TX Forecast

Whitmer says she'll 'fight like hell' to protect abortion access One day after Politico reported that the Supreme Court voted in December to overturn Roe v. Wade,...

Body of missing Kent County toddler found in creek Monday morning The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Noah Alan Jordan’s body was found in a creek about a mile...

Celebrities, musicians react to Naomi Judd's sudden death Earlier this year, Naomi and Wynonna performed together as The Judds for the first time in...