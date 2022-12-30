TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 29, 2022

024 FPUS54 KEPZ 300927

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

227 AM MST Fri Dec 30 2022

TXZ418-310045-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

227 AM MST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ419-310045-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

227 AM MST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ420-310045-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

227 AM MST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-310045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

227 AM MST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ421-310045-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

227 AM MST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Breezy with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ422-310045-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

227 AM MST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Breezy with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ424-310045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

227 AM MST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

