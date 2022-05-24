TX Forecast

DNR boosts state park seasonal pay to $15 per hour With roughly 400 workers needed at state parks and harbors as the busy summer gets underway, the...

Rectal thermometer manufacturer probed by feds Reuse of these devices on multiple patients unnecessarily exposed vulnerable Medicare...

Police: Saginaw Twp. woman dies after falling asleep smoking A 79-year-old woman was found dead in a fire at a Saginaw Township apartment complex Sunday...