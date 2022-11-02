TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

_____

540 FPUS54 KEPZ 020956

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

356 AM MDT Wed Nov 2 2022

TXZ418-022215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

356 AM MDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy with

lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ419-022215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

356 AM MDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ420-022215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

356 AM MDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ423-022215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

356 AM MDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ421-022215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

356 AM MDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ422-022215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

356 AM MDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ424-022215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

356 AM MDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather