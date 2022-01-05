TX Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Very cold;39;22;ENE;15;46%;1%;3 Abilene Dyess;Very cold;37;19;E;14;38%;1%;3 Alice;Periods of sun, warm;78;43;NNE;6;63%;7%;4 Alpine;Sunshine;63;41;S;8;22%;0%;4 Amarillo;Very cold;30;21;SSE;9;51%;0%;3 Angleton;Clouds and sun, nice;72;43;NNE;8;61%;26%;3 Arlington;Breezy in the a.m.;43;26;NNE;13;44%;1%;3 Austin;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;32;NNE;7;53%;1%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Cooler;61;30;NNE;13;56%;1%;3 Bay;Partly sunny;70;42;NNE;8;69%;4%;3 Beaumont;Partly sunny;68;37;NE;10;57%;5%;3 Beeville;Partly sunny;74;41;NNE;9;71%;8%;4 Borger;Quite cold;30;24;S;7;43%;2%;3 Bowie;Very cold;36;18;NE;13;48%;1%;3 Breckenridge;Very cold;39;20;ENE;10;41%;1%;3 Brenham;Cooler;62;32;N;10;57%;5%;3 Bridgeport;Very cold;37;17;NNE;11;50%;1%;3 Brownsville;More humid;82;65;NE;6;73%;44%;4 Brownwood;Breezy in the a.m.;44;15;NE;11;40%;1%;3 Burnet;Sunny and cooler;53;25;NNE;10;39%;1%;3 Canadian;Very cold;27;12;SE;8;58%;2%;2 Castroville;Sunny and nice;69;36;NE;9;35%;0%;4 Childress;Very cold;32;18;SE;13;44%;0%;3 Cleburne;Breezy with sunshine;44;24;NNE;14;47%;1%;3 College Station;Breezy in the p.m.;60;33;NNE;12;61%;5%;3 Comanche;Breezy in the a.m.;45;22;NE;13;43%;1%;3 Conroe;Cooler but pleasant;63;36;NNE;10;57%;6%;3 Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun;76;46;NNE;8;71%;10%;4 Corsicana;Breezy and cooler;48;28;N;13;50%;1%;3 Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;80;41;NE;7;37%;0%;4 Dalhart;Very cold;31;17;S;10;53%;0%;3 Dallas Love;Breezy in the a.m.;43;25;NNE;14;51%;1%;3 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, chilly;43;25;NNE;15;48%;1%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;42;25;NE;17;49%;1%;3 Decatur;Very cold;37;23;NE;11;45%;1%;3 Del Rio;Plenty of sun;72;37;NE;9;33%;0%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sunshine;71;33;NE;10;31%;0%;4 Denton;Quite cold;39;23;NNE;14;43%;1%;3 Dryden;Sunny and cooler;60;26;ENE;11;27%;0%;4 Dumas;Quite cold;26;18;S;9;54%;0%;3 Edinburg;More humid;79;53;NE;6;75%;59%;4 El Paso;Mostly sunny;63;36;ESE;5;39%;0%;3 Ellington;Periods of sun, nice;68;41;NNE;10;61%;5%;3 Falfurrias;Clouds and sun;76;41;NNE;6;66%;10%;4 Fort Hood;Sunny and cooler;52;27;NNE;12;51%;1%;3 Fort Worth;Partly sunny, chilly;43;26;NNE;13;39%;1%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Very cold;40;23;NNE;16;50%;1%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, colder;43;26;NNE;15;48%;1%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and breezy;44;22;NNE;14;50%;1%;3 Fredericksburg;Sunny and cooler;56;20;NE;9;39%;1%;4 Gainesville;Very cold;36;21;NNE;13;45%;1%;3 Galveston;Breezy in the p.m.;70;48;NE;11;66%;4%;3 Gatesville;Sunny and cooler;49;22;NNE;11;46%;1%;3 Georgetown;Cooler;56;27;NNE;12;44%;1%;3 Giddings;Cooler;59;30;N;10;55%;5%;3 Gilmer;Cooler with some sun;45;25;N;7;57%;11%;2 Graham;Very cold;37;16;ENE;11;47%;1%;3 Granbury;Breezy in the a.m.;43;21;NNE;12;46%;1%;3 Grand Prairie;Breezy in the a.m.;43;26;NNE;13;44%;1%;3 Greenville;Breezy in the a.m.;42;23;NNE;13;47%;1%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;55;39;E;21;36%;0%;4 Hamilton;Breezy in the a.m.;46;20;NNE;12;47%;1%;3 Harlingen;More humid;81;59;NE;6;75%;63%;4 Hearne;Cooler;56;29;N;11;55%;5%;3 Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;78;40;NE;6;59%;10%;4 Henderson;Partly sunny, cooler;48;26;NNE;8;55%;12%;2 Hereford;Very cold;33;22;SSW;8;52%;2%;3 Hillsboro;Breezy and cooler;47;27;NNE;13;49%;1%;3 Hondo;Plenty of sun;70;33;NE;9;41%;0%;4 Houston;Periods of sun;66;39;NE;8;51%;5%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Periods of sun, nice;70;42;NNE;10;56%;5%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Periods of sun;66;42;NNE;10;57%;5%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;69;40;NNE;5;63%;5%;4 Houston Clover;Partly sunny;70;42;NNE;8;59%;5%;4 Houston Hooks;Periods of sun;66;37;NNE;8;62%;5%;3 Houston Hull;Partly sunny;69;41;NNE;9;57%;4%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;67;39;NNE;9;58%;5%;3 Huntsville;Cooler;60;34;NNE;9;56%;6%;3 Ingleside;Partly sunny;74;48;NNE;8;72%;11%;3 Jacksonville;Cooler with some sun;49;29;NNE;8;57%;12%;3 Jasper;Cooler;59;31;NE;9;64%;7%;3 Junction;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;19;NE;9;36%;1%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;67;35;NE;9;45%;0%;4 Kerrville;Sunny and cooler;60;23;NE;9;36%;1%;4 Killeen;Sunny and cooler;52;27;NNE;12;51%;1%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Breezy and cooler;52;27;NNE;13;54%;1%;3 Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sun, warm;80;46;NNE;6;65%;10%;3 La Grange;Partly sunny, cooler;61;32;N;10;58%;4%;3 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;29;NNE;9;53%;1%;3 Lancaster;Partly sunny, chilly;43;24;NNE;12;48%;1%;3 Laredo;Sunny and very warm;80;40;ENE;7;55%;5%;4 Llano;Sunny and cooler;53;20;NE;9;46%;1%;3 Longview;Partly sunny, cooler;48;27;NNE;8;53%;11%;2 Lubbock;Very cold;34;20;SSE;11;43%;0%;3 Lufkin;Cooler;60;31;NE;9;71%;28%;3 Mcallen;More humid;81;56;NE;5;72%;81%;4 Mcgregor;Winds subsiding;50;27;NNE;14;57%;1%;3 Mckinney;Winds subsiding;41;22;NNE;15;50%;1%;3 Mesquite;Partly sunny;43;25;NNE;12;45%;1%;3 Midland;Breezy in the a.m.;44;26;ESE;14;33%;0%;3 Midland Airpark;Breezy in the a.m.;44;26;ESE;14;33%;0%;3 Midlothian;Breezy and cooler;45;24;NNE;13;56%;1%;3 Mineola;Partly sunny, chilly;46;24;N;8;52%;12%;3 Mineral Wells;Winds subsiding;41;21;NNE;15;46%;1%;3 Mount Pleasant;Cooler with some sun;45;25;N;9;47%;10%;2 Nacogdoches;Cooler with some sun;53;29;NE;10;61%;10%;3 New Braunfels;Cooler;63;33;NNE;12;41%;0%;4 Odessa;Windy in the morning;43;24;ESE;13;36%;0%;3 Orange;Partly sunny, mild;69;36;NE;8;54%;5%;3 Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;70;43;NNE;10;69%;4%;3 Palestine;Cooler;52;27;NNE;9;55%;11%;3 Pampa;Very cold;28;18;SSE;10;46%;0%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Very cold;30;17;S;9;48%;2%;3 Paris;Breezy in the a.m.;39;22;N;12;53%;10%;3 Pecos;Sunny and cooler;49;19;ESE;10;36%;0%;3 Perryton;Very cold;25;13;SSE;9;59%;0%;2 Plainview;Very cold;30;17;S;10;55%;2%;3 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;69;39;NE;9;37%;0%;4 Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;69;52;NNE;9;77%;13%;2 Port Isabel;More humid;76;68;NE;8;80%;66%;4 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;70;46;N;10;55%;4%;4 Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;64;33;NNE;10;52%;0%;4 Robstown;Clouds and sun, warm;81;46;NNE;6;67%;8%;3 Rockport;Partly sunny;72;48;NNE;8;74%;9%;3 Rocksprings;Cooler;58;26;NE;11;29%;0%;4 San Angelo;Cooler;47;21;ENE;12;38%;0%;3 San Antonio;Sunny, not as warm;65;36;NNE;9;40%;0%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sun;69;37;NE;9;44%;0%;4 San Marcos;Cooler;60;32;NNE;12;43%;1%;3 Seminole;Very cold;41;20;SSE;11;41%;2%;3 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, colder;37;23;NE;15;52%;1%;3 Snyder;Very cold;35;19;ESE;13;39%;1%;3 Sonora;Breezy and cooler;51;18;ENE;12;35%;2%;4 Stephenville;Colder;43;20;NNE;12;50%;1%;3 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, cooler;43;23;N;12;51%;10%;3 Sweetwater;Very cold;38;23;ESE;14;37%;1%;3 Temple;Breezy and cooler;51;27;NNE;15;59%;1%;3 Terrell;Partly sunny;43;24;NNE;12;51%;1%;3 Tyler;Cooler;48;28;NNE;10;51%;12%;3 Uvalde;Sunny and pleasant;71;35;NE;7;33%;0%;4 Vernon;Very cold;34;18;ESE;13;42%;0%;3 Victoria;Breezy in the p.m.;70;40;NNE;11;60%;4%;4 Waco;Breezy and cooler;50;26;NNE;15;53%;1%;3 Weslaco;More humid;79;55;NE;6;73%;81%;4 Wharton;Periods of sun, nice;66;38;N;10;61%;5%;4 Wichita Falls;Very cold;35;18;NE;14;45%;1%;3 Wink;Cooler;49;22;ESE;11;36%;0%;3 Zapata;More 