TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

210 PM MST Fri Jan 7 2022

TXZ418-081245-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

210 PM MST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ419-081245-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

210 PM MST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ420-081245-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

210 PM MST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ423-081245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

210 PM MST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ421-081245-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

210 PM MST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ422-081245-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

210 PM MST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ424-081245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

210 PM MST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

