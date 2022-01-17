TX Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Increasingly windy;78;47;WSW;18;24%;0%;3 Abilene Dyess;Breezy, warm;77;47;WSW;17;21%;0%;3 Alice;Sunny and very warm;80;59;SSE;11;56%;9%;4 Alpine;Partly sunny, breezy;69;47;SW;15;31%;0%;4 Amarillo;Clouds and sun, mild;65;29;WSW;9;23%;1%;3 Angleton;Breezy;75;63;SSW;13;63%;7%;3 Arlington;Breezy with hazy sun;73;55;SSW;15;43%;26%;3 Austin;Sunny and mild;75;56;SSW;9;56%;1%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and breezy;75;55;SSW;14;60%;1%;4 Bay;Partly sunny, breezy;73;63;S;13;70%;6%;3 Beaumont;Partly sunny;71;62;S;11;73%;6%;3 Beeville;Sunny and very warm;79;62;SSE;10;60%;9%;4 Borger;Clouds and sun, mild;67;33;NE;7;23%;1%;3 Bowie;Breezy in the p.m.;74;38;SSW;13;32%;2%;3 Breckenridge;Breezy in the p.m.;79;44;SW;13;27%;2%;3 Brenham;Mostly sunny, mild;74;62;S;10;65%;8%;4 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;41;SSW;11;33%;2%;3 Brownsville;Breezy in the p.m.;80;68;SSE;14;57%;6%;4 Brownwood;Breezy in the p.m.;79;48;SW;13;44%;3%;4 Burnet;Breezy in the a.m.;71;53;SSW;12;53%;1%;4 Canadian;Periods of sun, mild;65;28;NNE;5;36%;1%;3 Castroville;Warm with sunshine;76;50;SSE;8;59%;1%;4 Childress;Mostly sunny, milder;72;33;N;10;23%;0%;3 Cleburne;Winds subsiding;74;53;SSW;16;50%;2%;3 College Station;Breezy in the p.m.;74;59;S;13;63%;9%;4 Comanche;Sunshine and warmer;79;52;SW;16;34%;3%;4 Conroe;Partly sunny, mild;73;60;S;11;64%;9%;4 Corpus Christi;Sunny and breezy;77;62;S;16;65%;7%;4 Corsicana;Increasingly windy;71;58;SSW;16;58%;1%;3 Cotulla;Sunlit and very warm;81;55;SSE;7;47%;0%;4 Dalhart;Partly sunny;64;26;NNE;7;23%;1%;3 Dallas Love;Hazy, breezy, mild;72;52;SSW;16;44%;3%;3 Dallas Redbird;Increasingly windy;72;53;SSW;17;43%;27%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Increasingly windy;75;50;SSW;18;40%;3%;3 Decatur;Mostly sunny, milder;72;44;SSW;13;37%;2%;3 Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;78;49;SE;5;41%;0%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, mild;75;45;SE;6;44%;0%;4 Denton;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;47;SSW;17;41%;26%;3 Dryden;Partly sunny, milder;78;48;NNE;11;26%;3%;4 Dumas;Partly sunny, mild;62;26;NNE;7;28%;1%;3 Edinburg;Sunny and pleasant;80;64;SSE;12;64%;10%;4 El Paso;Breezy in the p.m.;67;42;W;12;44%;2%;3 Ellington;Breezy;73;61;S;14;64%;7%;3 Falfurrias;Sunny and nice;77;59;SSE;10;64%;9%;4 Fort Hood;Sunny, breezy, mild;75;56;SSW;15;52%;1%;4 Fort Worth;Hazy sun and breezy;74;53;SSW;15;39%;26%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;48;SSW;16;38%;2%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Warmer with hazy sun;76;50;SSW;17;39%;26%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Winds subsiding;77;52;SSW;17;39%;26%;3 Fredericksburg;Breezy in the a.m.;69;50;SSW;12;56%;1%;4 Gainesville;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;44;SSW;14;40%;26%;3 Galveston;Partly sunny, nice;72;65;S;13;66%;6%;3 Gatesville;Breezy with sunshine;73;55;SSW;14;53%;1%;4 Georgetown;Sunny and breezy;72;55;SSW;14;56%;1%;4 Giddings;Sunny and mild;72;59;S;10;61%;10%;4 Gilmer;Breezy in the p.m.;68;59;S;12;61%;33%;3 Graham;Sunny and warmer;77;38;SW;10;28%;3%;3 Granbury;Sunny and warmer;77;51;SSW;13;45%;27%;3 Grand Prairie;Hazy, breezy, mild;73;55;SSW;15;43%;26%;3 Greenville;Turning sunny, windy;70;55;SSW;18;52%;3%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;59;40;W;34;42%;0%;4 Hamilton;Breezy with sunshine;75;54;SSW;14;45%;2%;4 Harlingen;Increasingly windy;79;64;S;16;60%;7%;4 Hearne;Breezy in the p.m.;73;58;S;12;65%;11%;4 Hebbronville;Sunny and nice;79;59;SSE;9;55%;11%;4 Henderson;Mostly sunny;68;59;S;11;61%;8%;3 Hereford;Clouds and sun, mild;67;29;W;12;26%;0%;3 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, windy;73;57;SSW;18;53%;1%;3 Hondo;Mostly sunny;74;49;SSE;8;58%;1%;4 Houston;Mild with some sun;72;61;S;9;69%;7%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, breezy;76;63;S;14;59%;7%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the p.m.;73;63;S;14;63%;7%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mild with some sun;74;61;S;9;66%;8%;3 Houston Clover;Breezy in the p.m.;74;62;S;11;63%;7%;3 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, mild;75;60;S;10;64%;9%;3 Houston Hull;Breezy in the p.m.;76;62;S;12;61%;8%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;75;62;S;11;61%;8%;3 Huntsville;Turning sunny, mild;73;63;S;10;59%;9%;4 Ingleside;Sunshine and breezy;75;65;S;13;65%;7%;4 Jacksonville;Turning sunny, mild;68;58;SSW;11;64%;6%;3 Jasper;Partly sunny;70;59;S;8;69%;1%;4 Junction;Sunny and mild;77;46;SW;10;38%;1%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, mild;75;51;S;8;59%;1%;4 Kerrville;Mostly sunny, mild;69;47;SSW;12;57%;1%;4 Killeen;Sunny, breezy, mild;75;56;SSW;15;52%;1%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny, breezy, mild;75;55;SSW;15;54%;1%;4 Kingsville Nas;Sunny and warm;81;62;S;13;58%;9%;4 La Grange;Sunny and mild;74;61;S;10;62%;9%;4 Lago Vista;Sunny and mild;74;55;S;11;57%;1%;4 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;54;SSW;15;51%;27%;3 Laredo;Sunny and very warm;81;55;SSE;9;54%;0%;4 Llano;Sunny and mild;74;48;SSW;11;53%;1%;4 Longview;Breezy in the p.m.;69;60;S;12;58%;10%;3 Lubbock;Increasingly windy;69;35;W;19;28%;0%;3 Lufkin;Breezy in the p.m.;73;59;S;12;63%;3%;4 Mcallen;Sunny, breezy, nice;80;64;SSE;14;64%;12%;4 Mcgregor;Sunny, windy, mild;74;55;SSW;19;55%;1%;4 Mckinney;Mostly sunny, windy;72;51;SSW;18;44%;3%;3 Mesquite;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;54;SSW;15;50%;27%;3 Midland;Increasingly windy;74;47;WSW;18;25%;3%;4 Midland Airpark;Increasingly windy;74;47;WSW;18;25%;3%;4 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, windy;73;53;SSW;18;50%;26%;3 Mineola;Turning sunny, mild;70;59;SSW;10;57%;34%;3 Mineral Wells;Sunny and warmer;78;44;SSW;14;31%;2%;3 Mount Pleasant;Breezy in the p.m.;68;60;S;12;56%;36%;3 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, mild;69;59;S;11;67%;5%;3 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;54;SSW;13;60%;1%;4 Odessa;Increasingly windy;72;47;W;17;32%;3%;4 Orange;Partly sunny, mild;71;63;S;9;67%;6%;3 Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;73;63;S;13;72%;7%;3 Palestine;Partly sunny;70;59;S;11;63%;7%;3 Pampa;Clouds and sun, mild;65;29;NE;9;23%;1%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun, mild;66;30;NNE;5;26%;1%;3 Paris;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;53;SSW;15;59%;41%;3 Pecos;Increasingly windy;73;47;W;15;40%;3%;4 Perryton;Partly sunny, mild;62;26;NNE;7;36%;1%;3 Plainview;Increasingly windy;65;29;W;18;33%;0%;3 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;79;54;SSE;9;55%;1%;4 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;72;67;S;11;68%;7%;4 Port Isabel;Breezy with sunshine;76;69;S;16;59%;5%;4 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, mild;73;66;S;11;66%;7%;4 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, mild;74;52;S;10;61%;1%;4 Robstown;Sunny and very warm;80;63;S;14;62%;9%;4 Rockport;Sunny and nice;73;65;S;10;65%;7%;4 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, mild;71;49;S;11;52%;0%;4 San Angelo;Increasingly windy;79;50;SW;17;27%;1%;4 San Antonio;Mostly sunny, mild;76;52;S;9;61%;1%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, mild;78;54;S;8;56%;1%;4 San Marcos;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;54;SSW;13;58%;1%;4 Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;70;40;W;15;34%;2%;4 Sherman-Denison;Turning sunny, windy;70;46;SSW;18;43%;2%;3 Snyder;Breezy in the p.m.;74;42;WSW;13;31%;0%;3 Sonora;Mostly sunny;74;42;SSW;11;45%;0%;4 Stephenville;Sunny and warmer;78;48;SW;14;35%;27%;3 Sulphur Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;69;57;SSW;14;54%;20%;3 Sweetwater;Increasingly windy;77;47;WSW;18;24%;0%;3 Temple;Sunny, windy, mild;73;55;S;18;61%;0%;4 Terrell;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;54;SSW;15;59%;27%;3 Tyler;Breezy;70;60;SSW;14;58%;33%;3 Uvalde;Mostly sunny;74;46;SE;7;63%;1%;4 Vernon;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;35;SW;10;25%;0%;3 Victoria;Breezy in the p.m.;75;62;S;12;68%;7%;4 Waco;Increasingly windy;75;56;SSW;18;53%;1%;3 Weslaco;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;SSE;11;61%;10%;4 Wharton;Breezy in the p.m.;73;61;S;11;75%;7%;3 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;37;NNW;11;27%;2%;3 Wink;Becoming very windy;73;45;W;18;27%;3%;4 Zapata;Sunny and very warm;82;61;SE;8;54%;4%;4