TX Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny, warmer;73;41;SSW;16;59%;1%;3 Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the a.m.;73;40;SSW;15;49%;1%;3 Alice;Areas of morning fog;75;64;SSE;6;78%;65%;1 Alpine;Sunny and mild;72;46;WSW;10;19%;0%;4 Amarillo;Sunny, breezy, mild;66;27;NNE;16;30%;2%;3 Angleton;A shower and t-storm;77;69;S;15;84%;100%;1 Arlington;Warmer with a shower;61;53;SSW;8;93%;58%;1 Austin;Warmer with a shower;68;56;SW;2;90%;66%;1 Austin Bergstrom;A shower or two;70;57;SSW;6;94%;82%;1 Bay;A shower and t-storm;75;67;S;14;91%;95%;1 Beaumont;A shower and t-storm;74;70;SSE;12;84%;99%;1 Beeville;Areas of morning fog;73;65;S;5;93%;85%;1 Borger;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;30;NNE;15;28%;3%;3 Bowie;Breezy;64;41;S;15;83%;10%;1 Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warmer;76;42;SSW;11;55%;4%;3 Brenham;A shower and t-storm;76;67;S;7;86%;98%;1 Bridgeport;Low clouds breaking;66;42;SSW;9;81%;8%;1 Brownsville;Areas of morning fog;78;71;SSE;9;83%;30%;3 Brownwood;Clearing;72;41;SSW;8;73%;27%;2 Burnet;A shower in spots;68;50;SSW;5;89%;57%;1 Canadian;Breezy and warmer;66;25;NNE;15;44%;3%;3 Castroville;Mostly cloudy;67;52;ENE;5;89%;28%;1 Childress;Breezy and warmer;73;33;NW;15;39%;0%;3 Cleburne;A shower or two;61;50;S;9;98%;81%;1 College Station;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;63;SSW;11;88%;88%;1 Comanche;Low clouds breaking;71;47;SSW;10;74%;10%;2 Conroe;A shower and t-storm;73;67;SSE;10;85%;100%;1 Corpus Christi;Fog in the morning;75;66;S;11;88%;85%;1 Corsicana;A shower or two;64;56;SSW;8;91%;83%;1 Cotulla;Warmer;73;55;ENE;3;70%;27%;2 Dalhart;Breezy;66;25;NNE;15;36%;2%;3 Dallas Love;Milder with a shower;61;50;SSW;8;91%;81%;1 Dallas Redbird;Milder with a shower;60;51;SSW;10;91%;82%;1 Dallas\/Ft Worth;A shower or two;61;49;SSW;11;88%;81%;1 Decatur;Warmer;64;45;SSW;10;81%;10%;1 Del Rio;Warmer;72;49;SSE;3;65%;1%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warmer;69;45;SE;4;69%;1%;3 Denton;Warmer with a shower;62;49;S;9;84%;57%;1 Dryden;Partly sunny, warmer;74;43;NNE;7;55%;0%;4 Dumas;Partly sunny, breezy;63;24;NNE;15;35%;2%;3 Edinburg;Fog in the morning;76;67;SE;6;82%;19%;2 El Paso;Mostly sunny;68;42;W;9;34%;2%;3 Ellington;A shower and t-storm;75;66;SSE;15;87%;100%;1 Falfurrias;Areas of morning fog;73;62;S;5;88%;20%;1 Fort Hood;A shower in spots;66;52;SSW;6;91%;58%;1 Fort Worth;Warmer with a shower;63;51;S;8;81%;57%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;Warmer;62;48;SSW;12;89%;15%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Low clouds may break;64;50;SSW;11;88%;29%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy with a shower;63;49;SSW;10;87%;58%;1 Fredericksburg;Warmer;66;45;SSW;6;84%;28%;1 Gainesville;Warmer;59;44;S;9;92%;29%;1 Galveston;A shower and t-storm;75;68;SE;16;84%;100%;1 Gatesville;Warmer with a shower;67;52;SSW;5;89%;57%;1 Georgetown;Warmer with a shower;68;55;SSW;4;92%;85%;1 Giddings;A shower and t-storm;71;62;SSW;5;89%;91%;1 Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;63;60;S;7;91%;85%;1 Graham;Breezy and warmer;74;40;S;14;63%;6%;2 Granbury;Low clouds breaking;66;48;S;8;87%;13%;1 Grand Prairie;Warmer with a shower;61;53;S;7;93%;58%;1 Greenville;Milder with a shower;61;52;S;8;87%;85%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;62;41;W;33;36%;0%;4 Hamilton;Low clouds may break;68;48;SSW;7;84%;28%;1 Harlingen;Fog in the morning;80;69;SSE;12;77%;31%;2 Hearne;A shower and t-storm;71;59;SSW;6;84%;91%;1 Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;72;60;SSE;4;87%;19%;2 Henderson;A t-storm in spots;66;64;SSE;9;87%;95%;1 Hereford;Sunshine and breezy;66;27;N;16;32%;2%;3 Hillsboro;Warmer with a shower;63;54;S;7;88%;81%;1 Hondo;Milder;67;49;ESE;4;86%;27%;1 Houston;A shower and t-storm;75;67;SSE;10;83%;100%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower and t-storm;78;70;SE;15;81%;100%;1 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A shower and t-storm;74;68;SSE;16;88%;100%;1 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A shower and t-storm;76;66;SSE;11;88%;100%;1 Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;77;69;SE;14;85%;100%;1 Houston Hooks;A shower and t-storm;75;68;SSE;10;85%;100%;1 Houston Hull;A shower and t-storm;78;68;S;14;81%;100%;1 Houston Intercontinental;A shower and t-storm;76;68;S;13;82%;100%;1 Huntsville;A shower and t-storm;73;69;SSE;8;83%;100%;1 Ingleside;Areas of morning fog;74;67;S;9;86%;87%;1 Jacksonville;A stray thunderstorm;66;63;S;9;96%;85%;1 Jasper;A shower and t-storm;68;67;SSE;8;91%;99%;1 Junction;Clouds and sun, mild;72;40;SW;6;64%;6%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Areas of morning fog;67;54;ESE;3;93%;57%;1 Kerrville;Cloudy and warmer;66;43;SSW;7;90%;28%;1 Killeen;A shower in spots;66;52;SSW;6;91%;58%;1 Killeen\/Ft Hood;A stray shower;67;52;SSW;7;90%;58%;1 Kingsville Nas;Areas of morning fog;79;67;SSE;8;80%;65%;1 La Grange;A shower and t-storm;73;64;SSW;6;83%;91%;1 Lago Vista;Warmer with a shower;67;54;SSW;4;94%;58%;1 Lancaster;Milder with a shower;60;53;S;6;94%;82%;1 Laredo;Sunny and warmer;76;53;SE;5;76%;26%;4 Llano;Low clouds may break;72;43;SSW;6;81%;28%;1 Longview;A t-storm in spots;65;64;SSE;9;85%;85%;1 Lubbock;Breezy and warmer;70;33;NW;15;39%;0%;3 Lufkin;A thunderstorm;71;66;S;11;86%;99%;1 Mcallen;Fog in the morning;77;68;SSE;8;78%;19%;3 Mcgregor;Warmer with a shower;66;53;SSW;8;93%;59%;1 Mckinney;A shower or two;60;49;SSW;10;92%;82%;1 Mesquite;Milder with a shower;60;53;S;6;93%;85%;1 Midland;Breezy in the p.m.;74;42;WSW;13;37%;0%;3 Midland Airpark;Breezy in the p.m.;74;42;WSW;13;37%;0%;3 Midlothian;Milder with a shower;60;50;SSW;7;92%;82%;1 Mineola;A stray thunderstorm;64;59;S;6;91%;85%;1 Mineral Wells;Low clouds may break;69;45;S;11;78%;15%;1 Mount Pleasant;Rain and drizzle;61;59;S;8;86%;92%;1 Nacogdoches;A shower and t-storm;68;65;SSE;9;86%;100%;1 New Braunfels;Warmer with a shower;67;55;SW;6;90%;85%;1 Odessa;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;42;W;11;41%;0%;3 Orange;A shower and t-storm;73;70;SE;9;79%;100%;1 Palacios;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;68;S;13;90%;100%;1 Palestine;A t-storm in spots;68;61;S;8;88%;92%;1 Pampa;Breezy and warmer;68;27;NNE;15;31%;2%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Breezy and warmer;67;26;N;16;32%;3%;3 Paris;A shower or two;57;53;S;8;83%;85%;1 Pecos;Sunny and warmer;74;43;WSW;9;39%;0%;3 Perryton;Breezy and warmer;60;23;NNE;20;46%;3%;3 Plainview;Breezy and warmer;64;27;N;15;48%;2%;3 Pleasanton;Areas of morning fog;67;56;E;5;91%;59%;1 Port Aransas;A few showers;71;67;SSE;6;94%;92%;1 Port Isabel;Humid with a shower;76;72;SSE;10;86%;81%;2 Port Lavaca;A shower and t-storm;75;69;S;11;88%;95%;1 Randolph AFB;Areas of morning fog;67;56;S;5;91%;66%;1 Robstown;Fog in the morning;79;69;S;8;84%;85%;1 Rockport;A few showers;73;65;S;6;93%;95%;1 Rocksprings;Clouds and sun, mild;68;46;SSW;7;78%;1%;3 San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;75;43;SSW;11;50%;1%;3 San Antonio;Fog in the morning;66;55;NNW;5;95%;57%;1 San Antonio Stinson;Areas of morning fog;68;58;ESE;3;87%;58%;1 San Marcos;Warmer with a shower;68;55;SW;6;86%;66%;1 Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;71;37;W;13;40%;0%;3 Sherman-Denison;Warmer with a shower;59;48;SSW;12;91%;83%;1 Snyder;Breezy and warmer;73;37;WSW;15;52%;1%;3 Sonora;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;38;SSW;8;69%;1%;3 Stephenville;Low clouds breaking;68;45;SSW;9;78%;12%;1 Sulphur Springs;A shower or two;62;56;S;7;87%;85%;1 Sweetwater;Breezy and warmer;75;40;SW;16;46%;1%;3 Temple;A shower or two;66;52;SSW;9;99%;85%;1 Terrell;A shower or two;62;53;S;6;94%;85%;1 Tyler;A t-storm, warmer;66;60;S;11;86%;90%;1 Uvalde;Milder;67;45;NE;4;90%;1%;2 Vernon;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;35;NNW;14;52%;0%;3 Victoria;Fog in the morning;74;66;S;8;93%;88%;1 Waco;Warmer with a shower;65;52;SSW;8;92%;82%;1 Weslaco;Areas of morning fog;76;68;SE;6;85%;19%;2 Wharton;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;66;S;13;89%;88%;1 Wichita Falls;Sunshine and warmer;71;39;SSW;15;68%;4%;3 Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;74;40;W;11;36%;0%;3 Zapata;Rather cloudy;75;60;ESE;4;81%;29%;2