TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

312 PM MDT Mon Oct 10 2022

TXZ418-111015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

312 PM MDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ419-111015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

312 PM MDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ420-111015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

312 PM MDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ423-111015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

312 PM MDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ421-111015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

312 PM MDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ422-111015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

312 PM MDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ424-111015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

312 PM MDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

