TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;53;33;SSE;5;30%;1%;3

Abilene Dyess;Sunny, but cool;52;30;S;3;26%;1%;3

Alice;Cooler;60;41;NNE;13;42%;13%;4

Alpine;A morning shower;47;34;ESE;8;38%;40%;1

Amarillo;Sunny and milder;54;29;SW;7;45%;2%;3

Angleton;Breezy and cooler;60;39;NNE;14;43%;8%;3

Arlington;Abundant sunshine;53;33;SE;7;33%;1%;3

Austin;Periods of sun;57;37;NNE;8;32%;3%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the a.m.;58;34;NNE;14;35%;3%;3

Bay;Cooler;58;39;NNE;13;46%;10%;3

Beaumont;Cooler;56;39;NNE;11;49%;5%;3

Beeville;Cooler;59;41;NNE;11;52%;14%;3

Borger;Sunny and milder;55;31;SW;6;42%;2%;3

Bowie;Sunny and warmer;52;26;SSW;3;39%;1%;3

Breckenridge;Plenty of sun;54;31;S;4;33%;1%;3

Brenham;Partly sunny, cooler;56;35;NNE;10;40%;8%;4

Bridgeport;Sunny;53;25;SSW;2;40%;1%;3

Brownsville;Cloudy and breezy;55;51;NNW;14;67%;44%;1

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;56;24;E;6;31%;2%;3

Burnet;Partly sunny;56;33;NE;8;32%;2%;3

Canadian;Sunny and warmer;55;21;SSW;5;53%;2%;3

Castroville;Partly sunny;61;42;NNE;10;37%;3%;4

Childress;Sunny and milder;55;27;SSW;6;30%;1%;3

Cleburne;Sunny;53;31;NE;8;37%;2%;3

College Station;Cooler;57;36;NE;13;35%;7%;3

Comanche;Sunny and warmer;56;33;ESE;7;32%;2%;3

Conroe;Cooler;56;36;NE;9;40%;6%;3

Corpus Christi;Cooler;58;41;NNE;16;50%;14%;2

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;55;32;N;8;36%;3%;3

Cotulla;Partly sunny, cooler;64;43;NE;10;29%;1%;4

Dalhart;Sunny and milder;54;23;SW;7;45%;1%;3

Dallas Love;Abundant sunshine;53;31;N;5;40%;1%;3

Dallas Redbird;Brilliant sunshine;53;32;NW;8;34%;1%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Abundant sunshine;54;32;WSW;7;39%;1%;3

Decatur;Sunny;53;32;SW;5;35%;2%;3

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;62;42;ESE;8;26%;0%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cooler;59;39;E;9;26%;0%;2

Denton;Plenty of sunshine;53;27;SSW;6;37%;1%;3

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;51;37;ENE;7;32%;0%;1

Dumas;Sunny and milder;51;26;SW;7;56%;1%;3

Edinburg;Cloudy;54;47;NNW;12;57%;34%;1

El Paso;Periods of sun;52;41;E;10;38%;25%;2

Ellington;Breezy and cooler;58;40;NNE;15;41%;8%;2

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;55;40;NNE;10;62%;17%;2

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;56;33;NNE;9;32%;3%;3

Fort Worth;Abundant sunshine;53;31;SSE;6;34%;1%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;SW;6;37%;1%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;54;32;SSW;6;34%;1%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine;54;28;SE;6;36%;1%;3

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;54;31;NE;9;39%;3%;4

Gainesville;Sunny;52;29;SW;5;35%;1%;3

Galveston;Windy;59;48;NE;21;47%;9%;3

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;55;30;N;8;35%;2%;3

Georgetown;Partly sunny;56;34;N;10;34%;2%;3

Giddings;Clouds and sun;55;35;NNE;9;38%;9%;3

Gilmer;Sunny and cooler;52;28;NNW;6;40%;0%;3

Graham;Sunny and warmer;54;24;S;4;35%;1%;3

Granbury;Sunny;54;26;SE;6;40%;2%;3

Grand Prairie;Abundant sunshine;53;32;SE;7;33%;1%;3

Greenville;Plenty of sun;53;29;NW;6;38%;1%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;42;32;ENE;26;39%;55%;2

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;54;30;N;8;36%;2%;3

Harlingen;Winds subsiding;55;46;NNW;17;68%;40%;1

Hearne;Partly sunny;56;34;NNE;9;37%;6%;3

Hebbronville;Rather cloudy;55;42;NNE;11;50%;17%;2

Henderson;Sunny and cooler;52;28;NE;7;40%;1%;3

Hereford;Mostly sunny, milder;53;23;SW;6;52%;0%;3

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;55;32;NNE;9;36%;3%;3

Hondo;Partly sunny;61;37;NE;11;31%;3%;4

Houston;Cooler with some sun;57;41;NE;10;41%;8%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy and cooler;60;42;NE;15;35%;9%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Windy in the morning;57;41;NE;15;39%;9%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, cooler;58;39;NE;10;42%;8%;3

Houston Clover;Cooler;59;40;NNE;13;39%;8%;3

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, cooler;57;37;NE;11;39%;7%;4

Houston Hull;Cooler;59;40;NE;14;39%;9%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Cooler;58;39;NE;13;36%;7%;2

Huntsville;Partly sunny, cooler;56;34;NE;5;39%;5%;3

Ingleside;Winds subsiding;59;44;NNE;16;50%;14%;2

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;53;34;NE;6;37%;2%;3

Jasper;Partly sunny, cooler;53;32;NNE;10;48%;6%;3

Junction;Sunny intervals;57;28;ENE;8;26%;3%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Cooler with some sun;58;39;NE;12;33%;3%;4

Kerrville;Partly sunny;55;31;NNE;9;39%;3%;3

Killeen;Partly sunny;56;33;NNE;9;32%;3%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partial sunshine;56;33;NNE;11;33%;3%;3

Kingsville Nas;Cooler;62;42;N;14;45%;16%;2

La Grange;Clouds and sun;57;37;NNE;9;39%;10%;3

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;57;35;NE;9;35%;2%;4

Lancaster;Abundant sunshine;52;31;NNE;7;37%;2%;3

Laredo;Partly sunny;61;45;NE;10;42%;1%;3

Llano;Partly sunny;58;28;NE;8;35%;2%;3

Longview;Sunshine and cooler;53;29;NNE;6;39%;0%;3

Lubbock;Sunlit and cool;51;32;SSW;5;41%;0%;3

Lufkin;Cooler;57;31;NNE;9;38%;4%;3

Mcallen;Breezy in the a.m.;56;48;NNW;14;61%;35%;1

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;56;30;NNE;11;36%;3%;3

Mckinney;Brilliant sunshine;54;28;W;5;40%;1%;3

Mesquite;Brilliant sunshine;53;31;NNE;6;35%;2%;3

Midland;Partly sunny;53;35;SE;5;24%;0%;3

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;53;35;SE;5;24%;0%;3

Midlothian;Abundant sunshine;54;30;N;5;40%;2%;3

Mineola;Sunshine;54;27;N;5;38%;0%;3

Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;54;26;ESE;5;34%;2%;3

Mount Pleasant;Sunny and cooler;52;29;NW;5;39%;1%;3

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;28;NNE;7;40%;3%;3

New Braunfels;Breezy and cooler;57;40;NNE;14;39%;2%;4

Odessa;Partly sunny;51;36;SE;6;31%;0%;3

Orange;Cooler;56;39;NNE;9;44%;5%;3

Palacios;Winds subsiding;61;39;NNE;17;50%;10%;3

Palestine;Mostly sunny;54;30;NE;8;38%;4%;3

Pampa;Sunny and warmer;55;30;SW;8;44%;2%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and warmer;57;27;SW;6;38%;2%;3

Paris;Plenty of sun;52;30;NW;6;43%;1%;3

Pecos;Periods of sun;47;32;ESE;5;41%;40%;2

Perryton;Sunny and milder;53;26;SSW;6;58%;2%;3

Plainview;Sunshine;50;24;SW;6;51%;0%;3

Pleasanton;Partly sunny, cooler;61;42;NNE;10;34%;3%;4

Port Aransas;Breezy and cooler;57;50;NE;16;60%;15%;2

Port Isabel;Windy and cooler;59;54;NNE;21;64%;67%;1

Port Lavaca;Breezy and cooler;59;43;NNE;15;52%;10%;3

Randolph AFB;Cooler;56;37;NE;13;35%;3%;4

Robstown;Cooler;61;43;NNE;14;47%;14%;3

Rockport;Cooler;58;45;NNE;14;58%;12%;3

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;54;36;ENE;10;37%;1%;2

San Angelo;Partly sunny;55;32;ENE;6;25%;1%;2

San Antonio;Partly sunny, cooler;59;42;NNE;11;38%;3%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, cooler;61;41;NE;12;30%;3%;4

San Marcos;Partly sunny, breezy;56;37;NNE;15;37%;3%;4

Seminole;Partly sunny;52;33;SSE;5;41%;0%;3

Sherman-Denison;Sunshine;52;31;SW;5;46%;1%;3

Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;52;32;S;6;31%;0%;3

Sonora;Cloudy;56;31;E;9;34%;0%;2

Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;SE;5;32%;2%;3

Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;NW;6;39%;1%;3

Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;53;35;S;6;28%;1%;3

Temple;Breezy in the a.m.;55;30;NNE;12;36%;3%;3

Terrell;Sunny;53;29;NNE;6;36%;2%;3

Tyler;Sunshine;54;31;NNE;7;37%;1%;3

Uvalde;Partly sunny;61;40;NE;7;38%;2%;4

Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;55;27;SSW;5;29%;1%;3

Victoria;Breezy in the a.m.;59;39;NNE;13;51%;10%;3

Waco;Mostly sunny;56;30;NNE;11;35%;4%;3

Weslaco;Low clouds;53;48;NNW;12;59%;39%;1

Wharton;Cooler with some sun;57;38;NNE;13;50%;9%;3

Wichita Falls;Sunny and warmer;54;27;SSW;2;35%;1%;3

Wink;Periods of sun;52;32;ESE;4;24%;25%;2

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;59;46;N;10;44%;14%;1

