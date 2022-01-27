TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

_____

156 FPUS54 KEPZ 271018

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

318 AM MST Thu Jan 27 2022

TXZ418-280000-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

318 AM MST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ419-280000-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

318 AM MST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ420-280000-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

318 AM MST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ423-280000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

318 AM MST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ421-280000-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

318 AM MST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ422-280000-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

318 AM MST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ424-280000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

318 AM MST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting

to the east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

Dennhardt

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather