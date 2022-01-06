TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

315 PM MST Thu Jan 6 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

315 PM MST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

315 PM MST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 60.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

315 PM MST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

315 PM MST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

315 PM MST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

315 PM MST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 55.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

315 PM MST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

