TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

250 AM MDT Wed Mar 23 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

250 AM MDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

250 AM MDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

250 AM MDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the lower 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

250 AM MDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs around 80.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

250 AM MDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Very

windy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

250 AM MDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Very

windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

250 AM MDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

Dennhardt

