Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Very cold;39;22;ENE;15;46%;1%;3

Abilene Dyess;Very cold;37;19;E;14;38%;1%;3

Alice;Periods of sun, warm;78;43;NNE;6;63%;7%;4

Alpine;Sunshine;63;41;S;8;22%;0%;4

Amarillo;Very cold;30;21;SSE;9;51%;0%;3

Angleton;Clouds and sun, nice;72;43;NNE;8;61%;26%;3

Arlington;Breezy in the a.m.;43;26;NNE;13;44%;1%;3

Austin;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;32;NNE;7;53%;1%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Cooler;61;30;NNE;13;56%;1%;3

Bay;Partly sunny;70;42;NNE;8;69%;4%;3

Beaumont;Partly sunny;68;37;NE;10;57%;5%;3

Beeville;Partly sunny;74;41;NNE;9;71%;8%;4

Borger;Quite cold;30;24;S;7;43%;2%;3

Bowie;Very cold;36;18;NE;13;48%;1%;3

Breckenridge;Very cold;39;20;ENE;10;41%;1%;3

Brenham;Cooler;62;32;N;10;57%;5%;3

Bridgeport;Very cold;37;17;NNE;11;50%;1%;3

Brownsville;More humid;82;65;NE;6;73%;44%;4

Brownwood;Breezy in the a.m.;44;15;NE;11;40%;1%;3

Burnet;Sunny and cooler;53;25;NNE;10;39%;1%;3

Canadian;Very cold;27;12;SE;8;58%;2%;2

Castroville;Sunny and nice;69;36;NE;9;35%;0%;4

Childress;Very cold;32;18;SE;13;44%;0%;3

Cleburne;Breezy with sunshine;44;24;NNE;14;47%;1%;3

College Station;Breezy in the p.m.;60;33;NNE;12;61%;5%;3

Comanche;Breezy in the a.m.;45;22;NE;13;43%;1%;3

Conroe;Cooler but pleasant;63;36;NNE;10;57%;6%;3

Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun;76;46;NNE;8;71%;10%;4

Corsicana;Breezy and cooler;48;28;N;13;50%;1%;3

Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;80;41;NE;7;37%;0%;4

Dalhart;Very cold;31;17;S;10;53%;0%;3

Dallas Love;Breezy in the a.m.;43;25;NNE;14;51%;1%;3

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, chilly;43;25;NNE;15;48%;1%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;42;25;NE;17;49%;1%;3

Decatur;Very cold;37;23;NE;11;45%;1%;3

Del Rio;Plenty of sun;72;37;NE;9;33%;0%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sunshine;71;33;NE;10;31%;0%;4

Denton;Quite cold;39;23;NNE;14;43%;1%;3

Dryden;Sunny and cooler;60;26;ENE;11;27%;0%;4

Dumas;Quite cold;26;18;S;9;54%;0%;3

Edinburg;More humid;79;53;NE;6;75%;59%;4

El Paso;Mostly sunny;63;36;ESE;5;39%;0%;3

Ellington;Periods of sun, nice;68;41;NNE;10;61%;5%;3

Falfurrias;Clouds and sun;76;41;NNE;6;66%;10%;4

Fort Hood;Sunny and cooler;52;27;NNE;12;51%;1%;3

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, chilly;43;26;NNE;13;39%;1%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Very cold;40;23;NNE;16;50%;1%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, colder;43;26;NNE;15;48%;1%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and breezy;44;22;NNE;14;50%;1%;3

Fredericksburg;Sunny and cooler;56;20;NE;9;39%;1%;4

Gainesville;Very cold;36;21;NNE;13;45%;1%;3

Galveston;Breezy in the p.m.;70;48;NE;11;66%;4%;3

Gatesville;Sunny and cooler;49;22;NNE;11;46%;1%;3

Georgetown;Cooler;56;27;NNE;12;44%;1%;3

Giddings;Cooler;59;30;N;10;55%;5%;3

Gilmer;Cooler with some sun;45;25;N;7;57%;11%;2

Graham;Very cold;37;16;ENE;11;47%;1%;3

Granbury;Breezy in the a.m.;43;21;NNE;12;46%;1%;3

Grand Prairie;Breezy in the a.m.;43;26;NNE;13;44%;1%;3

Greenville;Breezy in the a.m.;42;23;NNE;13;47%;1%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;55;39;E;21;36%;0%;4

Hamilton;Breezy in the a.m.;46;20;NNE;12;47%;1%;3

Harlingen;More humid;81;59;NE;6;75%;63%;4

Hearne;Cooler;56;29;N;11;55%;5%;3

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;78;40;NE;6;59%;10%;4

Henderson;Partly sunny, cooler;48;26;NNE;8;55%;12%;2

Hereford;Very cold;33;22;SSW;8;52%;2%;3

Hillsboro;Breezy and cooler;47;27;NNE;13;49%;1%;3

Hondo;Plenty of sun;70;33;NE;9;41%;0%;4

Houston;Periods of sun;66;39;NE;8;51%;5%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Periods of sun, nice;70;42;NNE;10;56%;5%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Periods of sun;66;42;NNE;10;57%;5%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;69;40;NNE;5;63%;5%;4

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;70;42;NNE;8;59%;5%;4

Houston Hooks;Periods of sun;66;37;NNE;8;62%;5%;3

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;69;41;NNE;9;57%;4%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;67;39;NNE;9;58%;5%;3

Huntsville;Cooler;60;34;NNE;9;56%;6%;3

Ingleside;Partly sunny;74;48;NNE;8;72%;11%;3

Jacksonville;Cooler with some sun;49;29;NNE;8;57%;12%;3

Jasper;Cooler;59;31;NE;9;64%;7%;3

Junction;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;19;NE;9;36%;1%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;67;35;NE;9;45%;0%;4

Kerrville;Sunny and cooler;60;23;NE;9;36%;1%;4

Killeen;Sunny and cooler;52;27;NNE;12;51%;1%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Breezy and cooler;52;27;NNE;13;54%;1%;3

Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sun, warm;80;46;NNE;6;65%;10%;3

La Grange;Partly sunny, cooler;61;32;N;10;58%;4%;3

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;29;NNE;9;53%;1%;3

Lancaster;Partly sunny, chilly;43;24;NNE;12;48%;1%;3

Laredo;Sunny and very warm;80;40;ENE;7;55%;5%;4

Llano;Sunny and cooler;53;20;NE;9;46%;1%;3

Longview;Partly sunny, cooler;48;27;NNE;8;53%;11%;2

Lubbock;Very cold;34;20;SSE;11;43%;0%;3

Lufkin;Cooler;60;31;NE;9;71%;28%;3

Mcallen;More humid;81;56;NE;5;72%;81%;4

Mcgregor;Winds subsiding;50;27;NNE;14;57%;1%;3

Mckinney;Winds subsiding;41;22;NNE;15;50%;1%;3

Mesquite;Partly sunny;43;25;NNE;12;45%;1%;3

Midland;Breezy in the a.m.;44;26;ESE;14;33%;0%;3

Midland Airpark;Breezy in the a.m.;44;26;ESE;14;33%;0%;3

Midlothian;Breezy and cooler;45;24;NNE;13;56%;1%;3

Mineola;Partly sunny, chilly;46;24;N;8;52%;12%;3

Mineral Wells;Winds subsiding;41;21;NNE;15;46%;1%;3

Mount Pleasant;Cooler with some sun;45;25;N;9;47%;10%;2

Nacogdoches;Cooler with some sun;53;29;NE;10;61%;10%;3

New Braunfels;Cooler;63;33;NNE;12;41%;0%;4

Odessa;Windy in the morning;43;24;ESE;13;36%;0%;3

Orange;Partly sunny, mild;69;36;NE;8;54%;5%;3

Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;70;43;NNE;10;69%;4%;3

Palestine;Cooler;52;27;NNE;9;55%;11%;3

Pampa;Very cold;28;18;SSE;10;46%;0%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Very cold;30;17;S;9;48%;2%;3

Paris;Breezy in the a.m.;39;22;N;12;53%;10%;3

Pecos;Sunny and cooler;49;19;ESE;10;36%;0%;3

Perryton;Very cold;25;13;SSE;9;59%;0%;2

Plainview;Very cold;30;17;S;10;55%;2%;3

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;69;39;NE;9;37%;0%;4

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;69;52;NNE;9;77%;13%;2

Port Isabel;More humid;76;68;NE;8;80%;66%;4

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;70;46;N;10;55%;4%;4

Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;64;33;NNE;10;52%;0%;4

Robstown;Clouds and sun, warm;81;46;NNE;6;67%;8%;3

Rockport;Partly sunny;72;48;NNE;8;74%;9%;3

Rocksprings;Cooler;58;26;NE;11;29%;0%;4

San Angelo;Cooler;47;21;ENE;12;38%;0%;3

San Antonio;Sunny, not as warm;65;36;NNE;9;40%;0%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sun;69;37;NE;9;44%;0%;4

San Marcos;Cooler;60;32;NNE;12;43%;1%;3

Seminole;Very cold;41;20;SSE;11;41%;2%;3

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, colder;37;23;NE;15;52%;1%;3

Snyder;Very cold;35;19;ESE;13;39%;1%;3

Sonora;Breezy and cooler;51;18;ENE;12;35%;2%;4

Stephenville;Colder;43;20;NNE;12;50%;1%;3

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, cooler;43;23;N;12;51%;10%;3

Sweetwater;Very cold;38;23;ESE;14;37%;1%;3

Temple;Breezy and cooler;51;27;NNE;15;59%;1%;3

Terrell;Partly sunny;43;24;NNE;12;51%;1%;3

Tyler;Cooler;48;28;NNE;10;51%;12%;3

Uvalde;Sunny and pleasant;71;35;NE;7;33%;0%;4

Vernon;Very cold;34;18;ESE;13;42%;0%;3

Victoria;Breezy in the p.m.;70;40;NNE;11;60%;4%;4

Waco;Breezy and cooler;50;26;NNE;15;53%;1%;3

Weslaco;More humid;79;55;NE;6;73%;81%;4

Wharton;Periods of sun, nice;66;38;N;10;61%;5%;4

Wichita Falls;Very cold;35;18;NE;14;45%;1%;3

Wink;Cooler;49;22;ESE;11;36%;0%;3

Zapata;More humid;82;46;NE;5;61%;61%;4

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

More News