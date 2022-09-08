TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

397 FPUS54 KEPZ 080936

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

336 AM MDT Thu Sep 8 2022

TXZ418-082215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

336 AM MDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ419-082215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

336 AM MDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ420-082215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

336 AM MDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-082215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

336 AM MDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ421-082215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

336 AM MDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ422-082215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

336 AM MDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-082215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

336 AM MDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather