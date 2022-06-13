TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Windy and hot;100;75;S;22;39%;6%;12 Abilene Dyess;Windy and hot;100;76;S;24;36%;7%;12 Alice;Increasingly windy;97;77;SE;18;61%;10%;10 Alpine;A p.m. t-storm;96;71;S;9;27%;65%;13 Amarillo;Breezy and hot;102;75;S;18;29%;5%;12 Angleton;Breezy;94;77;SSE;14;60%;12%;12 Arlington;Breezy and hot;100;76;S;15;41%;7%;12 Austin;Clouds breaking, hot;100;78;SSE;10;47%;11%;11 Austin Bergstrom;Windy and very warm;101;78;SSE;18;50%;9%;11 Bay;Breezy;92;77;SSE;14;64%;12%;12 Beaumont;Partly sunny;95;78;SSE;11;59%;11%;12 Beeville;Winds subsiding;96;78;SE;15;58%;10%;12 Borger;Hot, turning breezy;101;78;S;16;32%;6%;12 Bowie;Breezy and very warm;94;75;S;15;51%;8%;12 Breckenridge;Winds subsiding, hot;100;77;S;18;32%;6%;12 Brenham;Turning sunny, hot;99;79;SSE;12;43%;10%;12 Bridgeport;Breezy and hot;97;75;S;14;46%;7%;12 Brownsville;Winds subsiding;93;81;SE;16;62%;34%;5 Brownwood;Winds subsiding, hot;100;74;SSE;17;38%;6%;12 Burnet;Breezy and hot;97;76;SSE;14;41%;28%;11 Canadian;Breezy and very warm;96;76;S;18;35%;28%;12 Castroville;Breezy and hot;100;80;SE;15;44%;28%;11 Childress;Windy and hot;100;77;S;20;37%;6%;12 Cleburne;Winds subsiding, hot;100;75;S;17;44%;6%;12 College Station;Winds subsiding, hot;98;77;S;16;52%;29%;11 Comanche;Winds subsiding, hot;99;74;SSE;17;36%;6%;12 Conroe;Turning sunny;95;77;SSE;10;51%;11%;12 Corpus Christi;Windy;93;79;SSE;19;67%;10%;10 Corsicana;Breezy and hot;97;77;S;15;47%;7%;12 Cotulla;Windy and hot;103;79;SE;19;44%;9%;11 Dalhart;Sunny, breezy, hot;100;66;SSW;18;22%;5%;12 Dallas Love;Breezy and hot;101;77;S;15;51%;7%;12 Dallas Redbird;Windy and hot;100;75;S;18;48%;8%;12 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Windy and hot;100;76;S;19;48%;7%;12 Decatur;Breezy and hot;95;75;S;14;37%;7%;12 Del Rio;Windy and warm;101;78;SE;19;48%;6%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Windy and hot;100;77;SE;19;46%;11%;12 Denton;Increasingly windy;99;76;S;18;41%;7%;12 Dryden;Increasingly windy;99;73;SE;16;47%;30%;12 Dumas;Sunny, breezy, hot;100;69;S;17;28%;5%;12 Edinburg;Windy with some sun;95;78;SE;18;60%;28%;13 El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;SSW;10;21%;2%;13 Ellington;Breezy;92;78;S;14;62%;11%;11 Falfurrias;Winds subsiding;96;76;SE;16;55%;27%;11 Fort Hood;Increasingly windy;98;77;S;18;48%;11%;11 Fort Worth;Breezy and hot;100;76;S;16;38%;7%;12 Fort Worth Alliance;Windy and hot;100;78;S;19;47%;7%;12 Fort Worth Nas;Windy and hot;100;76;S;19;47%;7%;12 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine, windy, hot;100;75;S;19;46%;7%;12 Fredericksburg;Breezy and hot;96;76;SSE;15;39%;28%;11 Gainesville;Breezy and very warm;93;75;S;16;50%;7%;12 Galveston;Breezy;91;83;S;15;64%;10%;12 Gatesville;Breezy and hot;98;75;SSE;14;41%;7%;11 Georgetown;Breezy and hot;99;77;SSE;15;44%;28%;11 Giddings;Breezy in the p.m.;96;77;SSE;12;47%;28%;11 Gilmer;Mostly sunny, warm;94;73;S;9;55%;8%;12 Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;12;33%;6%;12 Granbury;Windy and hot;100;78;SSE;18;35%;6%;12 Grand Prairie;Breezy and hot;101;76;S;14;41%;7%;12 Greenville;Breezy and hot;96;74;SSE;15;45%;8%;12 Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;92;69;S;16;34%;20%;13 Hamilton;Winds subsiding, hot;100;76;SSE;16;38%;7%;11 Harlingen;Partly sunny, windy;94;77;SE;19;63%;32%;13 Hearne;Clouds breaking, hot;98;78;SSE;12;42%;29%;11 Hebbronville;Windy and very warm;98;77;SE;19;47%;9%;13 Henderson;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;74;S;9;48%;8%;9 Hereford;Hot;104;74;S;15;27%;8%;12 Hillsboro;Breezy and hot;99;75;S;16;42%;7%;12 Hondo;Windy and hot;101;78;SE;19;51%;28%;11 Houston;Breezy in the p.m.;95;79;SSE;12;57%;28%;11 Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy;95;78;SSE;14;56%;13%;11 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Breezy;93;79;SSE;15;59%;11%;11 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Turning sunny, hot;96;76;SSE;8;61%;13%;12 Houston Clover;Turning sunny;94;78;S;11;62%;12%;11 Houston Hooks;Turning sunny, hot;97;78;SSE;10;56%;11%;12 Houston Hull;Breezy;96;76;SSE;14;57%;11%;12 Houston Intercontinental;Breezy;96;79;SSE;14;55%;10%;11 Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;97;80;SSE;9;48%;11%;12 Ingleside;Windy and humid;92;82;SSE;20;64%;33%;12 Jacksonville;Sunny intervals, hot;95;74;S;9;43%;9%;12 Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;94;73;S;8;61%;12%;12 Junction;Windy and hot;99;78;SSE;18;42%;6%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Increasingly windy;100;79;SE;16;49%;28%;11 Kerrville;Windy and hot;97;74;SSE;18;45%;28%;11 Killeen;Increasingly windy;98;77;S;18;48%;11%;11 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Windy and hot;99;76;S;19;50%;29%;11 Kingsville Nas;Windy and humid;95;80;SE;19;62%;22%;10 La Grange;Hot, becoming breezy;98;77;SSE;12;44%;29%;11 Lago Vista;Breezy and hot;100;76;S;14;49%;11%;11 Lancaster;Breezy and hot;101;75;S;14;43%;8%;12 Laredo;Windy and warm;101;79;SE;20;43%;10%;12 Llano;Breezy and hot;100;78;SSE;13;40%;12%;11 Longview;Mostly cloudy, hot;96;73;S;10;53%;8%;9 Lubbock;Breezy and hot;98;76;S;17;33%;13%;12 Lufkin;Clouds and sun, hot;98;75;S;10;56%;14%;12 Mcallen;Windy with some sun;94;79;SE;20;60%;12%;13 Mcgregor;Windy and hot;100;76;S;19;52%;10%;11 Mckinney;Sunshine, windy, hot;98;75;S;19;53%;8%;12 Mesquite;Breezy and hot;100;74;S;14;44%;7%;12 Midland;Breezy and very warm;96;74;S;17;43%;7%;12 Midland Airpark;Breezy and very warm;96;74;S;17;43%;7%;12 Midlothian;Breezy and hot;99;75;S;15;51%;8%;12 Mineola;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;S;9;51%;8%;12 Mineral Wells;Windy and hot;99;74;S;18;43%;6%;12 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;11;50%;10%;12 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;S;9;55%;8%;12 New Braunfels;Windy and hot;98;79;SSE;18;46%;28%;11 Odessa;Windy and very warm;98;73;SSE;19;37%;31%;12 Orange;Clouds and sun, warm;95;80;S;10;57%;14%;12 Palacios;Increasingly windy;91;81;SSE;17;64%;11%;11 Palestine;Clouds and sun, hot;96;74;S;10;46%;9%;12 Pampa;Breezy and hot;96;75;S;20;35%;6%;12 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Increasingly windy;100;76;S;20;28%;9%;12 Paris;Breezy in the a.m.;95;75;SSE;13;56%;8%;12 Pecos;Hot, turning breezy;104;75;SSE;9;28%;21%;12 Perryton;Breezy and hot;97;74;S;20;31%;9%;12 Plainview;Breezy;96;72;S;16;37%;12%;12 Pleasanton;Breezy and hot;102;80;SE;14;44%;28%;11 Port Aransas;Breezy and humid;89;83;SE;16;67%;33%;11 Port Isabel;Windy;89;81;SE;19;67%;38%;6 Port Lavaca;Winds subsiding;92;81;SE;16;54%;30%;11 Randolph AFB;Increasingly windy;97;77;SSE;16;53%;28%;11 Robstown;Increasingly windy;94;80;SSE;19;61%;32%;10 Rockport;Breezy and humid;92;83;SE;16;63%;28%;12 Rocksprings;Windy and hot;95;73;SSE;21;46%;6%;13 San Angelo;Windy and hot;99;76;SSE;18;41%;27%;12 San Antonio;Increasingly windy;100;78;SSE;15;46%;28%;11 San Antonio Stinson;Increasingly windy;102;78;SSE;15;49%;28%;11 San Marcos;Windy and hot;99;77;SSE;18;39%;28%;11 Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;S;11;36%;17%;12 Sherman-Denison;Breezy and very warm;94;76;S;16;53%;8%;12 Snyder;Breezy and hot;100;75;S;18;37%;27%;12 Sonora;Windy;97;74;SSE;21;39%;6%;12 Stephenville;Winds subsiding, hot;100;74;S;16;44%;6%;12 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;S;12;46%;8%;12 Sweetwater;Winds subsiding, hot;101;76;S;20;32%;6%;12 Temple;Windy and hot;98;74;S;19;55%;8%;11 Terrell;Breezy and hot;97;75;S;14;47%;8%;12 Tyler;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;S;12;47%;8%;12 Uvalde;Breezy and hot;99;77;SE;15;50%;27%;12 Vernon;Windy and hot;100;79;S;20;30%;6%;12 Victoria;Windy and hot;96;80;SE;18;57%;28%;12 Waco;Windy and hot;101;79;S;19;49%;7%;11 Weslaco;Partly sunny, windy;95;78;SE;18;56%;24%;13 Wharton;Breezy;94;75;SSE;14;63%;11%;11 Wichita Falls;Windy and hot;99;76;S;20;43%;7%;12 Wink;Winds subsiding;101;74;SSE;14;32%;36%;12 Zapata;Breezy and very warm;101;81;SE;15;48%;10%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather