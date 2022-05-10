TX Forecast

COVID cases on the rise across Michigan and US Although U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country is out of the pandemic...

'Extreme' fire risk prompts red flag warning for central Michigan A combination of very dry air and vegetation, warm temperatures and gusty winds up to 40 mph...

CVS, Target, other retailers limiting baby formula sales The FDA advises parents to not make a homemade remedy in place of certified and regulated...