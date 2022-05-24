TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

_____

215 FPUS54 KEPZ 241032

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

432 AM MDT Tue May 24 2022

TXZ418-250130-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

432 AM MDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ419-250130-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

432 AM MDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-250130-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

432 AM MDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-250130-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

432 AM MDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ421-250130-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

432 AM MDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ422-250130-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

432 AM MDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ424-250130-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

432 AM MDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 100.

$$

14

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather