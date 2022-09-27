TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022

921 FPUS54 KEPZ 270851

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

251 AM MDT Tue Sep 27 2022

TXZ418-272315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

251 AM MDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ419-272315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

251 AM MDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ420-272315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

251 AM MDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ423-272315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

251 AM MDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ421-272315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

251 AM MDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ422-272315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

251 AM MDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ424-272315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

251 AM MDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

Hefner

