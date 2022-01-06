Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and milder;58;48;S;11;43%;0%;3

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and milder;58;47;SSW;10;37%;0%;3

Alice;Cooler;60;55;ESE;9;58%;83%;1

Alpine;Sunshine;72;46;SSW;11;22%;0%;4

Amarillo;Mostly sunny, mild;65;44;SSW;14;35%;2%;3

Angleton;Cooler;60;56;E;10;71%;27%;3

Arlington;Sunny, but cool;51;43;SSE;7;52%;1%;3

Austin;Plenty of sunshine;58;50;SE;1;52%;66%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;60;49;SE;6;54%;83%;3

Bay;Cooler;61;54;E;9;74%;57%;3

Beaumont;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;49;E;7;58%;21%;3

Beeville;Cooler;59;53;NE;7;77%;83%;2

Borger;Sunny and warmer;60;47;SSW;13;32%;2%;3

Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;48;38;SSE;8;53%;2%;3

Breckenridge;Sunny and warmer;55;43;S;8;49%;0%;3

Brenham;Plenty of sun;60;52;ESE;6;58%;26%;3

Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;50;40;SSE;6;54%;2%;3

Brownsville;A shower or two;68;62;WNW;10;67%;85%;1

Brownwood;Sunshine and warmer;57;41;S;8;54%;2%;3

Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;55;47;SSE;6;57%;55%;3

Canadian;Not as cold;44;29;S;13;56%;2%;3

Castroville;Cooler;58;51;ENE;6;52%;82%;4

Childress;Breezy and warmer;52;36;S;14;40%;0%;3

Cleburne;Sunny, but cool;52;42;SSE;8;57%;40%;3

College Station;Plenty of sun;59;51;SE;6;54%;55%;3

Comanche;Warmer with sunshine;57;42;S;8;54%;25%;3

Conroe;Mostly sunny;59;50;ESE;7;51%;23%;3

Corpus Christi;Cooler;60;56;SE;13;74%;91%;1

Corsicana;Sunny and warmer;54;45;SSE;7;56%;57%;3

Cotulla;Cooler;60;52;NE;5;41%;81%;2

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, mild;65;32;SW;9;43%;2%;3

Dallas Love;Sunny, but cool;51;44;SSE;7;55%;1%;3

Dallas Redbird;Sunny, but cool;51;43;SSE;8;51%;1%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and cool;51;43;SSE;9;53%;25%;3

Decatur;Sunny, but chilly;47;38;SSE;8;54%;25%;3

Del Rio;Partly sunny;61;50;SE;11;39%;26%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cooler;59;47;SE;11;40%;26%;4

Denton;Sunny, but chilly;49;41;SSE;8;51%;25%;3

Dryden;Sunny;57;33;E;7;43%;0%;4

Dumas;Mostly sunny, mild;62;39;SW;9;40%;2%;3

Edinburg;Cooler;63;55;NW;9;70%;66%;1

El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;WSW;6;34%;0%;3

Ellington;Cooler;57;52;E;10;64%;56%;4

Falfurrias;Cooler;58;51;NNW;7;80%;66%;1

Fort Hood;Sunny and warmer;57;47;SSE;5;51%;26%;3

Fort Worth;Sunny, but cool;51;42;SSE;8;47%;25%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny, but cool;50;43;SSE;9;56%;25%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny, but cool;52;45;SSE;8;53%;1%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny, but cool;52;42;SSE;6;56%;1%;3

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;57;44;S;6;54%;56%;3

Gainesville;Sunny, but chilly;46;35;SSE;8;56%;60%;3

Galveston;Cooler;59;57;ESE;13;70%;73%;3

Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;54;46;SSE;6;60%;26%;3

Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;55;48;SSE;6;59%;66%;3

Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;57;50;SE;5;58%;55%;3

Gilmer;Sunny, but chilly;49;36;SE;6;54%;55%;3

Graham;Sunny and warmer;51;40;SSE;7;53%;1%;3

Granbury;Sunny and cool;52;43;SSE;7;59%;25%;3

Grand Prairie;Sunny, but cool;51;43;SSE;7;53%;1%;3

Greenville;Sunny, but chilly;50;38;SE;8;57%;2%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;63;43;W;24;30%;0%;4

Hamilton;Sunny and warmer;53;42;S;7;63%;41%;3

Harlingen;Cooler with a shower;65;60;SE;10;78%;84%;1

Hearne;Abundant sunshine;58;49;SSE;6;56%;55%;3

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;55;50;NNE;5;61%;44%;1

Henderson;Sunny, but cool;51;38;SE;6;54%;26%;3

Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;65;39;SW;14;39%;0%;3

Hillsboro;Sunny, but cool;54;46;SSE;7;55%;25%;3

Hondo;Sunshine and cooler;58;48;E;6;51%;88%;3

Houston;Cooler;58;53;E;6;57%;26%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cooler;60;55;E;10;59%;26%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cooler;57;54;E;10;60%;26%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cooler;60;53;E;5;66%;27%;4

Houston Clover;Cooler;59;54;E;9;65%;56%;4

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;60;52;E;6;56%;26%;3

Houston Hull;Cooler;61;55;E;9;58%;27%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Cooler;59;52;E;7;55%;26%;3

Huntsville;Plenty of sun;59;51;SE;6;51%;24%;3

Ingleside;Cooler;61;58;SE;13;75%;88%;2

Jacksonville;Sunny, but cool;52;43;SE;6;56%;26%;3

Jasper;Sunny and cooler;54;43;ESE;6;58%;5%;3

Junction;Mostly sunny, milder;65;46;S;7;46%;6%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Cooler;57;51;ENE;6;53%;83%;4

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;56;44;S;7;54%;71%;3

Killeen;Sunny and warmer;57;47;SSE;5;51%;26%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;55;47;SSE;7;55%;55%;3

Kingsville Nas;Cooler;65;57;SE;11;64%;85%;1

La Grange;Mostly sunny;59;52;ESE;5;57%;26%;3

Lago Vista;Plenty of sun;56;48;SE;4;54%;55%;3

Lancaster;Sunny, but cool;50;40;SSE;7;56%;25%;3

Laredo;Cooler;59;51;N;6;51%;28%;2

Llano;Plenty of sunshine;58;46;SSE;7;60%;60%;3

Longview;Sunny, but cool;50;38;SE;7;52%;26%;3

Lubbock;Sunny and milder;56;33;SSW;11;42%;0%;3

Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;56;45;ESE;6;55%;56%;3

Mcallen;Cooler;61;57;SSW;9;70%;61%;1

Mcgregor;Sunny and warmer;55;46;SSE;7;57%;26%;3

Mckinney;Sunny, but chilly;50;40;SSE;8;55%;2%;3

Mesquite;Sunny, but cool;51;42;SSE;7;54%;2%;3

Midland;Sunny and milder;64;41;S;9;29%;0%;3

Midland Airpark;Sunny and milder;64;41;S;9;29%;0%;3

Midlothian;Sunny, but cool;52;42;SSE;6;59%;1%;3

Mineola;Sunny, but cool;51;39;SE;5;54%;55%;3

Mineral Wells;Sunny and warmer;52;42;SSE;8;51%;25%;3

Mount Pleasant;Sunny, but chilly;48;36;SE;7;54%;26%;3

Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;53;42;SE;7;51%;57%;3

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;57;49;E;7;57%;80%;2

Odessa;Sunny and warmer;64;38;S;8;39%;0%;3

Orange;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;49;E;6;54%;18%;3

Palacios;Cooler;62;56;E;12;74%;81%;3

Palestine;Plenty of sun;55;44;SE;6;54%;60%;3

Pampa;Breezy and milder;50;40;S;18;43%;1%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy in the p.m.;55;38;SSW;14;35%;2%;3

Paris;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;35;SE;8;58%;26%;3

Pecos;Sunny and milder;63;27;SSE;6;55%;0%;3

Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;47;33;S;13;47%;2%;3

Plainview;Milder;54;30;SW;15;55%;0%;3

Pleasanton;Cooler;58;52;NE;6;51%;81%;2

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;64;61;ESE;12;72%;85%;1

Port Isabel;A shower or two;71;64;S;13;62%;91%;1

Port Lavaca;Cooler;61;57;ENE;9;66%;81%;2

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;57;49;ENE;6;56%;80%;4

Robstown;Cooler;64;59;ESE;10;67%;83%;1

Rockport;Cooler;62;59;E;10;72%;85%;2

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;58;46;S;10;49%;26%;4

San Angelo;Warmer with sunshine;65;49;S;10;38%;0%;3

San Antonio;Cooler;57;51;ENE;6;56%;82%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;59;52;ENE;6;48%;82%;4

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;57;48;SE;7;56%;83%;3

Seminole;Sunny and warmer;62;34;SSW;9;45%;0%;3

Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;47;38;SSE;9;57%;25%;3

Snyder;Sunny and milder;56;41;SSW;10;48%;0%;3

Sonora;Mostly sunny, milder;61;45;S;11;54%;2%;4

Stephenville;Warmer with sunshine;53;42;S;6;53%;40%;3

Sulphur Springs;Sunny, but chilly;49;38;SE;6;58%;55%;3

Sweetwater;Sunny and milder;59;49;SSW;12;44%;0%;3

Temple;Plenty of sun;55;47;SSE;8;57%;60%;3

Terrell;Sunny, but cool;51;40;SSE;7;57%;55%;3

Tyler;Sunny, but cool;52;41;SE;8;50%;55%;3

Uvalde;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;47;E;5;50%;81%;3

Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;48;35;SSE;11;49%;0%;3

Victoria;Cooler;58;53;ENE;9;71%;81%;3

Waco;Sunny and warmer;55;47;SSE;8;54%;26%;3

Weslaco;Cooler;64;56;NW;9;72%;62%;1

Wharton;Sun, some clouds;59;53;E;8;68%;28%;4

Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;49;38;SSE;8;48%;1%;3

Wink;Sunny and warmer;64;31;SE;6;32%;0%;3

Zapata;Partly sunny, cooler;57;49;N;5;62%;35%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

More News