TX Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and milder;58;48;S;11;43%;0%;3 Abilene Dyess;Sunny and milder;58;47;SSW;10;37%;0%;3 Alice;Cooler;60;55;ESE;9;58%;83%;1 Alpine;Sunshine;72;46;SSW;11;22%;0%;4 Amarillo;Mostly sunny, mild;65;44;SSW;14;35%;2%;3 Angleton;Cooler;60;56;E;10;71%;27%;3 Arlington;Sunny, but cool;51;43;SSE;7;52%;1%;3 Austin;Plenty of sunshine;58;50;SE;1;52%;66%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;60;49;SE;6;54%;83%;3 Bay;Cooler;61;54;E;9;74%;57%;3 Beaumont;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;49;E;7;58%;21%;3 Beeville;Cooler;59;53;NE;7;77%;83%;2 Borger;Sunny and warmer;60;47;SSW;13;32%;2%;3 Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;48;38;SSE;8;53%;2%;3 Breckenridge;Sunny and warmer;55;43;S;8;49%;0%;3 Brenham;Plenty of sun;60;52;ESE;6;58%;26%;3 Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;50;40;SSE;6;54%;2%;3 Brownsville;A shower or two;68;62;WNW;10;67%;85%;1 Brownwood;Sunshine and warmer;57;41;S;8;54%;2%;3 Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;55;47;SSE;6;57%;55%;3 Canadian;Not as cold;44;29;S;13;56%;2%;3 Castroville;Cooler;58;51;ENE;6;52%;82%;4 Childress;Breezy and warmer;52;36;S;14;40%;0%;3 Cleburne;Sunny, but cool;52;42;SSE;8;57%;40%;3 College Station;Plenty of sun;59;51;SE;6;54%;55%;3 Comanche;Warmer with sunshine;57;42;S;8;54%;25%;3 Conroe;Mostly sunny;59;50;ESE;7;51%;23%;3 Corpus Christi;Cooler;60;56;SE;13;74%;91%;1 Corsicana;Sunny and warmer;54;45;SSE;7;56%;57%;3 Cotulla;Cooler;60;52;NE;5;41%;81%;2 Dalhart;Mostly sunny, mild;65;32;SW;9;43%;2%;3 Dallas Love;Sunny, but cool;51;44;SSE;7;55%;1%;3 Dallas Redbird;Sunny, but cool;51;43;SSE;8;51%;1%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunny and cool;51;43;SSE;9;53%;25%;3 Decatur;Sunny, but chilly;47;38;SSE;8;54%;25%;3 Del Rio;Partly sunny;61;50;SE;11;39%;26%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cooler;59;47;SE;11;40%;26%;4 Denton;Sunny, but chilly;49;41;SSE;8;51%;25%;3 Dryden;Sunny;57;33;E;7;43%;0%;4 Dumas;Mostly sunny, mild;62;39;SW;9;40%;2%;3 Edinburg;Cooler;63;55;NW;9;70%;66%;1 El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;WSW;6;34%;0%;3 Ellington;Cooler;57;52;E;10;64%;56%;4 Falfurrias;Cooler;58;51;NNW;7;80%;66%;1 Fort Hood;Sunny and warmer;57;47;SSE;5;51%;26%;3 Fort Worth;Sunny, but cool;51;42;SSE;8;47%;25%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny, but cool;50;43;SSE;9;56%;25%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny, but cool;52;45;SSE;8;53%;1%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny, but cool;52;42;SSE;6;56%;1%;3 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;57;44;S;6;54%;56%;3 Gainesville;Sunny, but chilly;46;35;SSE;8;56%;60%;3 Galveston;Cooler;59;57;ESE;13;70%;73%;3 Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;54;46;SSE;6;60%;26%;3 Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;55;48;SSE;6;59%;66%;3 Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;57;50;SE;5;58%;55%;3 Gilmer;Sunny, but chilly;49;36;SE;6;54%;55%;3 Graham;Sunny and warmer;51;40;SSE;7;53%;1%;3 Granbury;Sunny and cool;52;43;SSE;7;59%;25%;3 Grand Prairie;Sunny, but cool;51;43;SSE;7;53%;1%;3 Greenville;Sunny, but chilly;50;38;SE;8;57%;2%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;63;43;W;24;30%;0%;4 Hamilton;Sunny and warmer;53;42;S;7;63%;41%;3 Harlingen;Cooler with a shower;65;60;SE;10;78%;84%;1 Hearne;Abundant sunshine;58;49;SSE;6;56%;55%;3 Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;55;50;NNE;5;61%;44%;1 Henderson;Sunny, but cool;51;38;SE;6;54%;26%;3 Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;65;39;SW;14;39%;0%;3 Hillsboro;Sunny, but cool;54;46;SSE;7;55%;25%;3 Hondo;Sunshine and cooler;58;48;E;6;51%;88%;3 Houston;Cooler;58;53;E;6;57%;26%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Cooler;60;55;E;10;59%;26%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Cooler;57;54;E;10;60%;26%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Cooler;60;53;E;5;66%;27%;4 Houston Clover;Cooler;59;54;E;9;65%;56%;4 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;60;52;E;6;56%;26%;3 Houston Hull;Cooler;61;55;E;9;58%;27%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Cooler;59;52;E;7;55%;26%;3 Huntsville;Plenty of sun;59;51;SE;6;51%;24%;3 Ingleside;Cooler;61;58;SE;13;75%;88%;2 Jacksonville;Sunny, but cool;52;43;SE;6;56%;26%;3 Jasper;Sunny and cooler;54;43;ESE;6;58%;5%;3 Junction;Mostly sunny, milder;65;46;S;7;46%;6%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Cooler;57;51;ENE;6;53%;83%;4 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;56;44;S;7;54%;71%;3 Killeen;Sunny and warmer;57;47;SSE;5;51%;26%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;55;47;SSE;7;55%;55%;3 Kingsville Nas;Cooler;65;57;SE;11;64%;85%;1 La Grange;Mostly sunny;59;52;ESE;5;57%;26%;3 Lago Vista;Plenty of sun;56;48;SE;4;54%;55%;3 Lancaster;Sunny, but cool;50;40;SSE;7;56%;25%;3 Laredo;Cooler;59;51;N;6;51%;28%;2 Llano;Plenty of sunshine;58;46;SSE;7;60%;60%;3 Longview;Sunny, but cool;50;38;SE;7;52%;26%;3 Lubbock;Sunny and milder;56;33;SSW;11;42%;0%;3 Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;56;45;ESE;6;55%;56%;3 Mcallen;Cooler;61;57;SSW;9;70%;61%;1 Mcgregor;Sunny and warmer;55;46;SSE;7;57%;26%;3 Mckinney;Sunny, but chilly;50;40;SSE;8;55%;2%;3 Mesquite;Sunny, but cool;51;42;SSE;7;54%;2%;3 Midland;Sunny and milder;64;41;S;9;29%;0%;3 Midland Airpark;Sunny and milder;64;41;S;9;29%;0%;3 Midlothian;Sunny, but cool;52;42;SSE;6;59%;1%;3 Mineola;Sunny, but cool;51;39;SE;5;54%;55%;3 Mineral Wells;Sunny and warmer;52;42;SSE;8;51%;25%;3 Mount Pleasant;Sunny, but chilly;48;36;SE;7;54%;26%;3 Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;53;42;SE;7;51%;57%;3 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;57;49;E;7;57%;80%;2 Odessa;Sunny and warmer;64;38;S;8;39%;0%;3 Orange;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;49;E;6;54%;18%;3 Palacios;Cooler;62;56;E;12;74%;81%;3 Palestine;Plenty of sun;55;44;SE;6;54%;60%;3 Pampa;Breezy and milder;50;40;S;18;43%;1%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Breezy in the p.m.;55;38;SSW;14;35%;2%;3 Paris;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;35;SE;8;58%;26%;3 Pecos;Sunny and milder;63;27;SSE;6;55%;0%;3 Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;47;33;S;13;47%;2%;3 Plainview;Milder;54;30;SW;15;55%;0%;3 Pleasanton;Cooler;58;52;NE;6;51%;81%;2 Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;64;61;ESE;12;72%;85%;1 Port Isabel;A shower or two;71;64;S;13;62%;91%;1 Port Lavaca;Cooler;61;57;ENE;9;66%;81%;2 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;57;49;ENE;6;56%;80%;4 Robstown;Cooler;64;59;ESE;10;67%;83%;1 Rockport;Cooler;62;59;E;10;72%;85%;2 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;58;46;S;10;49%;26%;4 San Angelo;Warmer with sunshine;65;49;S;10;38%;0%;3 San Antonio;Cooler;57;51;ENE;6;56%;82%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;59;52;ENE;6;48%;82%;4 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;57;48;SE;7;56%;83%;3 Seminole;Sunny and warmer;62;34;SSW;9;45%;0%;3 Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;47;38;SSE;9;57%;25%;3 Snyder;Sunny and milder;56;41;SSW;10;48%;0%;3 Sonora;Mostly sunny, milder;61;45;S;11;54%;2%;4 Stephenville;Warmer with sunshine;53;42;S;6;53%;40%;3 Sulphur Springs;Sunny, but chilly;49;38;SE;6;58%;55%;3 Sweetwater;Sunny and milder;59;49;SSW;12;44%;0%;3 Temple;Plenty of sun;55;47;SSE;8;57%;60%;3 Terrell;Sunny, but cool;51;40;SSE;7;57%;55%;3 Tyler;Sunny, but cool;52;41;SE;8;50%;55%;3 Uvalde;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;47;E;5;50%;81%;3 Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;48;35;SSE;11;49%;0%;3 Victoria;Cooler;58;53;ENE;9;71%;81%;3 Waco;Sunny and warmer;55;47;SSE;8;54%;26%;3 Weslaco;Cooler;64;56;NW;9;72%;62%;1 Wharton;Sun, some clouds;59;53;E;8;68%;28%;4 Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;49;38;SSE;8;48%;1%;3 Wink;Sunny and warmer;64;31;SE;6;32%;0%;3 Zapata;Partly sunny, cooler;57;49;N;5;62%;35%;2