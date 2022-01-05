TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

173 FPUS54 KEPZ 052205

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

305 PM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

TXZ418-061415-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

305 PM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ419-061415-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

305 PM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ420-061415-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

305 PM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-061415-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

305 PM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ421-061415-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

305 PM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ422-061415-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

305 PM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ424-061415-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

305 PM MST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather