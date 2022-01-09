TX Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;53;33;SSE;5;30%;1%;3 Abilene Dyess;Sunny, but cool;52;30;S;3;26%;1%;3 Alice;Cooler;60;41;NNE;13;42%;13%;4 Alpine;A morning shower;47;34;ESE;8;38%;40%;1 Amarillo;Sunny and milder;54;29;SW;7;45%;2%;3 Angleton;Breezy and cooler;60;39;NNE;14;43%;8%;3 Arlington;Abundant sunshine;53;33;SE;7;33%;1%;3 Austin;Periods of sun;57;37;NNE;8;32%;3%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the a.m.;58;34;NNE;14;35%;3%;3 Bay;Cooler;58;39;NNE;13;46%;10%;3 Beaumont;Cooler;56;39;NNE;11;49%;5%;3 Beeville;Cooler;59;41;NNE;11;52%;14%;3 Borger;Sunny and milder;55;31;SW;6;42%;2%;3 Bowie;Sunny and warmer;52;26;SSW;3;39%;1%;3 Breckenridge;Plenty of sun;54;31;S;4;33%;1%;3 Brenham;Partly sunny, cooler;56;35;NNE;10;40%;8%;4 Bridgeport;Sunny;53;25;SSW;2;40%;1%;3 Brownsville;Cloudy and breezy;55;51;NNW;14;67%;44%;1 Brownwood;Mostly sunny;56;24;E;6;31%;2%;3 Burnet;Partly sunny;56;33;NE;8;32%;2%;3 Canadian;Sunny and warmer;55;21;SSW;5;53%;2%;3 Castroville;Partly sunny;61;42;NNE;10;37%;3%;4 Childress;Sunny and milder;55;27;SSW;6;30%;1%;3 Cleburne;Sunny;53;31;NE;8;37%;2%;3 College Station;Cooler;57;36;NE;13;35%;7%;3 Comanche;Sunny and warmer;56;33;ESE;7;32%;2%;3 Conroe;Cooler;56;36;NE;9;40%;6%;3 Corpus Christi;Cooler;58;41;NNE;16;50%;14%;2 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;55;32;N;8;36%;3%;3 Cotulla;Partly sunny, cooler;64;43;NE;10;29%;1%;4 Dalhart;Sunny and milder;54;23;SW;7;45%;1%;3 Dallas Love;Abundant sunshine;53;31;N;5;40%;1%;3 Dallas Redbird;Brilliant sunshine;53;32;NW;8;34%;1%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Abundant sunshine;54;32;WSW;7;39%;1%;3 Decatur;Sunny;53;32;SW;5;35%;2%;3 Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;62;42;ESE;8;26%;0%;2 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cooler;59;39;E;9;26%;0%;2 Denton;Plenty of sunshine;53;27;SSW;6;37%;1%;3 Dryden;Mostly cloudy;51;37;ENE;7;32%;0%;1 Dumas;Sunny and milder;51;26;SW;7;56%;1%;3 Edinburg;Cloudy;54;47;NNW;12;57%;34%;1 El Paso;Periods of sun;52;41;E;10;38%;25%;2 Ellington;Breezy and cooler;58;40;NNE;15;41%;8%;2 Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;55;40;NNE;10;62%;17%;2 Fort Hood;Partly sunny;56;33;NNE;9;32%;3%;3 Fort Worth;Abundant sunshine;53;31;SSE;6;34%;1%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;SW;6;37%;1%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;54;32;SSW;6;34%;1%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine;54;28;SE;6;36%;1%;3 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;54;31;NE;9;39%;3%;4 Gainesville;Sunny;52;29;SW;5;35%;1%;3 Galveston;Windy;59;48;NE;21;47%;9%;3 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;55;30;N;8;35%;2%;3 Georgetown;Partly sunny;56;34;N;10;34%;2%;3 Giddings;Clouds and sun;55;35;NNE;9;38%;9%;3 Gilmer;Sunny and cooler;52;28;NNW;6;40%;0%;3 Graham;Sunny and warmer;54;24;S;4;35%;1%;3 Granbury;Sunny;54;26;SE;6;40%;2%;3 Grand Prairie;Abundant sunshine;53;32;SE;7;33%;1%;3 Greenville;Plenty of sun;53;29;NW;6;38%;1%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;42;32;ENE;26;39%;55%;2 Hamilton;Mostly sunny;54;30;N;8;36%;2%;3 Harlingen;Winds subsiding;55;46;NNW;17;68%;40%;1 Hearne;Partly sunny;56;34;NNE;9;37%;6%;3 Hebbronville;Rather cloudy;55;42;NNE;11;50%;17%;2 Henderson;Sunny and cooler;52;28;NE;7;40%;1%;3 Hereford;Mostly sunny, milder;53;23;SW;6;52%;0%;3 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;55;32;NNE;9;36%;3%;3 Hondo;Partly sunny;61;37;NE;11;31%;3%;4 Houston;Cooler with some sun;57;41;NE;10;41%;8%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy and cooler;60;42;NE;15;35%;9%;2 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Windy in the morning;57;41;NE;15;39%;9%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, cooler;58;39;NE;10;42%;8%;3 Houston Clover;Cooler;59;40;NNE;13;39%;8%;3 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, cooler;57;37;NE;11;39%;7%;4 Houston Hull;Cooler;59;40;NE;14;39%;9%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Cooler;58;39;NE;13;36%;7%;2 Huntsville;Partly sunny, cooler;56;34;NE;5;39%;5%;3 Ingleside;Winds subsiding;59;44;NNE;16;50%;14%;2 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;53;34;NE;6;37%;2%;3 Jasper;Partly sunny, cooler;53;32;NNE;10;48%;6%;3 Junction;Sunny intervals;57;28;ENE;8;26%;3%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Cooler with some sun;58;39;NE;12;33%;3%;4 Kerrville;Partly sunny;55;31;NNE;9;39%;3%;3 Killeen;Partly sunny;56;33;NNE;9;32%;3%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partial sunshine;56;33;NNE;11;33%;3%;3 Kingsville Nas;Cooler;62;42;N;14;45%;16%;2 La Grange;Clouds and sun;57;37;NNE;9;39%;10%;3 Lago Vista;Partly sunny;57;35;NE;9;35%;2%;4 Lancaster;Abundant sunshine;52;31;NNE;7;37%;2%;3 Laredo;Partly sunny;61;45;NE;10;42%;1%;3 Llano;Partly sunny;58;28;NE;8;35%;2%;3 Longview;Sunshine and cooler;53;29;NNE;6;39%;0%;3 Lubbock;Sunlit and cool;51;32;SSW;5;41%;0%;3 Lufkin;Cooler;57;31;NNE;9;38%;4%;3 Mcallen;Breezy in the a.m.;56;48;NNW;14;61%;35%;1 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;56;30;NNE;11;36%;3%;3 Mckinney;Brilliant sunshine;54;28;W;5;40%;1%;3 Mesquite;Brilliant sunshine;53;31;NNE;6;35%;2%;3 Midland;Partly sunny;53;35;SE;5;24%;0%;3 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;53;35;SE;5;24%;0%;3 Midlothian;Abundant sunshine;54;30;N;5;40%;2%;3 Mineola;Sunshine;54;27;N;5;38%;0%;3 Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;54;26;ESE;5;34%;2%;3 Mount Pleasant;Sunny and cooler;52;29;NW;5;39%;1%;3 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;28;NNE;7;40%;3%;3 New Braunfels;Breezy and cooler;57;40;NNE;14;39%;2%;4 Odessa;Partly sunny;51;36;SE;6;31%;0%;3 Orange;Cooler;56;39;NNE;9;44%;5%;3 Palacios;Winds subsiding;61;39;NNE;17;50%;10%;3 Palestine;Mostly sunny;54;30;NE;8;38%;4%;3 Pampa;Sunny and warmer;55;30;SW;8;44%;2%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny and warmer;57;27;SW;6;38%;2%;3 Paris;Plenty of sun;52;30;NW;6;43%;1%;3 Pecos;Periods of sun;47;32;ESE;5;41%;40%;2 Perryton;Sunny and milder;53;26;SSW;6;58%;2%;3 Plainview;Sunshine;50;24;SW;6;51%;0%;3 Pleasanton;Partly sunny, cooler;61;42;NNE;10;34%;3%;4 Port Aransas;Breezy and cooler;57;50;NE;16;60%;15%;2 Port Isabel;Windy and cooler;59;54;NNE;21;64%;67%;1 Port Lavaca;Breezy and cooler;59;43;NNE;15;52%;10%;3 Randolph AFB;Cooler;56;37;NE;13;35%;3%;4 Robstown;Cooler;61;43;NNE;14;47%;14%;3 Rockport;Cooler;58;45;NNE;14;58%;12%;3 Rocksprings;Partly sunny;54;36;ENE;10;37%;1%;2 San Angelo;Partly sunny;55;32;ENE;6;25%;1%;2 San Antonio;Partly sunny, cooler;59;42;NNE;11;38%;3%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, cooler;61;41;NE;12;30%;3%;4 San Marcos;Partly sunny, breezy;56;37;NNE;15;37%;3%;4 Seminole;Partly sunny;52;33;SSE;5;41%;0%;3 Sherman-Denison;Sunshine;52;31;SW;5;46%;1%;3 Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;52;32;S;6;31%;0%;3 Sonora;Cloudy;56;31;E;9;34%;0%;2 Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;SE;5;32%;2%;3 Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;NW;6;39%;1%;3 Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;53;35;S;6;28%;1%;3 Temple;Breezy in the a.m.;55;30;NNE;12;36%;3%;3 Terrell;Sunny;53;29;NNE;6;36%;2%;3 Tyler;Sunshine;54;31;NNE;7;37%;1%;3 Uvalde;Partly sunny;61;40;NE;7;38%;2%;4 Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;55;27;SSW;5;29%;1%;3 Victoria;Breezy in the a.m.;59;39;NNE;13;51%;10%;3 Waco;Mostly sunny;56;30;NNE;11;35%;4%;3 Weslaco;Low clouds;53;48;NNW;12;59%;39%;1 Wharton;Cooler with some sun;57;38;NNE;13;50%;9%;3 Wichita Falls;Sunny and warmer;54;27;SSW;2;35%;1%;3 Wink;Periods of sun;52;32;ESE;4;24%;25%;2 Zapata;Mostly cloudy;59;46;N;10;44%;14%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather