Burnet;Sunny and hot;102;77;S;9;39%;3%;12

Canadian;Very hot;111;75;E;11;26%;21%;11

Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;103;79;SE;8;44%;3%;12

Childress;Near-record heat;112;81;S;14;23%;7%;12

Cleburne;Breezy and hot;107;80;S;14;36%;2%;12

College Station;Hot;104;78;S;13;49%;3%;12

Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;111;77;S;11;30%;2%;12

Conroe;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;SSW;10;51%;3%;12

Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;96;77;SSE;15;67%;7%;12

Corsicana;Sunny, breezy, hot;105;79;SSW;15;39%;2%;12

Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;108;78;SE;9;44%;4%;12

Dalhart;A t-storm around;104;72;E;9;26%;47%;12

Dallas Love;Hot;107;82;S;13;38%;3%;11

Dallas Redbird;Breezy and hot;106;80;S;15;36%;2%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Record-tying heat;108;83;S;16;34%;3%;11

Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;109;81;S;11;24%;2%;12

Del Rio;Hot, turning breezy;105;80;SE;12;42%;3%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine, very warm;103;79;SE;10;42%;3%;12

Denton;Breezy and hot;107;83;S;16;31%;2%;11

Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SE;8;37%;3%;12

Dumas;Hot, turning windy;106;72;WNW;11;26%;21%;12

Edinburg;Increasingly windy;102;80;SSE;15;51%;29%;12

El Paso;Record-tying heat;105;78;S;7;18%;2%;12

Ellington;Breezy in the p.m.;97;80;S;13;58%;27%;12

Falfurrias;Breezy and very warm;102;73;SE;14;49%;8%;12

Fort Hood;Hot, becoming breezy;102;76;S;13;42%;2%;12

Fort Worth;Hot;108;82;S;14;30%;2%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy and hot;108;82;S;15;33%;2%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy and hot;108;83;S;16;36%;2%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Hot;107;80;S;13;34%;2%;12

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;S;9;39%;3%;12

Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;107;79;SSW;12;30%;2%;11

Galveston;Increasingly windy;94;86;SSW;17;64%;6%;12

Gatesville;Sunny and hot;104;76;S;10;37%;2%;12

Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;S;10;41%;3%;12

Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;S;9;47%;5%;12

Gilmer;Sunshine and hot;104;77;S;10;48%;2%;11

Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;108;79;S;9;24%;3%;12

Granbury;Hot, turning breezy;109;81;S;13;28%;2%;12

Grand Prairie;Sunny and hot;107;82;SSW;13;34%;2%;11

Greenville;Winds subsiding, hot;106;80;SSW;17;33%;2%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the a.m.;95;74;ESE;12;26%;1%;13

Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;S;11;35%;2%;12

Harlingen;Windy and warm;98;77;SSE;18;57%;8%;12

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;S;10;41%;3%;12

Hebbronville;Very warm;102;75;SE;11;44%;6%;12

Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;S;10;37%;3%;12

Hereford;Very hot;107;75;WSW;13;23%;13%;12

Hillsboro;Sunny, breezy, hot;105;77;S;14;36%;2%;12

Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;9;48%;3%;12

Houston;Mostly sunny and hot;98;82;S;10;54%;4%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Hot, becoming breezy;97;79;S;13;56%;5%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Very warm;96;81;S;11;59%;4%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;8;61%;4%;12

Houston Clover;Very warm;96;79;S;10;59%;5%;12

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny and hot;99;79;S;9;55%;4%;12

Houston Hull;Remaining very warm;99;78;S;12;58%;4%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Hot, becoming breezy;100;78;S;11;52%;4%;12

Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;82;SSW;10;45%;3%;12

Ingleside;Increasingly windy;94;83;SSE;16;63%;7%;12

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;S;10;40%;2%;12

Jasper;Mostly sunny;96;75;S;9;61%;4%;12

Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;9;41%;3%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;8;50%;3%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;S;9;45%;3%;12

Killeen;Hot, becoming breezy;102;76;S;13;42%;2%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;S;12;45%;2%;12

Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;101;78;SSE;15;55%;7%;12

La Grange;Remaining very warm;100;77;S;9;48%;5%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;9;46%;3%;12

Lancaster;Hot with sunshine;107;78;SSW;13;35%;3%;12

Laredo;Hot, becoming breezy;106;79;SE;12;41%;6%;12

Llano;Sunny and hot;104;75;S;7;37%;3%;12

Longview;Sunny and hot;103;79;SSW;11;43%;3%;11

Lubbock;Record-tying heat;108;78;SSW;14;22%;3%;12

Lufkin;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;S;10;54%;2%;12

Mcallen;Increasingly windy;100;81;SSE;17;53%;29%;12

Mcgregor;Sunny, breezy, hot;105;77;S;14;45%;2%;12

Mckinney;Breezy and hot;106;82;SSW;15;40%;2%;11

Mesquite;Sunshine and hot;104;78;SSW;12;36%;3%;11

Midland;Near-record heat;104;79;S;12;24%;2%;12

Midland Airpark;Near-record heat;104;79;S;12;24%;2%;12

Midlothian;Near-record heat;106;78;S;13;41%;2%;12

Mineola;Sunny and hot;103;79;S;13;42%;2%;11

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;109;79;S;12;30%;3%;12

Mount Pleasant;Hot;104;79;S;13;34%;2%;11

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;S;9;53%;2%;12

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy, hot;103;76;SSE;11;46%;3%;9

Odessa;Hot;105;78;S;12;24%;3%;12

Orange;Mostly sunny;95;82;SSW;11;59%;5%;12

Palacios;Lots of sun, breezy;91;84;S;15;64%;5%;12

Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;S;10;42%;2%;12

Pampa;Sunshine, very hot;110;75;SW;12;23%;36%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and very hot;111;75;E;8;19%;21%;12

Paris;Sunny, breezy, hot;105;79;SSW;15;42%;1%;11

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;107;75;SE;7;24%;2%;12

Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;107;71;NW;10;26%;18%;12

Plainview;Hot with sunshine;105;73;SSW;14;23%;5%;12

Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;106;78;SE;8;45%;3%;12

Port Aransas;Breezy and humid;91;84;SSE;15;71%;6%;12

Port Isabel;Increasingly windy;94;80;SSE;16;63%;8%;12

Port Lavaca;Breezy and hot;94;81;S;14;56%;6%;12

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;10;50%;3%;12

Robstown;Increasingly windy;98;80;SSE;15;57%;7%;12

Rockport;Breezy and humid;94;82;SSE;14;64%;6%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SE;11;46%;3%;12

San Angelo;Near-record heat;107;76;SSW;11;31%;3%;12

San Antonio;Hot;104;77;SSE;9;47%;3%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny and hot;104;79;SSE;9;51%;3%;12

San Marcos;Hot;101;77;SSE;12;44%;3%;12

Seminole;Sunshine and hot;103;74;S;10;24%;3%;12

Sherman-Denison;Winds subsiding, hot;108;80;S;15;34%;2%;11

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;107;80;S;13;26%;2%;12

Sonora;Very warm;99;74;SSE;12;39%;3%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;S;10;32%;2%;12

Sulphur Springs;Sunny, breezy, hot;105;82;S;15;34%;3%;11

Sweetwater;Hot;110;81;S;14;23%;2%;12

Temple;Hot;103;76;S;15;49%;2%;12

Terrell;Sunny, breezy, hot;104;77;SSW;15;36%;3%;11

Tyler;Hot;103;80;S;14;40%;3%;12

Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;SE;8;50%;3%;12

Vernon;Breezy and hot;111;82;SSW;14;20%;6%;11

Victoria;Breezy and hot;97;78;SSE;13;58%;6%;12

Waco;Sunny, breezy, hot;106;79;S;15;43%;2%;12

Weslaco;Increasingly windy;99;79;SSE;16;51%;8%;12

Wharton;Very warm;96;76;S;12;64%;4%;12

Wichita Falls;Hot;110;83;SSW;13;26%;5%;11

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;SSE;9;23%;3%;12

Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;106;80;SE;9;45%;5%;12

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

