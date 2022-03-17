TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

429 AM MDT Thu Mar 17 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

429 AM MDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

429 AM MDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

429 AM MDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

429 AM MDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

429 AM MDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Very

windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with

lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

429 AM MDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Very

windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

429 AM MDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Very

windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

