TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

315 AM MST Fri Nov 25 2022

TXZ418-252315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

315 AM MST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Scattered snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ419-252315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

315 AM MST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Scattered snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ420-252315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

315 AM MST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Numerous snow

showers, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered rain showers in the evening. Scattered snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ423-252315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

315 AM MST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Scattered snow showers this morning. Numerous rain

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered rain showers. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ421-252315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

315 AM MST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Numerous rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow and rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 60.

TXZ422-252315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

315 AM MST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Numerous snow and rain showers. Total snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ424-252315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

315 AM MST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and numerous snow showers this morning,

then numerous rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered snow showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

