TX Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A strong t-storm;103;75;S;17;34%;50%;11 Abilene Dyess;Hot;103;74;S;17;26%;21%;11 Alice;Increasingly windy;97;78;SE;17;64%;3%;12 Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;95;62;S;10;10%;6%;12 Amarillo;Hot;94;61;SW;19;12%;7%;11 Angleton;Breezy and humid;90;76;SE;16;69%;0%;11 Arlington;Breezy and hot;98;74;S;14;53%;36%;11 Austin;Hot;99;76;SSE;9;56%;27%;11 Austin Bergstrom;Hot;100;77;SSE;15;60%;27%;11 Bay;Breezy and humid;88;74;SE;15;72%;0%;11 Beaumont;Lots of sun, warm;90;75;SE;10;63%;1%;11 Beeville;Very warm;93;78;SE;12;63%;3%;12 Borger;Breezy and hot;97;64;SW;18;12%;7%;11 Bowie;Breezy and hot;100;71;SSE;17;53%;40%;11 Breckenridge;A strong t-storm;105;76;SSE;12;31%;50%;11 Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;9;53%;3%;11 Bridgeport;A strong t-storm;100;72;SSE;15;50%;53%;11 Brownsville;Breezy and very warm;95;80;SE;14;67%;3%;12 Brownwood;A strong t-storm;103;71;SSE;12;47%;64%;11 Burnet;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;10;48%;27%;11 Canadian;Hot;99;61;SSW;17;14%;7%;11 Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;102;79;SE;9;56%;27%;12 Childress;Record-tying heat;105;68;SSW;19;10%;4%;11 Cleburne;Breezy and hot;100;73;S;15;58%;29%;11 College Station;Hot;98;75;SSE;15;59%;4%;11 Comanche;A strong t-storm;102;71;SSE;12;49%;64%;11 Conroe;Hot;93;74;SE;9;57%;2%;11 Corpus Christi;Windy and humid;91;79;SE;22;70%;3%;12 Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;13;57%;6%;11 Cotulla;Hot, becoming breezy;102;80;ESE;12;53%;4%;12 Dalhart;Sunshine, windy, hot;93;54;SSW;25;15%;9%;11 Dallas Love;Breezy and very warm;97;74;SSE;16;58%;35%;11 Dallas Redbird;Breezy and hot;97;71;SSE;17;57%;16%;11 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Increasingly windy;97;73;SSE;20;55%;36%;11 Decatur;A strong t-storm;100;73;SSE;14;45%;53%;11 Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;9;61%;17%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;ESE;10;60%;17%;12 Denton;Breezy and hot;99;75;SSW;17;54%;39%;11 Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;SE;7;34%;15%;12 Dumas;Sunny, breezy, hot;91;58;SW;21;15%;8%;11 Edinburg;Breezy and hot;96;79;SE;14;64%;4%;12 El Paso;Sunny, breezy, warm;92;64;W;14;10%;0%;12 Ellington;Breezy and humid;89;74;SE;15;72%;1%;11 Falfurrias;Partly sunny and hot;96;79;SE;11;63%;3%;12 Fort Hood;Breezy and hot;99;74;SSE;16;57%;27%;11 Fort Worth;Hot;99;74;SSE;15;51%;39%;11 Fort Worth Alliance;Windy and hot;99;73;S;21;55%;39%;11 Fort Worth Nas;Increasingly windy;99;74;S;19;54%;39%;11 Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy and hot;98;73;S;17;56%;36%;11 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;10;51%;44%;12 Gainesville;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;S;15;59%;40%;11 Galveston;Breezy and humid;88;78;SE;16;75%;0%;11 Gatesville;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;11;53%;27%;11 Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;11;55%;27%;11 Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;9;53%;4%;11 Gilmer;Partly sunny, warm;94;70;SSE;8;63%;3%;11 Graham;A strong t-storm;104;75;SSE;11;33%;51%;11 Granbury;A strong t-storm;102;74;SSE;14;47%;51%;11 Grand Prairie;Hot;97;74;S;14;54%;17%;11 Greenville;Very warm;97;72;S;13;55%;31%;11 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;87;64;W;33;13%;0%;12 Hamilton;A strong t-storm;100;74;SSE;13;51%;64%;11 Harlingen;Windy and humid;95;78;SE;19;65%;3%;12 Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;9;52%;4%;11 Hebbronville;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;SE;11;55%;2%;12 Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;S;8;56%;3%;11 Hereford;Hot, becoming breezy;95;56;SW;17;13%;6%;11 Hillsboro;Hot, becoming breezy;101;74;S;13;53%;44%;11 Hondo;Hot, becoming breezy;103;76;ESE;13;57%;4%;12 Houston;Remaining very warm;94;75;SE;11;60%;1%;11 Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy and humid;91;75;SE;15;67%;1%;11 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Increasingly windy;91;74;SE;17;65%;2%;11 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Very warm and humid;92;74;SE;9;68%;2%;11 Houston Clover;Breezy and humid;89;75;SE;14;72%;1%;11 Houston Hooks;Very warm;95;75;SSE;10;62%;2%;11 Houston Hull;Near-record heat;94;76;SE;16;63%;2%;11 Houston Intercontinental;Very warm;94;74;SE;14;62%;1%;11 Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;95;76;SSE;7;54%;2%;11 Ingleside;Breezy and humid;89;79;SE;18;73%;26%;12 Jacksonville;Lots of sun, warm;94;71;S;9;57%;2%;11 Jasper;Lots of sun, warm;91;71;SSE;7;64%;2%;11 Junction;A strong t-storm;100;76;SSE;10;53%;60%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Hot, turning breezy;99;76;ESE;13;59%;27%;12 Kerrville;Partly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;10;58%;28%;12 Killeen;Breezy and hot;99;74;SSE;16;57%;27%;11 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Hot, becoming breezy;99;74;SSE;16;58%;27%;11 Kingsville Nas;Windy and humid;94;78;SE;19;69%;3%;12 La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;SSE;9;55%;4%;11 Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;11;59%;27%;11 Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;13;57%;15%;11 Laredo;Very hot;103;81;SE;13;50%;3%;12 Llano;Partly sunny and hot;105;75;SSE;9;47%;29%;11 Longview;Hot;98;71;SSE;9;59%;3%;11 Lubbock;Hot with sunshine;100;62;SW;18;11%;7%;12 Lufkin;Hot;94;72;SSE;11;62%;4%;11 Mcallen;Breezy and humid;96;79;SE;18;64%;4%;12 Mcgregor;Breezy and hot;99;74;SSE;17;59%;27%;11 Mckinney;Windy and very warm;97;73;S;19;60%;34%;11 Mesquite;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;13;59%;44%;11 Midland;Record-tying heat;101;72;WSW;16;11%;16%;12 Midland Airpark;Record-tying heat;101;72;WSW;16;11%;16%;12 Midlothian;Hot;97;70;SSE;15;62%;28%;11 Mineola;Partly sunny and hot;95;71;S;8;61%;5%;11 Mineral Wells;A strong t-storm;100;72;SSE;16;50%;50%;11 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warm;93;70;SSE;10;58%;5%;11 Nacogdoches;Very warm;92;72;SSE;9;63%;1%;11 New Braunfels;Hot, becoming breezy;99;78;SSE;12;56%;27%;11 Odessa;Breezy and hot;100;71;SW;14;13%;16%;12 Orange;Mostly sunny, warm;90;76;SE;9;60%;1%;11 Palacios;Breezy and humid;88;77;SE;18;74%;2%;11 Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;8;55%;3%;11 Pampa;Breezy and hot;96;63;SSW;19;12%;6%;11 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Breezy and hot;98;61;SSW;22;12%;7%;11 Paris;Clouds and sun, warm;95;71;SSE;13;58%;44%;11 Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;100;59;WNW;12;12%;12%;12 Perryton;Sunny, breezy, hot;94;58;SSW;21;17%;7%;11 Plainview;Sunshine and hot;97;57;SW;17;12%;6%;11 Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;99;79;SE;9;54%;27%;12 Port Aransas;Warm with some sun;86;80;SE;14;80%;2%;12 Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;88;80;SE;16;74%;2%;12 Port Lavaca;Humid;90;78;SE;13;61%;26%;11 Randolph AFB;Breezy and humid;99;75;SE;14;63%;27%;12 Robstown;Breezy and humid;94;80;SE;19;67%;3%;12 Rockport;Partly sunny, warm;88;80;SE;13;73%;2%;12 Rocksprings;Partly sunny and hot;101;70;SE;10;55%;33%;12 San Angelo;Hot;103;76;SSE;11;30%;25%;12 San Antonio;Hot;99;78;SE;10;57%;27%;11 San Antonio Stinson;Hot;99;79;ESE;13;59%;27%;12 San Marcos;Hot, becoming breezy;99;77;SSE;13;54%;27%;11 Seminole;Hot with sunshine;100;63;WSW;15;12%;10%;12 Sherman-Denison;Winds subsiding, hot;97;72;S;19;58%;38%;11 Snyder;Hot with sunshine;103;72;SSW;14;16%;13%;11 Sonora;A strong t-storm;103;73;SSE;8;49%;49%;12 Stephenville;A strong t-storm;100;72;S;15;49%;64%;11 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;S;11;59%;44%;11 Sweetwater;Hot with sunshine;107;75;SSW;14;18%;16%;11 Temple;Record-tying heat;99;73;SSE;18;62%;6%;11 Terrell;Partly sunny, warm;98;72;SSE;13;59%;29%;11 Tyler;Hot;96;73;S;10;54%;3%;11 Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;104;75;SE;9;57%;7%;12 Vernon;Hot, becoming breezy;108;75;S;14;17%;7%;11 Victoria;Breezy and very warm;95;77;SE;14;62%;2%;11 Waco;Record-breaking heat;99;74;SSE;18;56%;27%;11 Weslaco;Hot, becoming breezy;96;79;SE;14;62%;3%;12 Wharton;Mostly sunny, humid;93;73;SE;11;68%;2%;11 Wichita Falls;Breezy and hot;100;74;S;19;40%;15%;11 Wink;Breezy and hot;103;62;NW;15;10%;13%;12 Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;103;82;SE;10;55%;4%;12 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather