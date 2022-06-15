TX Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;13;39%;5%;12 Abilene Dyess;Hot;99;73;SSE;14;36%;5%;12 Alice;Very warm;98;71;SE;12;58%;7%;12 Alpine;A t-storm around;90;68;SE;11;34%;40%;13 Amarillo;Hot, becoming breezy;96;70;S;17;34%;27%;12 Angleton;Partly sunny;96;74;S;7;59%;30%;12 Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;SE;9;38%;7%;12 Austin;Hot;102;75;SSE;3;47%;7%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Record-tying heat;102;74;SSE;8;49%;7%;12 Bay;Partly sunny;95;72;SSE;7;61%;29%;12 Beaumont;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;6;57%;34%;12 Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SSE;10;53%;7%;12 Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;S;13;31%;4%;12 Bowie;Remaining very warm;94;71;SE;6;54%;6%;12 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;9;34%;5%;12 Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;S;6;45%;10%;12 Bridgeport;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;SE;5;47%;6%;12 Brownsville;Breezy in the p.m.;93;75;ESE;11;58%;9%;13 Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;98;68;SE;9;37%;6%;12 Burnet;Partly sunny and hot;99;71;SE;7;37%;7%;12 Canadian;Hot, becoming breezy;97;69;SSE;13;41%;5%;12 Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SSE;9;40%;6%;12 Childress;Hot, becoming breezy;100;73;SE;14;36%;5%;12 Cleburne;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;SE;9;40%;6%;12 College Station;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;S;6;52%;12%;12 Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;9;34%;7%;12 Conroe;Seasonably hot;95;75;SSE;5;51%;21%;12 Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;93;73;SE;12;66%;8%;12 Corsicana;Clouds and sun, hot;99;76;SE;8;44%;12%;12 Cotulla;Breezy in the p.m.;105;72;SE;11;44%;5%;12 Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;98;67;S;17;33%;4%;12 Dallas Love;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;SE;7;49%;7%;12 Dallas Redbird;Hot with some sun;98;76;SE;9;47%;8%;12 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;SE;9;45%;6%;12 Decatur;Partly sunny;96;73;SE;8;36%;6%;12 Del Rio;Breezy and hot;102;74;SE;16;47%;5%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy and hot;101;72;SE;16;47%;5%;12 Denton;Partly sunny;97;75;ESE;9;41%;5%;12 Dryden;Increasingly windy;99;72;SE;16;45%;6%;13 Dumas;Very warm;95;68;S;15;33%;4%;12 Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;96;73;ESE;13;52%;27%;13 El Paso;Partly sunny, warm;100;78;SE;9;22%;32%;13 Ellington;Partly sunny;95;76;S;6;60%;22%;12 Falfurrias;Breezy in the p.m.;95;70;SE;11;51%;7%;12 Fort Hood;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;S;8;47%;7%;12 Fort Worth;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;SE;9;35%;6%;12 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;ESE;10;47%;6%;12 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;SE;9;47%;6%;12 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;ESE;8;45%;6%;12 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;98;68;SSE;9;37%;6%;12 Gainesville;Partly sunny;94;72;SE;9;48%;6%;12 Galveston;Mostly sunny;92;82;S;7;61%;21%;12 Gatesville;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;SE;8;39%;7%;12 Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;8;43%;6%;12 Giddings;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;S;6;45%;8%;12 Gilmer;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;SE;5;53%;11%;12 Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SE;6;36%;5%;12 Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;SE;8;33%;7%;12 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;SE;8;38%;7%;12 Greenville;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;ESE;9;43%;8%;12 Guadalupe Pass;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;68;ESE;19;63%;79%;13 Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;8;37%;7%;12 Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;72;ESE;13;61%;7%;13 Hearne;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;6;44%;11%;12 Hebbronville;Very warm;98;71;SE;12;42%;4%;13 Henderson;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;6;46%;15%;12 Hereford;Breezy and hot;98;69;S;16;32%;5%;12 Hillsboro;Very hot;99;74;SE;8;39%;8%;12 Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;SE;11;46%;6%;12 Houston;Mostly sunny;98;77;S;6;53%;20%;12 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny and hot;97;77;S;6;55%;21%;12 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;96;78;S;6;56%;19%;12 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;S;2;59%;18%;12 Houston Clover;Turning sunny;96;76;S;5;59%;30%;12 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;S;4;59%;18%;12 Houston Hull;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;S;5;57%;17%;12 Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun, hot;98;77;S;5;55%;20%;12 Huntsville;Sun and clouds, hot;98;78;SSE;5;47%;19%;12 Ingleside;Humid;92;79;SE;12;62%;8%;12 Jacksonville;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;5;46%;18%;12 Jasper;Remaining very warm;94;73;SE;5;61%;36%;12 Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SSE;11;41%;6%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;9;46%;6%;12 Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;68;SSE;11;39%;6%;12 Killeen;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;S;8;47%;7%;12 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;9;49%;7%;12 Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and breezy;96;73;SE;14;59%;7%;12 La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;S;6;47%;8%;12 Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;6;48%;7%;12 Lancaster;Clouds and sun, hot;97;73;SE;7;43%;8%;12 Laredo;Increasingly windy;102;74;SE;17;40%;5%;12 Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;101;68;SE;8;36%;6%;12 Longview;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SE;6;49%;13%;12 Lubbock;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSE;16;36%;5%;12 Lufkin;Clouds and sun, hot;97;74;S;4;59%;26%;12 Mcallen;Breezy and very warm;96;75;SE;15;55%;6%;13 Mcgregor;Turning sunny, hot;102;74;SSE;8;51%;8%;12 Mckinney;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;E;8;51%;7%;12 Mesquite;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;ESE;8;43%;8%;12 Midland;Breezy and very warm;96;73;SSE;17;43%;6%;12 Midland Airpark;Breezy and very warm;96;73;SSE;17;43%;6%;12 Midlothian;Clouds and sun, hot;99;74;ESE;6;50%;8%;12 Mineola;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;SE;5;49%;11%;12 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;SE;8;43%;8%;12 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;94;73;ESE;6;49%;8%;12 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;5;54%;21%;12 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;SSE;9;42%;6%;12 Odessa;Increasingly windy;95;72;SSE;18;35%;6%;12 Orange;A t-storm around;97;78;SSE;6;57%;49%;12 Palacios;Partly sunny;93;78;SE;10;60%;10%;12 Palestine;Clouds and sun, hot;95;73;SSE;6;50%;17%;12 Pampa;Warm, turning breezy;96;70;S;15;33%;27%;12 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Hot, becoming breezy;99;70;SSE;15;32%;4%;12 Paris;Partly sunny;96;73;ESE;7;51%;6%;12 Pecos;A t-storm around;97;72;SE;16;33%;41%;12 Perryton;Hot, becoming breezy;97;69;SSE;16;34%;26%;12 Plainview;Mostly sunny;93;67;S;15;38%;5%;12 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;SSE;9;40%;6%;12 Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;89;81;SE;10;68%;8%;12 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;77;ESE;14;67%;8%;13 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;94;77;SSE;9;54%;8%;12 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;8;50%;6%;12 Robstown;Breezy in the p.m.;95;73;SE;12;59%;7%;12 Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;91;80;SSE;10;64%;8%;12 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;68;SSE;15;42%;5%;13 San Angelo;Hot;100;71;SSE;12;41%;5%;12 San Antonio;Near-record heat;102;73;SSE;9;41%;6%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Record-tying heat;103;73;SSE;8;47%;6%;12 San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;9;41%;7%;12 Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;95;70;SSE;14;34%;5%;12 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;SE;8;51%;6%;12 Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SE;13;35%;6%;12 Sonora;Breezy and hot;98;68;SSE;15;37%;5%;12 Stephenville;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;S;7;41%;7%;12 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;97;76;ESE;7;45%;8%;12 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;12;31%;5%;12 Temple;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;9;54%;7%;12 Terrell;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;ESE;8;44%;10%;12 Tyler;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;SE;7;46%;13%;12 Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;101;69;SE;10;46%;5%;12 Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;13;32%;5%;12 Victoria;Hot, turning breezy;100;75;SSE;10;52%;8%;12 Waco;Turning sunny, hot;101;77;SE;9;48%;8%;12 Weslaco;Very warm;96;73;ESE;12;51%;7%;13 Wharton;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;S;6;60%;30%;12 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SE;10;45%;5%;12 Wink;Mostly sunny, windy;96;75;SSE;19;40%;5%;12 Zapata;Very warm;101;75;ESE;12;45%;4%;13